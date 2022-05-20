Moody's rates Alcon's proposed Eurobond issuance Baa2; affirms all existing ratings with a stable outlook

London, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2 rating to Alcon Finance B.V.'s proposed benchmark Euro-denominated backed senior unsecured notes, whose proceeds will serve to refinance existing debt of the Alcon group.

Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed all existing Baa2 ratings of Alcon Inc. (Alcon or the company) and its financing subsidiary Alcon Finance Corporation. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The envisaged Euro-denominated notes would be senior unsecured obligations of Alcon Finance B.V. and rank pari passu with all existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Alcon group. In addition, the notes are guaranteed by its indirect parent Alcon Inc. (Baa2 stable), hence they are rated in line with Alcon Inc.'s existing long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured bank credit facilities as well as Alcon Finance Corporation's backed senior unsecured ratings.

The Baa2 ratings affirmation reflects Alcon's solid positioning in its rating category and includes the following factors: (1) the company's large scale and leading global positions in the eye care market, supported by its comprehensive product portfolio catering for all the main eye conditions across surgical and consumer offerings, (2) a growing and ageing population with eye care needs which increases demand resulting in market growth in the range of 4% — 5%, and (3) a rather conservative financial policy including low dividend distributions and moderate leveraging of its balance sheet.

Moody's believes that Alcon's credit quality has improved versus the pre-pandemic period as workstreams related to its separation from Novartis AG (A1 stable) are nearly complete and thanks to the company's longer track record of bringing new products to the market and achieving EBITDA and cash flow growth. Alcon recovered rapidly from the adverse effects of the pandemic on the back of sizeable pent-up demand and solid commercial execution. As a result, in 2021 its Moody's adjusted EBITDA was around 16% ahead of 2019 and its Moody's adjusted free cash flow of around $400 million (excluding the Simbrinza acquisition recorded as part of capex) was well ahead of 2019's $192 million.

These credit strengths are tempered by: (1) profitability levels, as measured by margins, below that of medtech peers, with slow improvement and no near-term acceleration expected given current inflationary pressures, (2) exposure to regulatory and litigation risks given the nature of its activities, including potential downward pricing pressure, although Alcon operates under various regulatory regimes, and (3) transformation costs somewhat constraining free cash flow generation. In addition, debt-funded M&A could be detrimental to Alcon's credit quality.

Alcon grew strongly in the first quarter of 2022, partly benefitting from a relatively weak prior year period and contributions from the Simbrinza and Ivantis acquisitions. Moody's believes that the company will achieve at least a high single-digit percentage constant currency revenue growth but margin progression, if any, is unlikely to be material. Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was 2.6x at the end of March 2022 and will reduce to around 2.5x by the end of the year.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's continues to view Alcon's liquidity as excellent. It is supported by a cash balance of $961 million at the end of March 2022, as well as Moody's forecasted funds from operations of around $1.5 billion in 2022 (before working capital and capital spending) and access to a fully undrawn $1,000 million equivalent senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) with no maintenance covenants and no material adverse change (MAC) clause, maturing in 2026. The company has no term debt maturities before 2024 apart from around $100 million local Japanese debt facilities and $20 million of other short-term financial debt maturing in the next 12 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Alcon has high exposure to social risks, reflecting industry-wide exposure to product liability risks and high manufacturing compliance standards, particularly in its implantable business. Moody's analysis of Alcon's social factors also takes into account ongoing legal proceedings related to anti-trust issues which could adversely impact the company's reputation.

Alcon has neutral exposure to governance factors overall. While it has a relatively short track record as a standalone company, its financial policies are consistent with its rating category.

RATING OUTLOOK

Alcon's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain organic revenue and EBITDA growth, in part supported by ongoing new product launches and no material product recalls or price reductions. The stable outlook also assumes no material debt-funded business acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on Alcon's ratings could arise if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably decreased below 2.25x, and (2) free cash flow remained substantially above its 2019 level, and (3) the group maintained a track record of conservative policy with no debt-funded acquisitions or dividend payout ratio increases.

Conversely, Alcon's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) Alcon stopped growing revenue and EBITDA organically, including because of product recalls or price reductions, or (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increased sustainably to above 3.0x, including as a result of debt-funded acquisitions, or (3) if free cash flow wasn't firmly positive.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alcon Finance B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Alcon Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alcon Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Alcon Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alcon Inc., headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is an eye care device and product company providing ophthalmic surgical devices, contact lenses and ocular health products. Alcon is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and had a market capitalisation of $35 billion as of 19 May 2022. In the last twelve months ended 31 March 2022, Alcon reported revenue of $8.55 billion and EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

