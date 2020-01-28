Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's rates Arconic Rolled Products Corporation Rating Action: Moody's rates Arconic Rolled Products senior secured 2nd lien bonds (Ba3); outlook negative 28 Jan 2020 New York, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (Arconic) senior secured 2nd lien bonds. At the same time, Moody's assigned an SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default rating and the Ba1 rating on the company's $1 billion senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $800 million senior secured first lien Term Loan B were affirmed. The outlook is negative. Arconic Rolled Products Corporation is the spin off from its parent, Arconic Inc of the Global Rolled Products, Extrusions, Building and Construction businesses. At the time of separation, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation will pay a distribution to Arconic Inc. Upon completion of the spin, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation will be renamed Arconic Corporation and Arconic Inc. will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. At the same time, Moody's assigned an SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default rating and the Ba1 rating on the company's $1 billion senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $800 million senior secured first lien Term Loan B were affirmed. The outlook is negative. Arconic Rolled Products Corporation is the spin off from its parent, Arconic Inc of the Global Rolled Products, Extrusions, Building and Construction businesses. At the time of separation, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation will pay a distribution to Arconic Inc. Upon completion of the spin, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation will be renamed Arconic Corporation and Arconic Inc. will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. "The Ba2 CFR reflects Arconic's end market diversity and global footprint but incorporates softer market conditions in several of its end markets as well as the expected impact of Boeing's production suspension of its 737 Max, which will affect all suppliers to this Boeing platform. ARP's environmental and other unknown magnitude of liabilities from the Grenfell fire are also considerations in the CFR rating" said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Arconic. The following rating actions were taken: Assignments: ..Issuer: Arconic Rolled Products Corporation .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1 ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4) Affirmations: ..Issuer: Arconic Rolled Products Corporation .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Arconic Rolled Products Corporation ....Outlook, Remains Negative RATINGS RATIONALE The CFR considers Arconic's strong and leading position in the mid-stream aluminum industry with a broad operating footprint and diversified end market exposure that provides market and geographic diversity. Arconic will be a midstream aluminum producer providing aluminum sheet, plate and other products to a diversity of end markets. The company operates through 5 market segments: Ground Transportation (36%), Aerospace (16%), Building and Construction (18%), Industrial (16%) and Packaging (14%), all as of year-end December 31, 2018. Of the revenue dispersion, GRP (Global Rolled Products) is by far the largest contributor at roughly 78% and is assumed to be the largest generator of EBITDA. Revenues in 2018 were $7.2 billion and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $5.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) of roughly $555 million for the nine months through September 30, 2109 While the company exhibits a diverse end market exposure, these markets remain subject to volatility and economic conditions. In the transportation industry, representing approximately 36% of sales, the company has multi-year contracts and provides value added sheet products to platforms such as the Ford F150 and other platforms enhancing mix and profitability. In the aerospace industry, accounting for roughly 16% of revenues, the company has multi-year contracts and supplies all sheet and plate to all models of the Boeing Commercial Airlines Company. Arconic's expansion over the last number of years into aluminum body sheet to the automotive market has contributed to an improved product mix and higher value-added sales. However, with the continued development of high strength and next gen steels, we believe the pace of changeover could slow. Additionally, from a light vehicle sales perspective we believe sales have peaked and will remain sluggish in 2020, although contraction will be more modest than seen in 2019 and will still be fairly robust at around 17 million units in 2020. Arconic's business model is a margin on metal construct with the aluminum price and premiums passed through to the customer or in some cases hedged. As is typical in the industry there can be a lag where aluminum price movements impact performance on a quarterly basis. However, fundamentals for common aluminum alloy products have improved with the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports from China. Arconic has a strong position within the aerospace industry in terms of its sales to the major airplane manufacturers and the aero industry has a strong backlog. However, the situation at Boeing and stopping of production of the 737 MAX at this point in time will impact companies in the supply chain, including Arconic. Once production were to resume, the ramp is expected to be slower than might be anticipated. Consequently, revenues and earnings from the aerospace segment are expected to decline in 2020 although the company's position on other aircraft will help to soften the degree of impact. Additionally, given slowing economic expectations, softening in industrial activity is evident as indicated by recent PMI readings which will contribute to less robust conditions in other end markets served. While the CFR reflects Arconic's solid position in markets served, the quantitative metrics are countered by several factors. These would include potential liabilities related to the Grenfell Tower litigation and related class action suits, although this has a long tail and is not quantifiable at this time, environmental remediation expenditure requirements that will pass to the spin-co company, and the fact that the new company does not have an established track record as to financial discipline, execution on strategic objectives or ability to achieve anticipated margin and earnings improvements. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers Arconic's $1 billion secured, cash flow based revolving credit facility, expected modest free cash flow generation in 2020, which is viewed as a transformational year, and the absence of any debt maturities over the next several years. The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the Boeing production suspension and the ultimate impact on performance of Arconic Rolled Products. The outlook also captures the slowing economic environment and softening in a number of markets served by the company, including the transportation markets including automotive, although contraction here is expected to be relatively modest. However, the company is expected to be conservatively capitalized, allowing for some cushion in weakening in performance and metrics. The Ba1 rating on the first lien revolving credit facility and term loan B reflects their superior position in the capital structure. The Ba3 rating on the senior secured 2nd lien bonds reflects their weaker position in the capital structure with limited loss absorption underneath their position, and mostly coming from the unfunded pension levels and remainder payables. Ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the next 12 -- 18 months given the uncertainty surrounding Boeing's resumption of production on the 737 Max and the need for Arconic to demonstrate a disciplined approach to its financial policy and capital allocation. Given the volatility in the industry and end markets, ratings could be upgraded over time should the company achieve sustainable EBIT margins in excess of 8%, Debt/EBITDA of less than 3x and (Cash Flow from operations less dividends)/debt of at least 30%. Ratings could be downgraded should the EBIT margin be sustained below 6.5%, leverage be sustained above 3.5x or (cash flow from operations less dividends/debt) be sustained below 20%. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Arconic Rolled Products is a downstream aluminum producer active in a number of diverse end markets. Revenues in 2018 were $7.2 billion. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017. Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

