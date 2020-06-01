Moody's rates Amazon's new senior unsecured notes A2

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
today rated Amazon.com, Inc.'s ("Amazon")
new senior unsecured note issue A2. There is no change to Amazon's
existing A2 senior unsecured rating, Prime-1 commercial paper
rating, or positive outlook.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Amazon.com, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A2
"Amazon's new debt issuance, which will be utilized
for capital expenditures, when combined with likely weak operating
results for Q2 due to the impact on retail margins from COVID-19
related expenses and mix, will result in significantly weakened
credit metrics, though Moody's believes there will be a relatively
quick rebound that will result in a restoration of the credit profile
to pre-pandemic levels in due course," stated Moody's
Lead Amazon Analyst Charlie O'Shea. "While payback
from these upcoming capital investments is uncertain, Amazon's
robust liquidity and the steady performance of AWS, which Moody's
expects to generate around $12 billion in operating income for
2020, provides a relative "floor" for credit metrics
that remains largely within our band of tolerance for the ratings,"
continued O'Shea.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Amazon's ratings reflect its strong business profile as supported
by its ubiquitous brand name with consumers globally and the increasing
strength and profitability of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"),
which accounts for the majority of the company's operating income.
Amazon has a leading competitive position in multiple segments of online
retail, a solid line up of entertainment content and a formidable
third party seller business. Both the short and long-term
ratings are also supported by its significant cash flow generation and
excellent liquidity profile. This excellent liquidity is centered
around nearly $20 billion of free cash flow, cash and equivalents
of around $27 billion, and marketable securities of around
$22 billion at the March 2020 LTM, with approximately $22
billion due to favorable working capital as it represents the excess of
accounts payable over accounts receivable. The credit profile also
recognizes Amazon's historically conservative financial policy balanced
by limited visibility into its dynamics, the potential pressure
on operating profit due to the level and cadence of investment funding
for various growth initiatives, as well as the present short-term
pressure due to coronavirus expenses, and the increased online competition
from brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as the increasing
competitive threats from larger, better-capitalized companies
in AWS' universe. The positive outlook reflects that the current
generally favorable operating performance of the company, especially
on the AWS side, will continue.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Amazon's future investments generate
commensurate levels of profitability over time such that RCF/debt is maintained
around 50%. Additional factors that would be critical for
an upgrade are continued maintenance of excellent liquidity and no major
deviation from current performance and either operating or financial strategy.
Given the positive outlook, there is no current downward rating
pressure. However, ratings could be downgraded if it becomes
clear that investments are not paying off, or that financial strategy
is becoming meaningfully more aggressive with regard to cash returned
to shareholders or acquisitions, as would be evidenced by RCF/Debt
around 35%.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com,
Inc. is the world's largest online retailer and a leading
web services provider, with LTM March revenues of around $269
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
