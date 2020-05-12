Moody's rates AmerisourceBergen's new senior unsecured bonds at Baa2

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to AmerisourceBergen Corporation's ("AmerisourceBergen") new senior unsecured bonds. There are no changes to any of the company's existing ratings including the Baa2 unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's expects that proceeds from the company's new $500 million bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing activities.

Ratings assigned:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

New senior unsecured bonds due 2030 at Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

AmerisourceBergen's rating is supported by its position as one of the nation's leading pharmaceutical distributors. It also reflects Moody's view that, despite industry-wide pressures, the large drug distributors will continue to play an important role in the US drug supply chain. The rating is further supported by Moody's expectation that AmerisourceBergen will sustain moderate financial leverage, aided in part by good cash flow. However, AmerisourceBergen's rating is constrained by uncertainty surrounding its potentially large opioid litigation exposure. The rating is also constrained by the company's very low operating margins, as well as high customer concentration with its two largest customers, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("WBA") and Express Scripts. These two customers represent 47% of revenue. Moody's expects operating margins to be constrained by continued generic pricing pressure and reduced branded drug inflation over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that AmerisourceBergen will sustain moderate leverage and significant operating scale over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that AmerisourceBergen will pursue a prudent approach to acquisitions and share repurchases until there is greater certainty regarding opioid-related liabilities. Lastly, the outlook reflects Moody's view that AmerisourceBergen's businesses will only be modestly impacted by coronavirus-related headwinds.

AmerisourceBergen faces high social risk due to its significant, yet uncertain liability relating to the opioids crisis. The potential liabilities arise from allegations that AmerisourceBergen did not properly monitor and flag suspicious orders placed by its pharmacy customers. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. A unique element of AmerisourceBergen's governance is that its largest customer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("WBA"), owns approximately 27% of the distributor's equity. WBA's co-chief operating officer sits on AmerisourceBergen's board of directors, and WBA could be eligible to nominate a second director if it completes a certain level of additional open market purchases of AmerisourceBergen's common stock. WBA's position as both a large customer and significant shareholder raises the potential for conflicts of interest to arise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A RATINGS UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE

The ratings could be downgraded if AmerisourceBergen experiences earnings pressure, or if the company pursues large debt-funded share buybacks or acquisitions, particularly before there is clarity around AmerisourceBergen's litigation exposure. Specifically, if AmerisourceBergen's debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.25 times, Moody's could downgrade the ratings. A downgrade could also occur if the credit impact of AmerisourceBergen's opioid-related financial liabilities significantly exceeds the impact of the currently contemplated proposed settlement (e.g., greater liability or shorter duration for payment). Including the adjustment for the treatment of a settlement liability as debt, a downgrade could occur if RCF/debt is sustained below 25% or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.75 times.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely as long as there is material uncertainty around AmerisourceBergen's ultimate opioid-related liabilities. That said, if a comprehensive settlement is reached, an upgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.25 times including the debt treatment of the liability. Further, an upgrade would be supported by improved business and customer diversity.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, is one of the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the US. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, revenues were approximately $186 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

