Moody's rates A1 Banco de Chile's CHF130 million senior unsecured notes, outlook negative

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of A1 to Banco de Chile's CHF130 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. The Swiss franc-denominated notes have a 0.3154% fixed coupon and will mature on 4 January 2027. The rating has a negative outlook.

The following rating was assigned to the CHF130 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes issued by Banco de Chile:

Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating: A1, negative outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Banco de Chile's A1 senior unsecured debt rating acknowledges the bank's conservative risk management framework and solid profitability supported by a diversified revenue profile and its well-established low-cost retail deposit funding base. However, Banco de Chile's capitalization is below that of other baa1 BCA global peers, even as it stands well above regulatory limits.

The A1 rating also reflects its business diversification and focus on low-risk corporate and mortgage lending that limited asset quality deterioration during the pandemic. In September 2021, nonperforming loans fell to 0.92% of gross loans, from 1.39% at the end of 2019, benefitting from the Chilean government's ample support for covid-affected companies and individuals, as well as by individual's pension fund withdrawals that increased deposit inflows, but also households' liquidity profile, which was partially directed to loan repayment.

Banco de Chile's solid earnings generation benefits from the bank's low funding costs and strong efforts around its cost structure. During the first nine months of 2021, the bank's net income to tangible assets increased to 1.38%, from 0.99% during the same period of 2020, benefitting from higher margined loan originations, higher benchmark interest rates and inflation, lower provisioning expenses and cost savings resulted from digitalization.

The A1 rating also considers the bank's moderate capital levels compared with its global peers. Tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets of 12.56% in June 2021, however, remained below the 15% global median for baa1 rated banks.

In terms of liquidity management, the rating is supported by Banco de Chile's deep core funding mix exhibited by its high access to a large base of cheap retail deposits, that offsets the high share of market funds that accounted for 32.6% of tangible assets in September 2021. Banco de Chile uses its market funds mainly to finance its long-term residential mortgages, which compose 30% of the portfolio, as of September 2021.

Banco de Chile's A1 senior unsecured debt rating benefits from three notches of uplift from its baa1 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) by the incorporation of Moody's assessment of very high support from the Government of Chile (A1 negative). The bank is third largest in Chile in terms of domestic deposits, which supports our view that, in case of stress, the government of Chile would have the willingness and capacity to provide support to avoid systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. As a result, the negative outlook on the rating is aligned to the negative outlook at the sovereign debt rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Because of the negative outlook on Banco de Chile's ratings, a rating upgrade is unlikely at the moment. However, the outlook on the bank's ratings could return to stable if the outlook on Chile's sovereign rating is changed to stable. An upgrade of the BCA would result from a higher capitalization, more in line with that of other banks with BCA of baa1, and sustainability in the banks' currently low delinquencies.

On the other hand, Banco de Chile's ratings could be lowered if asset risks increase unexpectedly, profitability weakens and a decline in capitalization materializes. A downgrade of the BCA could also lead to a downgrade of the bank's debt and deposit rating. Additionally, if Chile's sovereign rating were downgraded, Banco de Chile's ratings would also be downgraded in line with the negative outlook.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

