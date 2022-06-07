Moody's rates Allegion's senior notes Baa2

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes of Allegion U.S. Holding Company Inc. ("Allegion"). Allegion's existing Baa2 senior unsecured ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Proceeds from the offering, along with revolver borrowings and cash on hand, will be used to fund the previously announced acquisition of Stanley Access Technologies for $900 million.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Allegion U.S. Holding Company Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Allegion's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong and stable margin profile, high cash flow generation and leading position in security solutions. Furthermore, fundamentals within the residential and non-residential end markets remain favorable and will continue to support growth of security products and solutions. The acquisition of Stanley Access Technologies, which manufactures automatic doors, is highly complementary to Allegion's existing product offerings and will provide a scalable service and support network.

Offsetting these credit strengths is Allegion's exposure to the new construction sector, which makes up about half of the company's business, where demand tends to be more volatile through cycles and can lead to earnings volatility. Additionally, supply chain disruption and rising input costs have led to slower production cycles and increased earnings volatility. The Stanley Access Technologies acquisition will result in higher leverage, with pro forma debt/EBITDA of 3.6x as of March 31, 2022, up from 2.5x. Moody's forecasts modest EBITA margin expansion in Allegion's business over the next year, driven largely by price increases that will more than offset continued material and freight input cost increases. In addition, the company has a track record of deleveraging following acquisitions, and Moody's expects Allegion will continue to maintain an excellent liquidity profile and generate strong free cash flow, which will support deleveraging over time.

The stable outlook assumes that Allegion will reduce debt/EBITDA to at or below 3.0x by the end of 2022 and comfortably below 3.0x by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded should adjusted debt-to-EBITDA be maintained comfortably below 2.0x and adjusted free cash flow to debt remains consistently above 15%. An upgrade would also require further growth in market presence and product offerings and maintenance of excellent liquidity. The ratings could be downgraded should Allegion experience a rise in debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x or a decline in adjusted EBITA margin sustained below 17%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company were expected to experience a deterioration in competitive position, revenue or liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allegion plc, parent of Allegion U.S. Holding Company Inc., is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is a global provider of security products and solutions serving the residential, commercial, government, and institutional markets. The company generated about $2.9 billion in revenue for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

