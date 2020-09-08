Moody's rates Avaya secured notes at B2; affirms B2 CFR

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Avaya Inc.'s ("Avaya") ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), and assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed senior secured note offering. The new notes will refinance a similar amount of senior secured term debt, effectively pushing out maturity on a portion of the term debt that was due in 2024. The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Avaya's significant cash balance, solid Q3 2020 performance, and Moody's expectation of flat to modestly growing revenues and improving margins. Revenues were up slightly in the June 2020 quarter. Though it is too early to determine if June results represent a stabilization of revenues after years of declines, the results were encouraging. If the company can maintain stable revenues in its core businesses, the addition of Avaya Cloud Office ("ACO", the new cloud product from the Ring Central partnership) should drive modest overall growth. However, the increasing shift of its core business to a subscription model will delay cash flow as payments are spread over time rather than upfront. The subscription model is a more stable model longer term and generally results in higher revenue over time. Although the shift to subscription model will result in significantly lower, and potentially negative free cash flow in the initial years, Avaya's large cash position ($742 million as of June 30, 2020) should be sufficient to fund the company through the transition.

The B2 CFR incorporates Avaya's relatively high leverage and the challenges of stabilizing historical performance declines, partly offset by the company's scale and leading positions in the unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) industries. The UC and CC industries continue to evolve rapidly and although Avaya has lost significant market share over the last decade, it remains one of the largest players in its core segments. Avaya's contact center business is expected to grow modestly but growth will depend on the success of the company's new cloud-based offering. The UC business is showing signs of stabilization largely as a result of the need of customers to work remotely and could grow moderately driven by the new multitenant cloud UC line (based on Avaya's recent partnership with RingCentral) in Q4 fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Earlier revenue declines arose from competitive pressures (including the lack of a true multitenant cloud UC or CC offering) and the winding down of the legacy hardware business and services. The COVID19 pandemic is accelerating customers' needs for updated communications systems, particularly with the ability to accommodate large remote workforces on a secure platform. Pro forma leverage is estimated around 5x excluding certain one time and non-cash costs as of June 30, 2020 (and over 5.5x on an actual basis) and is expected remain at this elevated level.

Financial policy continues to be a ratings driver given the company's high leverage. Although the company made a significant level of share buybacks after announcing the RingCentral transaction in October 2019, Moody's expects the company will limit buybacks significantly during the transition to a subscription model, particularly while free cash flow remains limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of flat to low single digit revenue growth and improving margins as the ACO product line gains traction but with breakeven or below cash flow and limited debt repayment through 2021. The ratings could be upgraded if performance improves, leverage falls below 4.5x and free cash flow to debt exceeds 10%. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue and EBITDA levels do not stabilize, leverage exceeds 5.5x on other than a temporary basis or liquidity weakens.

Liquidity is good supported by over $700 million of cash as of June 30, 2020 and an unrated ABL revolving credit facility ($72 million available on a $300 million facility as of June 30, 2020). Free cash flow will be weak over the next 12-18 months however due largely to the growing shift to a subscription model. In addition, sales of the ACO product were effectively prepaid by RingCentral and no additional cash will be collected until the prepayment has been amortized.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Avaya Inc. is a global leader in enterprise telephony systems with approximately $2.8 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

