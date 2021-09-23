Moody's rates Amazon's Euro CP Program Prime-1

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Prime-1 rating to Amazon.com,
Inc's ("Amazon") new Euro 3 billion commercial paper
program. Amazon's A1 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial
paper ratings are unaffected, as is the stable outlook.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Amazon.com, Inc.
....Commercial Paper, Assigned P-1
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Prime-1 rating for Amazon's new euro program considers the
company's favorable liquidity profile," stated Moody's Vice President
Charlie O'Shea. "While the committed $7 billion unsecured
backup revolving credit facility is insufficient to cover the $10
billion US program and this new Euro 3 billion program, and is therefore
less than ideal, a critical consideration driving both the A1 long-term
and Prime-1 short-term ratings is Amazon's commitment to
fully cover all commercial paper balances with a combination of availability
under the committed revolver and excess same-day available cash
balances," added O'Shea. "Moody's
notes cash and marketable securities totaled around $90 billion
at Q2 2021, with a $42 billion benefit from favorable working
capital," continued O'Shea.
Amazon's ratings continue to recognize its powerful brand,
which is synonymous with online retail throughout most of the world,
as well as the strength and profitability of Amazon Web Services ("AWS").
AWS continues to account for the majority of the company's operating income
and free cash flow, which supports Amazon's ability to make strategic
investments in its retail operations. In addition to its leading
competitive position in both online retail and web services, Amazon
also has a solid ecosystem of entertainment content and a formidable third-party
seller business. Ratings also consider the present environment,
where the coronavirus pandemic continues to create both positives and
negatives for Amazon, with significantly increased revenue but at
the same time increased expenses, particularly fulfillment and shipping,
a trend we expect will continue throughout 2021 and beyond. Shipping
costs for the June 2021 LTM continue to grow, with costs of $71
billion reflecting the surge in demand, especially from Prime members,
though as a percentage of non-AWS revenue have tempered a bit to
around 18%. Ratings are also supported by Amazon's significant
free cash flow generation and excellent liquidity profile. We note
that cash and marketables of around $90 billion at Q2 2021 benefit
from $42 billion in favorable working capital. Additional
consideration is framed by Amazon's historically conservative financial
strategy with respect to shareholder returns balanced by limited visibility
into its dynamics, and the potential pressure on operating profit
due to the level and cadence of investment funding for various growth
initiatives. In addition, the present short-term pressure
due to coronavirus expenses and strain on logistics from the surge in
online volume, the increased online competition from brick-and-mortar
retailers, as well as the increasing competitive threats from larger,
better-capitalized companies in AWS' universe are also factors.
Finally, the commercial paper program is expected to be utilized
to bridge working capital swings and adds to this formidable liquidity
profile. The $7 billion back-up revolving credit
facility matures on June 23, 2023, has a Euro 3 billion sublimit,
same day availability, no ongoing MAC clause, and no financial
covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current generally favorable
operating performance of the company, especially on the AWS side,
will continue, and there will be no meaningful shifts in either
business or financial strategy as a result of the recent CEO transition.
Ratings could be upgraded if Amazon's numerous investments generate commensurate
levels of profitability over time such that RCF/debt is maintained around
65%. Additional factors that would be critical for an upgrade
are continued maintenance of excellent liquidity and no major deviation
from current performance, or any substantive changes in operating
or financial strategies. Ratings could be downgraded if it becomes
clear that investments are not paying off, or that financial strategy
is becoming significantly more aggressive with regard to cash returned
to shareholders or acquisitions, which would be evidenced by RCF/debt
falling below 50% for an extended period.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com,
Inc. is the world's largest online retailer and a leading provider
of cloud computing services. LTM June 2021 revenues were $443
billion.
