Moody's rates Aspect Software CFR B3

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Atlas Purchaser,
Inc. ("Aspect Software"), a B2 rating to the
first lien debt facilities and a Caa2 to the second lien term loan.
The debt will be used along with new and rolled equity to fund private
equity firm Abry Partners' acquisition of Aspect Software,
Inc. and Noble Systems Corporation ("Noble").
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Aspect's B3 CFR is primarily driven by the high leverage at close
of the acquisitions offset to some degree by the combined companies solid
niche positions in the call center infrastructure and workforce optimization
management software industries. Aspect has significantly restructured
operations over the last two years and stabilized revenues after years
of declines. The call center industry continues to evolve however
and the company faces a number of much larger, better capitalized
competitors including Nice, Genesys, Cisco, Avaya,
Amazon, Twilio and Verint. Aspect and Noble have particular
strength in the outbound call center segment for large enterprise customers.
Aspect significantly improved profitability and cash flow over the last
two years and pro forma for the transaction free cash flow to debt is
approximately 4%. Moody's adjusted leverage at closing
is approximately 7x excluding certain one-time costs and approximately
6x pro forma for recent and planned cost cutting actions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation of modest revenue
growth over the next 12-18 months and limited disruption from the
integration. Revenues have the potential to grow at low to mid-single
digit rates if the company can maintain its recent competitive revival
with modest headwinds as the company winds down certain non-core
lines. The ratings could be upgraded if Aspect grows revenues,
successfully integrates Noble, Moody's adjusted leverage is
sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above
6%. The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates,
Moody's adjusted leverage is above 8x and free cash flow is below
breakeven on other than a temporary basis.
Aspect's environmental risks are low and in line with other software
peers. Social risks are low to moderate, in line with the
software sector, mainly stemming from social issues linked to data
security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled
workers. Cyber security risks are moderate at Aspect and arise
from breaches on installed customer software as well as internal Aspect
systems. Aspect will be owned by private equity firm Abry Partners
and Vector Capital and will not have an independent Board. Financial
policies are expected to be aggressive as highlighted by the high leverage
at closing.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (Aspect
Software)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (Aspect
Software)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
Based on preliminary term sheets, the proposed secured debt facilities
have flexibility that could be detrimental to lenders, including
a provision for incremental secured facilities up to the greater of the
sum of $143 million or 100% of company defined EBITDA (with
additional non disclosed baskets) and provisions for additional debt based
on certain leverage and interest coverage tests. Non-ordinary
course asset sale proceeds over $5 million are required to pay
down debt based on a leverage based test with 18 month reinvestment provisions
(and an additional 180 day period if certain conditions are met) but subject
to exceptions that have not been disclosed. Restricted payments
are permitted based on leverage tests based on company defined EBITDA,
with other baskets related to acquisitions and IPO's as well as
a general basket up to the greater of $50 million or 35%
of company defined EBITDA. The designation of subsidiaries (excluding
material intellectual property) to an unrestricted subsidiary is permitted
subject to certain limitations which have not been disclosed.
Aspect is a provider of call center software and solutions. Pro
forma for the acquisition of Noble, the company generated run rate
revenue of approximately $402 million for the year ended December
31, 2020. At close of the transactions, Aspect will
be owned by private equity firm Abry Partners and Vector Capital.
The company is headquartered in Westford, MA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
