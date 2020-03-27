Moody's rates Aaa.mx Santander México's two proposed issuances of certificados bursátiles

Mexico, March 27, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") has
today assigned A3 and Aaa.mx long-term global local currency
(GLC) and Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings to the
two proposed issuances of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (BSMX
20 and BSMX 20-2) to be issued by Banco Santander México,
S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple,
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (Banco Santander México,
S.A.) (Santander México). The outlook on the
global debt ratings is negative.
BSMX 20 will be the eighth and BSMX 20-2 is the ninth issuance
under Santander México's Senior Debt Program of Certificados Bursátiles
Bancarios and Certificados de Depósito Bancario de Dinero a Plazo
for up to MXN55 billion, or its equivalent in other currencies or
Mexican Investment Units (UDIs). BSMX 20 will mature in 2022 and
have a floating coupon, while BSMX 20-2 will mature in 2025
and will have a fixed coupon. The combined amount of BSMX 20 and
BSMX 20-2 will be up to MXN10 billion.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
The following ratings were assigned to Banco Santander México,
S.A. (600011987):
Up to MXN10 billion in Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios due 2022
(BSMX 20)
.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating
of A3, negative outlook
.Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt
rating of Aaa.mx
Up to MXN10 billion in Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios due 2025
(BSMX 20-2)
.Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating
of A3, negative outlook
.Long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt
rating of Aaa.mx
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 debt ratings incorporate Santander México's good and
stable asset quality, a robust profitability and improving capitalization.
Non-performing loans declined to 2.28% by year-end
2019, a level comparable to the system's, thanks to
a decline in delinquencies in the commercial loan book, which represents
half of the bank's total credit portfolio. In addition, Santander
México grew prudently in 2019, increasing its loan portfolio
by 4.5%, in line with the system's growth,
amidst deceleration in Mexico's economy.
The improving asset quality has helped protect earnings, which also
benefited from operating expenses under control and improved net interest
margins. In 2019, the bank's net income increased to 1.5%
of tangible assets from 1.4% in the prior year, albeit
remaining below the system's 1.7%. The higher
profitability and slow loan growth helped boost capitalization,
as evidenced by Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) relative to risk
weighted assets (TCE/RWA) rising to about 12.2%, from
the 11.4% reported in 2018, a credit positive.
In addition, Santander México's reliance on market funds
is limited, reducing refinancing and repricing risks, despite
the bank's challenge in attracting retail deposits at the same level of
its peers. After netting out repurchase agreements (repos),
market funds equaled to a moderate 21% of tangible banking assets
as of December 2019. Funding risks are further mitigated by an
ample liquidity, at about 21% of tangible banking assets
(net of repos), mainly composed of Mexican government securities.
Santander México's Aaa.mx national scale rating is the sole
Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its A3 global scale rating.
The negative outlook on the bank's global scale ratings mirrors the negative
outlook on Mexico's sovereign rating. Moody's assesses a very high
willingness by Mexican authorities to provide support based on Santander
México's systemic importance as the country's third largest lender.
As a result, Santander México's global long-term deposit
and debt ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from the adjusted baseline
credit assessment (BCA) of baa1. The latter already incorporates
Moody's assumption of moderate support from the bank's ultimate parent
Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2 stable, baa1),
which translates into one notch of uplift from Santander México's
baa2 standalone BCA.
Moody's believes Santander México's exposure to environmental risks
is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking
sector. Santander México's exposure to social risks is moderate,
consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector.
As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally
driven. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with Santander
México's governance.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially
slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's real GDP of about
3.7% in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021.
The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time.
Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The
longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity,
the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures
will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The
coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality
and profitability of banks, in some cases in a pronounced manner,
for example for undiversified banks with material exposure to high-risk
sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises. Moody's
also views risks to be elevated for business models reliant on spread
income, equity indices and sustained low rates.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Given the negative rating outlook, a rating upgrade is currently
unlikely. However, the rating outlook would be stabilized
if Mexico's sovereign rating outlook stabilizes. Conversely,
were Mexico's government bond rating to be downgraded, the rating
would also face negative pressure.
Santander México's baa2 standalone BCA could face upward pressure
if its core capitalization strengthens further from the current still-moderate
level, while its asset quality remains stable and profitability continues to improve.
However, a higher BCA would not translate into higher global scale
senior unsecured debt ratings, because they are already aligned
with Mexico's sovereign rating.
Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could accumulate if the bank is not
able to maintain its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk weighted assets
(RWA) above 11%. However, a downgrade of the BCA would
not affect the bank's senior debt ratings, provided the government
continues to demonstrate a very high willingness to extend support to
the bank.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Banco Santander México, S.A.'s rating is between
1 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: Moody's and issuer's
financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 5/2/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by Banco Santander México, S.A.
that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof,
no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities
referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jose Angel Montano
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
