Moody's rates A2.mx Mega's proposed senior unsecured sustainability bond

Mexico, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2.mx long-term Mexican National Scale debt rating and Ba2 long-term global scale debt rating to the proposed senior debt note (GFMEGA 22X) to be issued by Operadora de Servicios Mega, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.R. (Mega).

GFMEGA 22X will be issued at a variable-rate coupon to mature in 2027 and will be denominated in Mexican pesos, for an amount of up to MXN3 billion. GFMEGA 22X is the first issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios under the bank's five-year revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios con Carácter Revolvente) of up to MXN10 billion or its equivalent in inflation-indexed investment units (UDIs).

The proceeds of Mega's bond issuances will be used to fund eligible sustainable projects in alignment with the International Capital Market Association's 2021 Sustainability Bond Guidelines.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

The following ratings were assigned:

Operadora de Servicios Mega SA de CV SOFOM ER (825623734)

The first issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (GFMEGA 22X)

.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ba2

.Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured debt rating of A2.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mega's Ba2 ratings incorporate its business focus on lease financing of high-value products and the company's careful selection of targeted borrowers, which has ensured adequate asset quality and good earnings generation despite the weak economic recovery in Mexico (Baa1 negative). Mega's good capitalization partially mitigates the risks associated with the company's focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), high single borrower and industry concentrations, and its very high loan growth that reached 22.4% during 2021. The ratings are constrained by its weak funding profile, a characteristic of non-bank finance companies.

Mega's good asset quality derives from a highly collateralized core business in the leasing segment, which allows the company a faster and less expensive repossession process in case of a client default. Moreover, the company operates in subindustries with high interlinkages with the exporting chains, mainly to the US, which has had strong activity level, supporting the company's asset quality. These features, along with the downpayment done on leasing contracts helped to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic and the weak economic activity in Mexico. Mega has reported relatively low levels of nonperforming loans (NPLs) compared with those of its peers over the past two years, with NPLs reaching 2.6% of gross loans as of December 2021. We expect the NPL ratio to improve once delays in the harvest of certain agricultural products are resolved.

Historically, earnings have been supported by the company's low credit costs derived from its disciplined loan origination and good asset quality, as well as by a high sales margin charged on leased equipment. This margin represents the difference between the cost of the equipment and the value of the equipment for the lease agreement, and which is booked upfront. These also help to compensate for the company's high funding costs resulting from Mega's reliance on wholesale funding. During 2021, Mega's profitability was low at 1% of average assets, from an average of 2.6% between 2016 and 2020 because of higher interest expenses related to issuances in 2021 that resulted in higher holdings of liquid assets and high holdings of liquid assets.

Mega's tangible common equity to tangible managed assets fell to 11.9% in December 2021, from 13.4% in December 2020, largely because of a sharp increase in low-risk liquid assets to MXN2.2 billion, following the issuance of $150 million senior unsecured notes at the end of the first quarter 2021, which offset the benefits from the MXN218 million ($10 million) capital injection and earnings retention during 2021.

Mega's funding profile will remain predominantly wholesale and therefore more volatile than that of commercial banks, despite the company's continued efforts to diversify its funding sources. The proposed debt issuance will lengthen liability maturities and ensure the company continues to maintain a low level of secured debt. However, the benefits stemming from a higher liquidity that represented a high 130% of short-term debt maturities in December 2021 will dissipate as liquid resources are redirected towards loan growth.

The stable outlook on Mega's ratings incorporates Moody's view that the Ba2 will be supported by an adequate asset quality, good earnings generation and capitalization, that mitigate the risks related to growth, concentrations and wholesale funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Lower single-borrower concentration and more moderate loan growth levels that support stable profitability and capitalization could exert upward pressure on Mega's ratings, despite its wholesale funding mix. Mega's ratings could come under downward pressure if its capitalization were to fall drastically, in line with a material deterioration of asset quality and profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Operadora de Servicios Mega SA de CV SOFOM ER's rating is between 01 January 2017 and 30 September 2021 (source: Financial audited statements 2018,2019,2020 and interim financial statements September 2021).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

