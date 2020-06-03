Moody's places under review for downgrade ratings in two Irish and one Spanish NPL deals

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade
the ratings of five notes in Irish NPL deals EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL LOAN
SECURITISATION 2019-NPL1 DAC ("ERLS 2019-NPL1")
and European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-NPL2 DAC ("ERLS
2019-NPL2") and one note in the Spanish NPL deal PROSIL ACQUISITION
S.A. ("Prosil"). The placings on review
for downgrade reflect the slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows
in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of the judicial
system, notaries and property registration offices, as well
as the economic disruption and negatively affected investor sentiment
following coronavirus outbreak. The review focuses on the transactions
viewed as more vulnerable to this expected deterioration in cash-flows.
Issuer: EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL LOAN SECURITISATION 2019-NPL1
DAC
....EUR 34.2M Class B Notes,
Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Jul 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....EUR 29.6M Class C Notes,
B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Jul 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-NPL2
DAC
....EUR 621.5M Class A Notes,
A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR 59.6M Class B Notes,
Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....EUR 59.6M Class C Notes,
B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
Issuer: PROSIL ACQUISITION S.A.
....EUR 170M Class A Notes, Baa3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by slower and potentially lower anticipated
cash-flows generated from the recovery process in the transactions
in the context of reduced operability of the judicial system, notaries
and property registration offices as well as the economic disruption and
negatively affected investor sentiment following coronavirus outbreak.
Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows:
NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections.
Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus have directly
and severely affected the operability of judicial systems, notaries
and property registration offices which have been all operating under
minimum levels of service and are gradually returning to normality.
As a result, court appraisals, property inspections,
auctions, property registrations for instance have been delayed
and many will need to be rescheduled. Until return to normal activity,
recoveries for transactions will be delayed, although Moody's understand
there are still some payments being made from previously sold properties.
We also expect a slowdown in the recoveries from the small portion of
unsecured loans in Prosil in the current economic environment.
Gross Cumulative Collection Ratio for Prosil stood at 70% as of
the latest reporting date, which means collections are significantly
slower than anticipated in the original servicer's projections.
NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio stood at 93.4%,
also below original servicer's expectations.
ERLS 2019-NPL1 and ERLS 2019-NPL2 are backed by pools comprised
mostly of non-performing loans. In Ireland, an important
driver behind NPL transactions' performance is the possibility of
loan restructurings and re-performance. However, in
the current economic environment the ability to achieve sustainable restructuring
solutions is likely to be impeded.
Negatively affected investor sentiment:
NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property
markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to
a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown
and the property characteristics.
The virus will also affect the ability of special servicers to realise
loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial agreements with
borrowers under additional stress in this environment and also depending
on available financing. Travel restrictions, among other
constraints, have impeded and while in place will continue to impede
the operability of special servicers.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a six-month delay in
the recovery timing and more negative house price developments.
As a result, we have placed on review for downgrade the ratings
of the Spanish deal and of the Irish deals that the agency views as more
vulnerable to a deterioration of timeline and amount of cash-flows.
This higher anticipated vulnerability could be driven by one or more of
a number of factors, including: (i) the composition of the
loan portfolios (for instance in terms of court and regional distribution
and the individual loans' advancement through the stages of the
foreclosure process); (ii) the credit enhancement under the notes
and the deleveraging since the last rating action - note that all
three transactions closed less than a year ago and thus they have not
had time to build up significant additional credit enhancement cushions
that could offset the expected performance deterioration - and;
(iii) the transactions' performance to date. Moody's expects that
transactions that were already behind servicers' original projections
will have additional difficulty improving their performance.
In the coming months, liquidity available in the transactions may
be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on the notes,
given no or reduced cash flows. Currently, reserves are at
target. Moody's expects available liquidity in the transactions
to be sufficient to cover over 12 months of senior costs.
The rating reviews will be concluded following a detailed review and remodeling
with updated performance data of each transaction and consideration of
the evolution of operability of all parties involved in the recovery process,
special servicers and of property prices.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the Irish and Spanish economies as well as the effects that the announced
government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will
have on the cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the
non-performing loans.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans
producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame
than expected; (2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated
from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either
a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies,
a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or
idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic
conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate
less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the
properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the
ratings; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
