Moody's rates Air Products' new green bonds at A2; outlook stable

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A2 ratings to Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s ("Air Products") new senior unsecured US Dollar green bonds due 2033 and Euro bonds due [2034 or 2035]. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to finance green eligible projects. Air Products' other A2 senior unsecured debt ratings and Prime-1 commercial paper rating are unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

"Air Products is increasing its investment in green and blue hydrogen and ammonia projects, and we expect additional projects and investments to be announced over the next several years," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Air Products' A2 ratings are supported by the company's size and scale, strong profitability, relatively stable cash flow generation through economic cycles compared to most rated chemical and industrial companies. Air Products benefits from a strong business model and a higher proportion of on-site business compared to rated peers (i.e., Air Liquide , Linde , Messer ), with a significant portion of take-or-pay contracts that has reduced earnings volatility. Moreover, Moody's believes that the company's end market diversity also reduces any downside risk to credit metrics over the near term.

Air Products' fiscal first quarter 2023 results demonstrated a solid improvement, despite relatively weak conditions in most chemical and industrial markets. Moody's expects Air Products' will continue to benefit from revenue and EBITDA growth in FY 2023 through favorable pricing actions and modestly higher volumes, despite the slowdown in global growth in 2023. Key credit metrics are appropriate for the rating, including adjusted financial leverage of 2.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt of 25% (RCF/Debt) for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022. While gross debt metrics are moderately weaker pro forma for the new debt issuance, the company will have elevated cash balance of over $3 billion even assuming that all the new debt is used to fund capital and investments in 2023, which is a conservative assumption. Moody's tolerance for capital deployment within the current rating and stable outlook is contingent on the company maintaining appropriate credit metrics for the rating category, including adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and RCF/Debt above 25%, with some flexibility for metrics to marginally weaken beyond these thresholds as long as net debt metrics remain appropriate.

Moody's expects that the new capital will be deployed toward assets that generate additional earnings and cash flow. While the company has maintained very strong credit metrics for the rating over the past few years, the rating is tempered by an expectation for significant capital deployment over the next two years and that credit metrics will weaken due to the delay between these investments and the startup of these projects. Over the next two years commitments for large capital projects are expected to outpace free cash flow generation. A number of these larger projects will be joint ventures with substantial non-recourse financing. As the proportion of earnings and cash flow from these ventures increase, it could prompt a re-dimensioning of the appropriate credit metrics and liquidity to support the A2 rating.

Air Products will use proceeds from the new green bonds to fund eligible projects including investments in green and blue hydrogen/ammonia projects, renewable energy and sustainable aviation fuel. Air Products has obtained a second party opinion from a consultant with recognized environmental and social expertise to provide an opinion on the environmental benefits of its investment framework and that it is aligned with the ICMA 2021 Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association (LMA) 2021 Green Loan Principles. Air Products will annually publish the details of the eligible investments that it has made with the proceeds from this new debt and obtain an assurance report from its external auditor.

Air Products has excellent liquidity. The company's Prime-1 short-term rating, which applies to the company's commercial paper program, is backstopped by an undrawn $2.75 billion revolving credit facility due in March 2026. In addition, the company has maintained sizeable cash balances ($3.1 billion at 31 December 2022). Air Products has significant headroom under the financial covenant in its facility – a debt to capitalization ratio set at 70 %. However, the company had $400 million of notes mature in February of 2023 and $133 million of debt payable to affiliates in 2023. The company foreign subsidiaries have credit facilities totaling $1,320, of which $752 was borrowed and outstanding as of 31 December 2022.

The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain a healthy cash balance and appropriate credit metrics while deploying capital aggressively toward major projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage to be sustained below 2.0x (Debt/EBITDA), retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 35% (RCF/Debt), and a public commitment to a higher rating. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.5x (Debt/EBITDA) or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 25% (RCF/Debt). Given the lag between cash outflows and cash inflows from major projects, the rating incorporates some flexibility for gross debt credit metrics to weaken slightly beyond established thresholds with continued strength in net debt-based credit metrics, clear line of sight regarding EBITDA and cash flow contributions from major projects, and continued clear and public commitment to the A2 rating. Any material escalation in risks related to joint ventures or projects in emerging markets or a sustained weakening of financial metrics could also have negative rating implications.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important considerations in Air Products' credit quality but not a factor in today's action. ESG factors have a net positive credit impact on the rating due to conservative financial policies that offset high environmental risks and moderate social risks. High environmental risks are due to the level of GHG emissions and power usage relative to other industrial companies. Both social and environmental risks could decline over time as the company increases its sourcing of renewable power and green and blue hydrogen/ammonia projects become a larger portion of the company's portfolio and profitability.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is the third largest global supplier of industrial gases by revenue. The company's industrial gases business produces and sells atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; process gases; and specialty gases. Air Products serves a number of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2022, Air Products' sales were roughly $13 billion.

