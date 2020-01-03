Moody's rates Aaa.mx BBVA México's three proposed issuances of certificados bursátiles

Mexico, January 03, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today
assigned long-term senior unsecured debt ratings of Aaa.mx
in the Mexican national scale and A3 in the global scale to BBVA Bancomer,
S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple,
Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer's (BBVA México) three proposed issuances
of certificados bursátiles bancarios (cebures). BACOMER
20 and BACOMER 20D will have a maturity equivalent to approximately three
years and BACOMER 20-2 will have a maturity of equivalent to approximately
five years. BACOMER 20 and BACOMER 20-2 will be denominated
in Mexican pesos and BACOMER 20D will be denominated in US dollars.
The combined amount between these three cebures will be up to MXN15 billion.
The outlook on the global scale ratings is negative.
The following ratings were assigned to the three proposed cebures (BACOMER
20, BACOMER 20-2 and BACOMER 20D) of BBVA Bancomer,
S.A. (600012042):
BACOMER 20
- Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt
rating of A3, negative outlook
- Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior
unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx
BACOMER 20-2
- Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt
rating of A3, negative outlook
- Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior
unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx
BACOMER 20D
- Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt
rating of A3, negative outlook
- Long-term Mexican National Scale foreign currency senior
unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx
RATINGS RATIONALE
BBVA México's A3 and Aaa.mx senior debt ratings reflect
the bank's strong earnings, which result from its diversified
loan portfolio and leading market shares in many asset classes and banking
products that have cemented its position as the most profitable large
bank in Mexico. The ratings also incorporate its high capitalization,
despite consistently high dividend payouts, and improvements in
its asset quality. The strength of the bank's risk management over
time is illustrated by a well-diversified loan portfolio and industry
exposures, which have and should continue to limit the volatility
in its asset-quality indicators.
The A3 rating benefits from one notch of uplift from BBVA México's
standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa1 in line with Moody's
assessment of a very high probability of government support in an event
of financial stress, given the bank's systemic importance
as the largest deposit taker in the country, with a market share
of 22% as of September 2019.
BBVA México's Aaa.mx national scale rating is the
sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its A3 global scale
rating.
Because BBVA México's ratings benefit from government support,
the negative outlook on the A3 rating derives from the negative outlook
on Mexico's sovereign debt rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP OR DOWN
Given the current ratings' negative outlook, at this time an upgrade
is unlikely. However, the rating outlook would be stabilized
if Mexico's sovereign rating outlook stabilizes. The bank's BCA
could also face positive pressure if its core capitalization is strengthened,
while its asset quality and profitability remain stable. However,
an upward change in the BCA would not impact the bank's senior debt ratings
because the global scale rating is already at the same level as Mexico's
sovereign rating of A3, while the national scale rating is the highest
possible at Aaa.mx.
If Mexico's government bond rating faces downward pressures, the
bank's global scale ratings would be negatively affected as well.
BBVA México's BCA could also be negatively affected if the bank
experiences a material deterioration of its asset quality or if its capitalization
weakens below current levels. However, the bank's senior
debt ratings would not be affected by a downgrade in the BCA, provided
that the government and/or its Spanish parent bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria, S.A. (deposits A2 stable, BCA baa2)
continue to demonstrate a willingness to provide support.
Moody's believes BBVA México's exposure to environmental
risks is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global
banking sector. BBVA México's exposure to social risks
is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the
global banking sector. As well, governance risks are largely
internal rather than externally driven. Moody's does not have any
particular concerns with BBVA México's governance.
The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aaa.mx indicates
issuers or issues with the strongest creditworthiness relative to other
domestic issuers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks published in
August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
BBVA Bancomer, S.A.'s rating is between 1 January
2014 and 30 September 2019 (source: Moody's, as well as issuer's
annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 26 June 2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by BBVA Bancomer, S.A. that during
the two-month period prior to the date hereof, no other credit
rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities referred to
in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653