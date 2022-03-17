Mexico, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today assigned Baa1 and Aaa.mx long-term global local currency (GLC) and Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings to the two Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (BSMX 22 and BSMX 22-2) to be issued by Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Santander México). The outlook on the global debt ratings is stable.

BSMX 22 will be the third and BSMX 22-2 the fourth issuance under Santander México's Senior Debt Program of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios and Certificados de Depósito Bancario de Dinero a Plazo for up to MXN55 billion, or its equivalent in other currencies or Mexican Investment Units (UDIs). BSMX 22 will mature in 2027 and have a floating coupon, while BSMX 22-2 will mature in 2029 and will have a fixed coupon. The combined amount of BSMX 22 and BSMX 22-2 will be up to MXN10 billion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

The following ratings were assigned to Banco Santander México, S.A. (600011987):

Up to MXN10 billion in Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios due 2027 (BSMX 22)

....Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, stable outlook

....Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

Up to MXN10 billion in Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios due 2029 (BSMX 22-2)

....Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, stable outlook

....Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 debt rating reflects Santander México's disciplined underwriting standards that has supported adequate asset quality metrics through the economic cycles. Santander México's nonperforming loans (NPLs) improved to 2.2% of gross loans in December 2021, from 3.1% at the end of 2020, standing at pre-pandemic levels. Over the next 12 months, we expect Santander México's asset risks to remain below 2020 levels, despite weakening medium-term economic growth prospects and expectations for higher-for-longer inflation for Mexico. The bank had loan loss reserves that covered 141% of NPLs in December 2021, and its loss absorption capacity is also supported by its high tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets of 13.5% at the end of 2021. Santander México's capital is in line with the average capital ratio of its local peers in Mexico and has benefited from limited dividend payment over the last 22 months, as per guidelines by the Mexican bank regulator.

During 2022, Santander México's profitability, which had remained below prior years, will benefit from higher interest rates and fees from increased transactionality. The bank reported net income of MXN18 billion in 2021, a 10.3% contraction year-over-year owing to higher operating costs and low rates. As per Moody's calculations, net income to tangible assets reached 1.1%, which is still well below pre-pandemic 1.6% level in 2019. Santander México's steady access to low-cost core deposits and the bank's continued effort to increase customer engagement and its customer base will also serve to support profitability.

Santander México's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt rating benefits from one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of baa2, in line with moderate affiliate support from Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (Santander Spain, A2 stable, baa1). Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support is consistent with the rating agency's assessment of support for most of Santander Spain's other subsidiaries in developing markets. Santander México is an important subsidiary for Santander Spain creating substantial synergies with Santander's US operations. In 2021, the Mexican subsidiary accounted for about 13% of the group's customers and 10% of the group's consolidated revenues.

The stable outlook on Santander México's ratings reflects our expectation that the bank's prudent underwriting and earnings generation capacity will balance a lower capitalization once the bank regulator liberalizes dividend payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure is more limited because Santander México's supported deposit and debt ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support from Santander Spain, whose BCA is only one notch above that of Santander México. However, the bank's BCA would increase as Santander México is able to sustain a higher profitability level, which would, thus, continue to support capitalization aligned with peers.

Conversely, a downgrade of Santander México's BCA would be considered if asset quality deteriorates substantially in line with the weakening economic prospects, with negative impacts to profitability. Capital is also a key rating driver and a fall would also pressure the BCA downwards. A downgrade of Santander Spain's BCA of baa1 could also exert negative pressure to Santander México's supported ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Banco Santander México, S.A.'s rating is between 01 January 2018 and 31 December 2021 (source: Financial audited statements 2018,2019,2020,2021).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10/11/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

