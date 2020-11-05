Moody's rates Antero Midstream's notes B3

Approximately $400 million of new unsecured notes rated

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Antero Midstream Partners LP's (AM) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. AM's other ratings and stable outlook were unchanged.

Net proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings on AM's secured revolving credit facility.

"This is a leverage neutral and modestly liquidity enhancing transaction that does not have any meaningful impact on credit quality," commented Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Antero Midstream Partners LP

....Proposed senior unsecured notes due 2026, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below AM's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology. The notching reflects the relatively large secured revolving credit facility in AM's capital structure that has an all-asset pledge and a priority-claim to all of AM's assets. The new notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of AM's existing senior unsecured notes and have similar upstream guarantee from AM's existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

Antero Midstream's B2 CFR reflects its heavy reliance on Antero Resources, concentrated geographic focus in the Appalachian Basin, and indirect exposure to weak but improving natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) commodity prices. Antero Resources is contending with high leverage and substantial serial debt maturities through 2023, which will continue to have an outsized effect on Antero Midstream's credit risk profile. AM's CFR is supported by its substantial scale and low financial leverage relative to other B2-rated midstream companies, adequate distribution coverage, predominantly fee-based revenue stream, and good organic growth prospects. AM continues to pay very high distributions which will exceed operating cash flow through 2021, but keep leverage metrics relatively steady.

The SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity. AM will have more revolver borrowing capacity following the notes offering with roughly $1.3 billion of availability under its $2.13 billion revolving credit facility. The revolver expires on October 26, 2022, and we expect AM to remain in compliance with the revolver financial covenants. The partnership has limited alternate liquidity given its assets are encumbered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of AM's ratings would depend on Antero Resources Corporation ratings being upgraded. Moody's would also expect debt/EBITDA to remain below 5x and distribution coverage to be sustained above 1x. The CFR could be downgraded if Antero Resources' CFR is downgraded, or if AM's leverage metric rises above 6x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Antero Midstream Corporation, a midstream energy company based in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in northwest West Virginia and southern Ohio.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

