Moody's rates Amazon's new senior unsecured notes A2

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today rated Amazon.com, Inc.'s ("Amazon") new senior unsecured note issue A2. There is no change to Amazon's existing A2 senior unsecured rating, Prime-1 commercial paper rating, or positive outlook.

"Amazon's new debt issuance, which will be utilized for capital expenditures, when combined with likely weak operating results for Q2 due to the impact on retail margins from COVID-19 related expenses and mix, will result in significantly weakened credit metrics, though Moody's believes there will be a relatively quick rebound that will result in a restoration of the credit profile to pre-pandemic levels in due course," stated Moody's Lead Amazon Analyst Charlie O'Shea. "While payback from these upcoming capital investments is uncertain, Amazon's robust liquidity and the steady performance of AWS, which Moody's expects to generate around $12 billion in operating income for 2020, provides a relative "floor" for credit metrics that remains largely within our band of tolerance for the ratings," continued O'Shea.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amazon's ratings reflect its strong business profile as supported by its ubiquitous brand name with consumers globally and the increasing strength and profitability of Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), which accounts for the majority of the company's operating income. Amazon has a leading competitive position in multiple segments of online retail, a solid line up of entertainment content and a formidable third party seller business. Both the short and long-term ratings are also supported by its significant cash flow generation and excellent liquidity profile. This excellent liquidity is centered around nearly $20 billion of free cash flow, cash and equivalents of around $27 billion, and marketable securities of around $22 billion at the March 2020 LTM, with approximately $22 billion due to favorable working capital as it represents the excess of accounts payable over accounts receivable. The credit profile also recognizes Amazon's historically conservative financial policy balanced by limited visibility into its dynamics, the potential pressure on operating profit due to the level and cadence of investment funding for various growth initiatives, as well as the present short-term pressure due to coronavirus expenses, and the increased online competition from brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as the increasing competitive threats from larger, better-capitalized companies in AWS' universe. The positive outlook reflects that the current generally favorable operating performance of the company, especially on the AWS side, will continue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Amazon's future investments generate commensurate levels of profitability over time such that RCF/debt is maintained around 50%. Additional factors that would be critical for an upgrade are continued maintenance of excellent liquidity and no major deviation from current performance and either operating or financial strategy.

Given the positive outlook, there is no current downward rating pressure. However, ratings could be downgraded if it becomes clear that investments are not paying off, or that financial strategy is becoming meaningfully more aggressive with regard to cash returned to shareholders or acquisitions, as would be evidenced by RCF/Debt around 35%.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. is the world's largest online retailer and a leading web services provider, with LTM March revenues of around $269 billion.

