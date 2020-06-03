Moody's places under review for downgrade ratings in two Irish and one Spanish NPL deals

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the ratings of five notes in Irish NPL deals EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL LOAN SECURITISATION 2019-NPL1 DAC ("ERLS 2019-NPL1") and European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-NPL2 DAC ("ERLS 2019-NPL2") and one note in the Spanish NPL deal PROSIL ACQUISITION S.A. ("Prosil"). The placings on review for downgrade reflect the slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of the judicial system, notaries and property registration offices, as well as the economic disruption and negatively affected investor sentiment following coronavirus outbreak. The review focuses on the transactions viewed as more vulnerable to this expected deterioration in cash-flows.

Issuer: EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL LOAN SECURITISATION 2019-NPL1 DAC

....EUR 34.2M Class B Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 29.6M Class C Notes, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-NPL2 DAC

....EUR 621.5M Class A Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR 59.6M Class B Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 59.6M Class C Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: PROSIL ACQUISITION S.A.

....EUR 170M Class A Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process in the transactions in the context of reduced operability of the judicial system, notaries and property registration offices as well as the economic disruption and negatively affected investor sentiment following coronavirus outbreak.

Slower and potentially lower anticipated cash-flows:

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus have directly and severely affected the operability of judicial systems, notaries and property registration offices which have been all operating under minimum levels of service and are gradually returning to normality. As a result, court appraisals, property inspections, auctions, property registrations for instance have been delayed and many will need to be rescheduled. Until return to normal activity, recoveries for transactions will be delayed, although Moody's understand there are still some payments being made from previously sold properties.

We also expect a slowdown in the recoveries from the small portion of unsecured loans in Prosil in the current economic environment.

Gross Cumulative Collection Ratio for Prosil stood at 70% as of the latest reporting date, which means collections are significantly slower than anticipated in the original servicer's projections. NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio stood at 93.4%, also below original servicer's expectations.

ERLS 2019-NPL1 and ERLS 2019-NPL2 are backed by pools comprised mostly of non-performing loans. In Ireland, an important driver behind NPL transactions' performance is the possibility of loan restructurings and re-performance. However, in the current economic environment the ability to achieve sustainable restructuring solutions is likely to be impeded.

Negatively affected investor sentiment:

NPL transactions are exposed to investment sentiment and how property markets are functioning. Real estate prices could deteriorate to a varying extent, depending on the magnitude of the economic slowdown and the property characteristics.

The virus will also affect the ability of special servicers to realise loan sales to other entities or to reach extrajudicial agreements with borrowers under additional stress in this environment and also depending on available financing. Travel restrictions, among other constraints, have impeded and while in place will continue to impede the operability of special servicers.

Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a six-month delay in the recovery timing and more negative house price developments. As a result, we have placed on review for downgrade the ratings of the Spanish deal and of the Irish deals that the agency views as more vulnerable to a deterioration of timeline and amount of cash-flows. This higher anticipated vulnerability could be driven by one or more of a number of factors, including: (i) the composition of the loan portfolios (for instance in terms of court and regional distribution and the individual loans' advancement through the stages of the foreclosure process); (ii) the credit enhancement under the notes and the deleveraging since the last rating action - note that all three transactions closed less than a year ago and thus they have not had time to build up significant additional credit enhancement cushions that could offset the expected performance deterioration - and; (iii) the transactions' performance to date. Moody's expects that transactions that were already behind servicers' original projections will have additional difficulty improving their performance.

In the coming months, liquidity available in the transactions may be needed to ensure payments of senior costs and interest on the notes, given no or reduced cash flows. Currently, reserves are at target. Moody's expects available liquidity in the transactions to be sufficient to cover over 12 months of senior costs.

The rating reviews will be concluded following a detailed review and remodeling with updated performance data of each transaction and consideration of the evolution of operability of all parties involved in the recovery process, special servicers and of property prices.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Irish and Spanish economies as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (2) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (3) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the ratings; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (3) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

