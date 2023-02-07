Moody's rates Aggreko's proposed term loan at B1; outlook stable

London, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned B1 rating to the proposed $440 million equivalent senior secured term loan due August 2026 to be issued by Albion Financing 3 S.à.r.l., and Aggreko Holdings Inc., subsidiaries of Albion HoldCo Limited (Aggreko). Other ratings of Aggreko and its subsidiaries are not affected. The rating outlook is stable.

The proposed senior secured term loan is designated to finance the acquisition of Resolute Industrial[1], a privately owned provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, which Aggreko announced in December 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the complementarity of Resolute Industrial's business to Aggreko's core offerings and Moody's expectation that Aggreko will be able to deleverage in the next 12-18 months. Simultaneously, Aggreko is acquiring Crestchic PLC[2], a UK-based producer of specialised industrial equipment, such as load banks and transformers, for Â£122 million. We expect that the combination of aggregate EBITDA growth and the equity-funded acquisition of Crestchic PLC will help the combined company to manage its leverage levels prudently.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, and owned by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm, Resolute Industrial rents out its fleet of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), such as dehumidifiers, chillers and heaters. The company also provides related services, such as installation of HVAC equipment and its repair and maintenance. It operates approximately 40 locations across North America. For the twelve months ending November 2022, Resolute Industrial reported revenues of approximately $146 million and EBITDA of approximately $53 million. Aggreko has agreed to acquire the company for a consideration of $440 million.

Crestchic PLC is a listed UK-based producer of specialised industrial equipment, such as transformers and load banks which are used for the testing of power supplies. Similar to Aggreko's fleet, load banks are often containerized. They can be portable or permanently installed at the customer facility. Complementing its manufacturing activities, Crestchic PLC also refurbishes its used equipment, to extend its useful life at a reduced cost, and subsequently rents it out, also similar to Aggreko. In the first half of 2022, Crestchic PLC reported revenues of Â£23.3 million and EBITDA of Â£5.9 million.

Aggreko has demonstrated strong performance in the first nine months of 2022. Its underlying revenue (excluding pass-through fuel cost and currency impact) for the first three quarters of the year was flat at Â£1.2 billion on a year-over-year basis. However, excluding the non-recurring revenues from the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, underlying revenue grew by 17% in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. This revenue growth was comprised of 22% increase in transactional rental revenue (when excluding non-recurring revenue from Tokyo and Beijing Olympics) and 8% increase in power projects turnover. Transactional rental revenue benefited from strong growth across geographies while power projects turnover was bolstered by a major on-hire in Kurdistan in the second quarter of 2021. Also positively, Aggreko's operating profit increased by 22% over the same period. The rise in operating profit was driven by growth in power projects' profitability and offset by a year-over-year decrease in the profits of the transactional business owing to the non-recurring earnings from Tokyo Olympics in the prior year. We expect this trajectory to continue and strengthen as Aggreko combines the acquisitions of Resolute Industrial and Crestchic PLC with its own business portfolio.

Following these acquisitions, Aggreko's leverage will increase slightly in 2023 but Moody's expects it to reduce well below the agency's rating guidance of 4.5x in the next 12 months if the company achieves the growth targets it has outlined. Should Aggreko's performance fall short of the anticipated growth rates, the deleveraging will slow down and the company's free cash flow (after capex, as adjusted by Moody's) may turn negative.

LIQUIDITY

Aggreko's liquidity remains adequate, with Â£172 million of cash and a Â£153 million available on its Â£300 million revolving credit facility (RCF), issued by Albion Midco Limited at 30 September 2022. The company has no debt maturities until 2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Aggreko's senior secured debt, issued through subsidiaries, is rated B1 in line with the CFR, as is the proposed $440 million equivalent senior secured add-on. The company's debt includes Â£300 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Albion Midco Limited, $750 million and €500 million term loan B (TLB) issued by Albion Financing 3 S.à.r.l. and $565 million and €450 million backed senior secured notes issued by Albion Financing 1 S.à.r.l. The RCF, the TLB (including the add-on) and the secured notes share the same security package, and rank pari passu. The company's $450 million backed senior unsecured notes issued by Albion Financing 2 S.à.r.l. are rated B3, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure. The term loan is covenant lite, and the revolver has a springing financial covenant tested if it is 40% drawn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Positive rating momentum would result from Aggreko's leverage measured as debt/EBITDA reducing towards 3.5x including Moody's standard adjustments, as well as stronger free cash flows on a sustained basis. Adequate liquidity would also be needed for an upgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Downward rating pressure could arise if Aggreko fails to reduce its debt/EBITDA to sustainably below 4.5x or if its free cash flow turns negative. Any liquidity challenges would also lead to a rating downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Glasgow, Albion HoldCo Limited (Aggreko) is the leading global provider of modular power generation and temperature control equipment, offering critical equipment rental and energy services to a diverse mix of end-markets, clients and countries. The company operates across 182 sales and services centres, serving customers in 80 countries. In the first nine months of 2022, Aggreko generated revenue of Â£1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of Â£438 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Aggreko announced acquisition of Resolute Industrial from AE Industrial Partners on 28-Dec-2022.

[2] Aggreko announced acquisition of all outstanding shares of Chrestchic PLC on 9-Dec-2022.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Maslovsky

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sven Reinke

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

