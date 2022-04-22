Moody's rates Aaa.mx Banobras' proposed issuances of certificados bursátiles

Mexico, April 22, 2022 -- Moody´s de México, S.A. de C.V. ("Moody´s") has today assigned long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1 and a Mexican national scale local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx to the proposed Certificados Bursatiles de Banca de Desarrollo (BANOB 22, BANOB 22-2 and BANOB 22-3) to be issued by Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Públicos, S.N.C., Institución de Banca de Desarrollo's (Banobras). The outlook on the global scale ratings is negative.

BANOB 22, BANOB 22-2 and BANOB 22-3 will be denominated in Mexican pesos, due in 2025, 2027 and 2032, respectively. BANOB 22 and BANOB 22-2 will have a floating coupon, while BANOB 22-3 will be fixed rate. The three issuances will be executed in parallel, and the target combined amount will be MXN 5.0 billion, with maximum combined amount of MXN 10 billion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

The following ratings were assigned to the three proposed Cebures (BANOB 22, BANOB 22-2 and BANOB 22-3) to be issued by Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Públicos, S.N.C. (Moody's Org Id 90400):

BANOB 22

.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, negative outlook

.Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

BANOB 22-2

.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, negative outlook

.Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

BANOB 22-3

.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, negative outlook

.Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

Banobras' Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating is in line with the government of Mexico's sovereign rating and incorporates Moody's assessment of full support from the Mexican government to the bank's financial obligations, in case of need. This statutory support reflects the bank's status as an arm of the government with a public policy role to promote the development of states and municipalities and to finance infrastructure projects, both strategic priorities for the government.

However, the support statute is not a blanket guarantee, and, as a result, does not qualify for credit substitution. Consequently, Moody's also assesses Banobras' creditworthiness on a standalone basis, absent government support, which is captured by the bank's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

The ba1 BCA incorporates its sound asset quality, with nonperforming loans historically below 1%, supported by a loan book that is predominantly guaranteed by federal government transfers. This BCA of ba1 also considers the bank's intrinsically high single-borrower and sector concentration risks that results in volatile asset quality metrics, a characteristic of its business model. As of December 2021, the bank's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio deteriorated to 1.99 %, from 0.51% a year earlier, explained by a high exposure to a single borrower in telecommunications industry. In addition, Banobras' modest profitability because of thin margins on its core business as well as the bank's limited funding diversification and modest liquidity, characteristic of non-deposit taking development banks, are also reflected in the ba1 BCA. At the same time, the bank's positive driver of its financial profile is the adequate core capitalization, measured by Moody's as tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets, which stood at 14.4% as of December 2021, above the average capital ratio for commercial banks in Mexico, which has helped to support the bank's countercyclical role.

Banobras' Aaa.mx national scale rating (NSR) is at the upper end of the range that corresponds to its Baa1 global scale rating. Because Banobras' rating incorporates support from the Mexican government, the negative outlook on the Baa1 global scale rating is aligned to the negative outlook at the Mexican sovereign bond rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At this point, the outlook on Banobras' senior unsecured debt ratings is negative, in line with the negative outlook on Mexico's sovereign rating, limiting the upward rating pressure. Consequently, Banobras' ratings could be downgraded if Mexico's sovereign rating is downgraded.

Conversely, upward pressure to the bank's ba1 BCA could arise from sustained improvements in profitability, capital and liquidity. On the standalone basis, Banobras' credit assessment could face downward pressure in case of a sudden deterioration to its superior asset quality metrics, with ensuing negative effects on profitability and capital. This pressure in the BCA, however, would not necessarily translate to downward action to the senior unsecured debt rating since these ratings benefit from government support.

The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aaa.mx indicates issuers or issues with the strongest creditworthiness relative to other domestic issuers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos's rating is between 01 January 2019 and 31 December 2021 (source: Financial audited statements 2019,2020,2021).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 04/11/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de Mexico has been informed that within the two-month period prior to the date hereof, Fitch México, S.A. de C.V. has assigned a rating of AAA(mex) on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

