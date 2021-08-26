Moody's puts Cinda HK's A3 ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the A3/P-2 the local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (Cinda HK) on review for downgrade.

Moody's has also placed Cinda HK's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) on review for downgrade.

In addition, Moody's has placed the backed debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Cinda HK's offshore financing vehicles on review for downgrade.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action follows Moody's placement of the ratings of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC, A3 RUR) on review for downgrade on 25 Aug 2021. For more information on the rating action for Cinda AMC, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-ratings-of-Cinda-AMC-Orient-AMC-and-Great--PR_450733.

The review reflects Moody's view that a reassessment of the very high level of government support to Cinda AMC will have an implication on the government support assessment for Cinda HK. Both entities' issuer ratings are at A3.

Cinda HK is wholly owned by and acts as the offshore funding and operating platform of Cinda AMC. As such, Moody's had assumed a very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Cinda AMC.

In the past two years, the asset quality of Cinda HK's non-bank financial services business -- which involves restructuring, managing and liquidating onshore and offshore distressed assets and entities via equity and debt investments -- has deteriorated, driven by the pandemic-induced slowdown in the global economy. Cinda HK's profitability has also been pressured by more stringent regulations that require it to hold more provisions on its distressed assets since 2018.

The review will focus on whether (1) there will be any significant changes to Cinda HK's business model and its strategically important role to the parent's core distressed asset management business; and (2) Cinda HK can maintain the asset quality and profitability of its non-bank financial services business.

Given that Cinda HK's ratings are under review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded in the next 12-18 months.

Cinda HK's ratings could be confirmed if (1) Cinda AMC's ratings are confirmed, (2) Cinda HK's business model is still highly integrated to Cinda AMC's core distressed asset management business; and (3) Moody's assesses that the company will continue to benefit from a very high level of indirect support from the Government of China through its parent.

Cinda HK's BCA could be confirmed if the company (1) improves the asset quality of its non-bank financial services business, (2) enhances its profitability, and (3) reduces its leverage.

Cinda HK's ratings could be downgraded if (1) Cinda AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded, (2) the very high level of indirect government support reduces, (3) Cinda HK's business profile changes; or (4) Cinda HK's BCA is downgraded.

Cinda HK's BCA could also be downgraded if the company's asset quality further deteriorates, resulting in a weaker profitability or capital adequacy ratio.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited reported total assets of HKD635 billion at the end of December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: China Cinda (2020) I Management Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3; Outlook changed to rating under review from stable

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

