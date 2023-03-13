Moody's puts Yuexiu REIT's ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust's (Yuexiu REIT) Baa3 issuer rating and the following ratings on review for downgrade:

1. Provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on Yuexiu REIT MTN Company Limited's backed medium-term note (MTN) program, and

2. Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the backed medium-term notes issued under the MTN program.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlooks to ratings under review from negative.

"The review for downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected operating performance of Yuexiu REIT and the uncertainties over whether the company's operational recovery and deleveraging efforts are sufficient to improve its credit profile to a level supportive of its current Baa3 issuer rating," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Yuexiu REIT reported significantly weakened operating performance and financial metrics for 2022. While Moody's expects Yuexiu REIT's operations to improve over the next 12-18 months from a low base in 2022, it is uncertain whether the credit metrics will recover to levels in line with the Baa3 issuer rating. In particular, Moody's believes the recovery will take time as the company sources new tenants to ramp up the occupancy for its various properties.

The company's weakened operations in 2022 are due to RMB146 million rent concessions to tenants and lower occupancy rates in its property assets as a result of COVID-led disruptions. The occupancy rates across the REIT's office, retail and wholesale properties all dropped 6-10 percentage points in 2022 given the economic uncertainties amid a COVID resurgence and associated lockdown measures in China in the year.

As a result, Yuexiu REIT's debt leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, has weakened to around 16x in 2022 from 14x in 2021. Its interest servicing ability, as measured by EBITDA interest coverage, also deteriorated materially to 2.2x from 3.6x, due in part to a 66% year-on-year increase in interest expenses in 2022 from higher offshore funding rates. These key credit metrics do not support its investment-grade rating profile when compared with the rated REIT peers in the region.

Yuexiu REIT will continue to have a high exposure to floating rate borrowing. As a result, its funding cost will continue to rise in a higher offshore interest rate environment. As of end of 2022, unhedged floating-rate borrowings accounted for 62% of Yuexiu REIT's total reported debt.

The company is looking for other funding channels to better manage foreign exchange risks and interest costs. However, it is uncertain whether these funding channels can effectively stabilize the REIT's funding costs at a reasonable level. In addition, Yuexiu REIT's financial flexibility will reduce if it increased secured borrowing by pledging its property assets.

Moody's will review Yuexiu REIT's ability to (1) significantly ramp up its operations, (2) reduce its debt leverage meaningfully, and (3) manage to lower its interest costs in view of the high offshore interest rate environment.

Moody's could confirm Yuexiu REIT's ratings if the REIT demonstrates a strong ability and commitment to improve its operations and lower its debt leverage.

However, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that the company's operations and credit metrics are unlikely to improve to levels commensurate with its investment-grade rating profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Yuexiu REIT) is the first Hong Kong-listed REIT with a property portfolio located entirely in China (A1 stable). Yuexiu REIT is also the first Hong Kong-listed REIT sponsored by a Chinese property developer.

As of the end of 2022, the trust's portfolio comprised ten properties, six of which are located in Guangzhou, one in Shanghai, one in Wuhan, one in Hangzhou and one in Hong Kong SAR, China. These properties include a wholesale mall, Grade A offices, retail malls, a premium international five-star hotel and a service apartment.

Yuexiu REIT was 40% held by Yuexiu Property Company Limited as of the end of June 2022. The company's assets are held in a trust and managed by Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Ltd, an associate of Yuexiu Property.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

