Moody's rates AmerisourceBergen's new senior unsecured bonds at Baa2

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to AmerisourceBergen
Corporation's ("AmerisourceBergen") new senior unsecured bonds.
There are no changes to any of the company's existing ratings including
the Baa2 unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.
Moody's expects that proceeds from the company's new $500
million bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes,
including refinancing activities.
Ratings assigned:
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
New senior unsecured bonds due 2030 at Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
AmerisourceBergen's rating is supported by its position as one of the
nation's leading pharmaceutical distributors. It also reflects
Moody's view that, despite industry-wide pressures,
the large drug distributors will continue to play an important role in
the US drug supply chain. The rating is further supported by Moody's
expectation that AmerisourceBergen will sustain moderate financial leverage,
aided in part by good cash flow. However, AmerisourceBergen's
rating is constrained by uncertainty surrounding its potentially large
opioid litigation exposure. The rating is also constrained by the
company's very low operating margins, as well as high customer concentration
with its two largest customers, Walgreens Boots Alliance,
Inc. ("WBA") and Express Scripts. These two customers represent
47% of revenue. Moody's expects operating margins to be
constrained by continued generic pricing pressure and reduced branded
drug inflation over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that AmerisourceBergen will
sustain moderate leverage and significant operating scale over the next
12-18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation
that AmerisourceBergen will pursue a prudent approach to acquisitions
and share repurchases until there is greater certainty regarding opioid-related
liabilities. Lastly, the outlook reflects Moody's view
that AmerisourceBergen's businesses will only be modestly impacted
by coronavirus-related headwinds.
AmerisourceBergen faces high social risk due to its significant,
yet uncertain liability relating to the opioids crisis. The potential
liabilities arise from allegations that AmerisourceBergen did not properly
monitor and flag suspicious orders placed by its pharmacy customers.
Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. A unique element of AmerisourceBergen's governance
is that its largest customer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
("WBA"), owns approximately 27% of the distributor's equity.
WBA's co-chief operating officer sits on AmerisourceBergen's board
of directors, and WBA could be eligible to nominate a second director
if it completes a certain level of additional open market purchases of
AmerisourceBergen's common stock. WBA's position as both a large
customer and significant shareholder raises the potential for conflicts
of interest to arise.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A RATINGS UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
The ratings could be downgraded if AmerisourceBergen experiences earnings
pressure, or if the company pursues large debt-funded share
buybacks or acquisitions, particularly before there is clarity around
AmerisourceBergen's litigation exposure. Specifically, if
AmerisourceBergen's debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.25 times,
Moody's could downgrade the ratings. A downgrade could also occur
if the credit impact of AmerisourceBergen's opioid-related financial
liabilities significantly exceeds the impact of the currently contemplated
proposed settlement (e.g., greater liability or shorter
duration for payment). Including the adjustment for the treatment
of a settlement liability as debt, a downgrade could occur if RCF/debt
is sustained below 25% or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.75
times.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely as long as there is material uncertainty
around AmerisourceBergen's ultimate opioid-related liabilities.
That said, if a comprehensive settlement is reached, an upgrade
could occur if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.25 times including
the debt treatment of the liability. Further, an upgrade
would be supported by improved business and customer diversity.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), headquartered in Valley Forge,
Pennsylvania, is one of the three largest pharmaceutical distributors
in the US. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020,
revenues were approximately $186 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply
Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
