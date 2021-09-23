Moody's rates Amazon's Euro CP Program Prime-1

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Prime-1 rating to Amazon.com, Inc's ("Amazon") new Euro 3 billion commercial paper program. Amazon's A1 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings are unaffected, as is the stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Prime-1 rating for Amazon's new euro program considers the company's favorable liquidity profile," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "While the committed $7 billion unsecured backup revolving credit facility is insufficient to cover the $10 billion US program and this new Euro 3 billion program, and is therefore less than ideal, a critical consideration driving both the A1 long-term and Prime-1 short-term ratings is Amazon's commitment to fully cover all commercial paper balances with a combination of availability under the committed revolver and excess same-day available cash balances," added O'Shea. "Moody's notes cash and marketable securities totaled around $90 billion at Q2 2021, with a $42 billion benefit from favorable working capital," continued O'Shea.

Amazon's ratings continue to recognize its powerful brand, which is synonymous with online retail throughout most of the world, as well as the strength and profitability of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). AWS continues to account for the majority of the company's operating income and free cash flow, which supports Amazon's ability to make strategic investments in its retail operations. In addition to its leading competitive position in both online retail and web services, Amazon also has a solid ecosystem of entertainment content and a formidable third-party seller business. Ratings also consider the present environment, where the coronavirus pandemic continues to create both positives and negatives for Amazon, with significantly increased revenue but at the same time increased expenses, particularly fulfillment and shipping, a trend we expect will continue throughout 2021 and beyond. Shipping costs for the June 2021 LTM continue to grow, with costs of $71 billion reflecting the surge in demand, especially from Prime members, though as a percentage of non-AWS revenue have tempered a bit to around 18%. Ratings are also supported by Amazon's significant free cash flow generation and excellent liquidity profile. We note that cash and marketables of around $90 billion at Q2 2021 benefit from $42 billion in favorable working capital. Additional consideration is framed by Amazon's historically conservative financial strategy with respect to shareholder returns balanced by limited visibility into its dynamics, and the potential pressure on operating profit due to the level and cadence of investment funding for various growth initiatives. In addition, the present short-term pressure due to coronavirus expenses and strain on logistics from the surge in online volume, the increased online competition from brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as the increasing competitive threats from larger, better-capitalized companies in AWS' universe are also factors. Finally, the commercial paper program is expected to be utilized to bridge working capital swings and adds to this formidable liquidity profile. The $7 billion back-up revolving credit facility matures on June 23, 2023, has a Euro 3 billion sublimit, same day availability, no ongoing MAC clause, and no financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current generally favorable operating performance of the company, especially on the AWS side, will continue, and there will be no meaningful shifts in either business or financial strategy as a result of the recent CEO transition. Ratings could be upgraded if Amazon's numerous investments generate commensurate levels of profitability over time such that RCF/debt is maintained around 65%. Additional factors that would be critical for an upgrade are continued maintenance of excellent liquidity and no major deviation from current performance, or any substantive changes in operating or financial strategies. Ratings could be downgraded if it becomes clear that investments are not paying off, or that financial strategy is becoming significantly more aggressive with regard to cash returned to shareholders or acquisitions, which would be evidenced by RCF/debt falling below 50% for an extended period.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. is the world's largest online retailer and a leading provider of cloud computing services. LTM June 2021 revenues were $443 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

