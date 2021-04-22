Moody's rates Aspect Software CFR B3

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Atlas Purchaser, Inc. ("Aspect Software"), a B2 rating to the first lien debt facilities and a Caa2 to the second lien term loan. The debt will be used along with new and rolled equity to fund private equity firm Abry Partners' acquisition of Aspect Software, Inc. and Noble Systems Corporation ("Noble"). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aspect's B3 CFR is primarily driven by the high leverage at close of the acquisitions offset to some degree by the combined companies solid niche positions in the call center infrastructure and workforce optimization management software industries. Aspect has significantly restructured operations over the last two years and stabilized revenues after years of declines. The call center industry continues to evolve however and the company faces a number of much larger, better capitalized competitors including Nice, Genesys, Cisco, Avaya, Amazon, Twilio and Verint. Aspect and Noble have particular strength in the outbound call center segment for large enterprise customers.

Aspect significantly improved profitability and cash flow over the last two years and pro forma for the transaction free cash flow to debt is approximately 4%. Moody's adjusted leverage at closing is approximately 7x excluding certain one-time costs and approximately 6x pro forma for recent and planned cost cutting actions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation of modest revenue growth over the next 12-18 months and limited disruption from the integration. Revenues have the potential to grow at low to mid-single digit rates if the company can maintain its recent competitive revival with modest headwinds as the company winds down certain non-core lines. The ratings could be upgraded if Aspect grows revenues, successfully integrates Noble, Moody's adjusted leverage is sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 6%. The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates, Moody's adjusted leverage is above 8x and free cash flow is below breakeven on other than a temporary basis.

Aspect's environmental risks are low and in line with other software peers. Social risks are low to moderate, in line with the software sector, mainly stemming from social issues linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers. Cyber security risks are moderate at Aspect and arise from breaches on installed customer software as well as internal Aspect systems. Aspect will be owned by private equity firm Abry Partners and Vector Capital and will not have an independent Board. Financial policies are expected to be aggressive as highlighted by the high leverage at closing.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (Aspect Software)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (Aspect Software)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Based on preliminary term sheets, the proposed secured debt facilities have flexibility that could be detrimental to lenders, including a provision for incremental secured facilities up to the greater of the sum of $143 million or 100% of company defined EBITDA (with additional non disclosed baskets) and provisions for additional debt based on certain leverage and interest coverage tests. Non-ordinary course asset sale proceeds over $5 million are required to pay down debt based on a leverage based test with 18 month reinvestment provisions (and an additional 180 day period if certain conditions are met) but subject to exceptions that have not been disclosed. Restricted payments are permitted based on leverage tests based on company defined EBITDA, with other baskets related to acquisitions and IPO's as well as a general basket up to the greater of $50 million or 35% of company defined EBITDA. The designation of subsidiaries (excluding material intellectual property) to an unrestricted subsidiary is permitted subject to certain limitations which have not been disclosed.

Aspect is a provider of call center software and solutions. Pro forma for the acquisition of Noble, the company generated run rate revenue of approximately $402 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. At close of the transactions, Aspect will be owned by private equity firm Abry Partners and Vector Capital. The company is headquartered in Westford, MA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

