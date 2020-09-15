Moody's rates Allegro MicroSystems; CFR and Senior Secured Term Loan Facility both at B1; outlook stable

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned the following first time ratings to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ("Allegro"): Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of B1, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") of B1-PD, and Senior Secured Term Loan Facility ("Term Loan") rating of B1. The rating outlook is stable.

Allegro intends to use the net proceeds of the Term Loan and balance sheet cash to fund a $400 million cash distribution to Allegro's shareholders: Sanken Electronics Co.'s ("Sanken"), One Equity Partners ("OEP"), and Allegro management.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Allegro's modest financial leverage, which Moody's expects will decline towards 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12 to 18 months. The CFR also considers Allegro's niche leadership position in the $2.4 billion fragmented, magnetic sensors integrated circuit market. The strong market position is supported by customer relationships, which in part reflect Sanken's majority ownership and the connection this provides to Sanken's Japanese customer base.

The sensors and power management portfolios derive support from positive secular trends in the automotive industry, particularly advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), the rising electronic content in cars, and increasing share of electric vehicles. Allegro also benefits from the shift during fiscal year 2021 towards a largely outsourced manufacturing model. Moody's believes this will produce less volatile and consistent free cash flow ("FCF") generation giving Allegro increased financial flexibility during periods of depressed demand. Moody's expects that Allegro will maintain a cash balance in excess of $90 million supported by the consistent FCF generation.

Still, the maintenance of low financial leverage is appropriate given the Allegro's small revenue scale and much larger competitors in the broader sensors and power semiconductors market, such as NXP B.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., and Infineon Technologies A.G. These competitors benefit both from broader product portfolios across adjacent markets than Allegro and considerably larger research and development budgets and financial resources, which can be marshalled for acquisitions to fill in missing technologies in the product portfolio.

The greater resources of the leading competitors increase the risk of competitive entry via acquisition, which could invigorate a currently smaller segment competitor of Allegro. Moody's believes that this also increases the risk that the larger competitors could displace Allegro's products over time due to the integration of currently discrete function products into multi-function solutions as end customers attempt to limit design complexity in newer products. In addition, most of Allegro's revenues are derived from the highly-cyclical Automotive end market (over 70% of revenues), which has been negatively impacted by shelter-in-place restrictions related to Covid-19 and the global recession, contributing to significant revenue shortfalls and volatility. Indeed, Moody's expects global light vehicle unit sales to decline 19% in calendar year 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Allegro's exposure to the global economies and supply chain, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The credit profile is impacted by governance considerations. Allegro's ownership is concentrated, with Sanken owning 67.2%, private equity firm OEP owning 28.8%, and the remaining 4% held by Allegro's management. Allegro's board has a large share of independent directors (four of the nine directors), with the remainder of the board is comprised of the CEO and two directors each from Sanken and OEP. While the ownership of a financial sponsor increases the risk for aggressive policy, OEP has asserted its desire to monetize the investment either via sale to a strategic buyer or through a public offering rather than through debt-funded capital returns.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues, EBITDA, and FCF will improve over the near term as the automotive end market recovers from the coronavirus-related demand disruption. With the anticipated recovery in profitability and increasing cash flows, Moody's expects that leverage will decline towards 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will improve to 20% over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Allegro:

• increases revenue scale and improves end market diversity by reducing the revenue concentration to the Automotive end market

• sustains EBITDA margin above 25% (Moody's adjusted)

• maintains FCF to debt above 20% (Moody's adjusted).

The rating could be downgraded if Allegro:

• fails to generate organic revenue growth at least in the low single digit percentage level

• decreases EBITDA margin to less than 20% (Moody's adjusted) or

• engages in debt funded share repurchases or distributions, or highly-leveraging acquisitions, such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 3x

The B1 rating of the Term Loan reflects the collateral, which includes a first priority lien on all assets, and benefits from loss absorption of unsecured liabilities. The Term Loan benefits from upstream guarantees of wholly-owned material domestic subsidiaries. As the Term Loan represents a single class of debt, the instrument rating is consistent with the B1 CFR.

As proposed the Term Loan provides flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors, including: (1) incremental pari passu term facilities of at least $150 million (100% of Closing Date EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement) plus an additional amount using thresholds (to be determined) based on first lien leverage (as defined in the credit agreement), (2) collateral leakage permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to carve-out capacity, with no additional "blocker" protections (3) requirement that only wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees, and (4) the asset sale proceeds Term Loan prepayment requirement is reduced to 50% at a First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) level 0.5 turns lower than the Closing First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) and is eliminated entirely at a First Lien Net Leverage Ratio level 1.0 turns lower than Closing First Lien Net Leverage Ratio.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., based in Manchester, New Hampshire, designs and sells sensor integrated circuits and application specific power semiconductors, serving the automotive and industrial markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

