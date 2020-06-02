Moody's rates Affiliated Managers Group's new ten-year notes A3

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.'s (AMG) new offering of $350 million senior unsecured notes due June 2030. The offering is a takedown from a multiple seniority shelf registration statement of AMG, which was automatically declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission on 21 March 2019. All existing ratings will remain unchanged. AMG's outlook is stable.

AMG intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and senior unsecured term loan facility. At 31 March 2020, the company had $450.0 million, net of issuance costs of $0.3 million, outstanding under its senior unsecured term loan, and $250 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

The following rating assignments were made:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

.... $350 million new senior unsecured notes due June 2030, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's scale, strong cash flows and its successful implementation of a multi-affiliate strategy. AMG's unique investment formula, which leaves a substantial portion of equity in the hands of its affiliates' management teams, has historically attracted successful asset management firms that value the ongoing opportunity to participate in and to further capitalize their growth. The company's investment emphasis in recent years on alternative wealth managers has aligned it with areas of growth in the industry. In February 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Comvest Partners, a middle market private equity and credit investment firm.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

AMG's rating and/or outlook could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) Increased scale and diversification of asset class exposures that mitigate systemic risk to the revenues, 2) Deleveraging that sustains Debt/EBITDA (as defined by Moody's) below 1.5x, or 3) Acceleration in the growth of AMG's retail distribution capabilities.

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if 1) Scale decreases due to market events, performance weakness or AUM instability, 2) Leverage remains elevated above 2.5x for a sustained period, or 3) Any rupture occurs in the cooperative relationship between AMG and its leading affiliates.

Affiliated Managers Group is a global asset management company that has investments in 35 affiliates, which reported aggregate assets under management of $599.9 billion as of 31 March 2020.

The last rating action was on 30 April 2019, when Moody's affirmed AMG's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

