New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the five-year CHF135 million notes to be issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Bci). The notes will have a 2.89% coupon and will mature in 2028. The rating has a stable outlook.

The following rating was assigned to the five-year CHF135 million notes issued by Banco de Crédito e Inversiones:

- Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating: A2, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bci's A2 senior unsecured debt rating reflects the bank's business diversification and well-established market presence across all customer segments that ensures steady earnings, steadily growing retail deposit franchise in Chile and in the United States and moderate capitalization. The bank's proactive and effective risk management will continue to limit risks that will likely arise from its above-average growth strategy and high exposure to riskier sectors, such as Commercial Real Estate (CRE) in South Florida.

During 2022, Bci reported a higher net income to tangible assets ratio of 1.1% in December 2022, compared to 0.8% a year earlier, because of a 45% annual increase in net interest income, which was boosted by higher inflation and the depreciation of the Chilean peso. In December 2022, about 31% of total loans, largely mortgages, were linked to inflation, while 41% of loans were in foreign currency, mostly related to the consolidation of its US operations. This loan book structure partly compensated the increase in funding costs in the period.

The bank's capital position, measured as tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA), slightly increased to 10.1% in December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, despite a 12.7% increase of its loan book in 12 months. The bank has supported accelerated growth during the past eight years through capital injections, internal earnings generation, and a relatively low dividend payout of 30%.

Problem loans (90+ days past due loans) increased to a still low 1.2% of gross loans in December 2022, compared to one year earlier, with a high reserve for loan losses covering 2.4 times problem loans. The bank's problem loans remain below its 1.4% before the pandemic, in December 2019.

Bci's A2 senior unsecured debt rating considers the bank's baa1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Chile (A2 stable) in a situation of financial stress given Bci's large deposit market share in the Chilean banking system.

The stable outlook on the A2 debt rating is in line with the stable outlook on Chile's A2 sovereign rating. Bci's ratings are currently at the level of Chile's sovereign rating because they benefit from two notches of uplift from the bank's baa1 BCA based on Moody's assumptions of public support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given Moody's assessment of very high government support for Bci, an upgrade of the sovereign rating would lead to an upgrade of the bank's A2 senior debt rating.

Downward pressure on Bci's A2 senior debt rating could arise from sudden deterioration in its asset quality ratios, resulting in negative effects to profitability and capitalization, or if profitability metrics do not recover as fast as expected.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

