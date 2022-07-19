Moody's rates AutoZone's proposed $500 million notes offering at Baa1

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa1 rating to AutoZone, Inc.'s (AutoZone) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. All other ratings remain unchanged including the company's Baa1 senior unsecured rating and P-2 short-term commercial paper rating. The rating outlook remains stable. Proceeds from the proposed $500 million notes will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of outstanding commercial paper borrowings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AutoZone, Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

AutoZone's Baa1 senior unsecured rating continues to reflect its steady quantitative profile and predictable financial strategy, with a leverage target of around 2.5 times (as calculated by AutoZone) or roughly 2.8 times as calculated by Moody's, which is toward the lower end of our ratings band for the Baa1 rating. For the LTM period ending May 2022, debt to EBITDA was about 2.3 times and EBIT to interest was around 11.6 times as calculated by Moody's. Operating performance continues to benefit from compelling industry fundamentals such as used car sales volumes, generally steady miles driven and an increasing average age of vehicles driven in part by a recent dearth of new cars. AutoZone's Duralast private-label brand also provides a competitive advantage, as well as acting as a key driver of margin. We expect AutoZone to continue to tactically deploy store spending to ensure that stores remain at least as fresh as other competitors. We also view the auto parts subsegment of retail as well-positioned to compete against pure-play online retailers. Same day delivery capability is necessary to effectively support commercial customers and is difficult to replicate without a significant brick-and-mortar network.

The stable outlook reflects AutoZone's continuing favorable quantitative credit profile resulting from its strong operating performance, and our expectation that this level of performance will continue. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that AutoZone maintain a conservative financial policy where share repurchases will be structured and executed such that this profile is essentially maintained, and liquidity does not weaken.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade includes maintaining current operating earnings on a sustained basis that results in coverage on an EBITA to interest maintained around 8 times and debt to EBITDA maintained around 2.25 times on a sustained basis while maintaining at least good liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade includes a sustained weakening of credit metrics or liquidity in part by a deterioration in operating earnings or the adoption of a more aggressive shareholder focused financial policy. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA approaches 3.0 times or EBITA to Interest fell below 6 times on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Memphis, TN, AutoZone is a leading retailer of automotive parts and supplies, with 6,115 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, 673 stores in Mexico and 58 stores in Brazil. Net sales were in excess of $15.8 billion for the last 12 months period ending May, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

