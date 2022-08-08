Moody's puts Ping Identity's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Ping Identity Corporation's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B1 ratings for its 1st lien credit facilities under review for downgrade. The SGl-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The rating action was prompted by the announcement that Ping Identity Holding Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.8 billion. Ping Identity Corporation is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping Identity Holding Corp. ("Ping Identity"). The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closing of the acquisition is not subject to any financing contingency.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Ping Identity Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ping Identity Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although Thoma Bravo or Ping Identity have not disclosed their financing plans for the acquisition, Moody's put Ping Identity's ratings under review for downgrade to reflect governance considerations, specifically, the potential for a large increase in debt at Ping Identity upon the acquisition. Moody's expects that the acquisition will enable Ping Identity to accelerate its business model transition toward Subscription as a Service offerings without the pressure to manage short-term profitability.

Ping Identity's Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) grew over 20% in the YTD 2Q '22 period but its non-GAAP operating income declined to negative $11 million in the YTD 2Q '22 period, from about $21 million in the comparable period a year ago. The pressure on profitability reflects the company's shift toward ratable revenues in the fast-growing subscription offerings and higher investments to capitalize on growth opportunities. Ping Identity maintains good liquidity comprising $210 million in cash balances at the end of 2Q '22 and access to an undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility.

Ping Identity's credit profile is constrained by its modest operating scale and the highly competitive and fragmented Identity and Access Management (IAM) products market. Moody's had expected good growth in ARR but negative free cash flow in 2022. The company benefits from strong secular tailwinds driving demand for IAM solutions in workforce and customer use cases and its growing portfolio of cloud platform offerings that create opportunities to further expand within the installed base. Its credit profile is additionally supported by its high proportion of recurring revenues with strong revenue retention rates.

Moody's expects to conclude the review of Ping Identity's ratings around the time the acquisition closes. To the extent there is any rated debt outstanding, Moody's review will focus on the company's capital structure upon the close of the acquisition and its financial and business strategy under its new shareholders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.'s Identity and Access Management solutions provide secure access to employees, partners and consumers of its enterprise customers that allows users to connect to software applications.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

