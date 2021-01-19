Moody's rates B1 Banco Industrial's proposed Tier 2 notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 foreign currency subordinated debt rating to the proposed Tier 2 subordinated notes of Banco Industrial S.A. (Industrial). The proposed notes will be denominated and settled in USD and will be due in 2031. The notes are also callable after five years and the issuance amount will be up to USD300 million.

The following ratings were assigned:

..Issuer: Banco Industrial S.A.

....Subordinated Debt, Assigned B1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating assigned to Industrial's proposed Tier 2 subordinated notes is positioned one notch below the bank's ba3 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted BCA), in line with Moody's standard notching guidance for plain vanilla Tier 2 subordinated debt. The notes will be junior in right of payment to all of Industrial's existing and future senior indebtedness and will rank senior only to the bank's capital stock or any other instrument that may qualify as Tier 1 capital.

Industrial's ba3 BCA incorporates the bank's historically sound asset quality and strong profitability that derives from the bank's favorable funding profile based on low-cost core deposits, as well as substantial liquidity buffers. Industrial's weak capitalization, however, is a key credit challenge to its baseline credit assessment.

The bank's solid risk management and business focus on low-risk commercial loans, comprising 70% of gross loans, have ensured relatively stable asset quality, as evidenced by nonperforming loans (NPL) ranging between 0.8% and 1.0% of gross loans in the past five years. However, we expect deterioration in asset quality during the first half of 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic-induced loan restructurings that provided relief to households and commercial borrowers in 2020. In order to offset a potential rise in credit risk, the bank built prudential provisions, raising total loan loss reserves to 2.3x NPLs as of September 2020.

Industrial's standalone creditworthiness is constrained by its relatively weak capitalization compared to ba3-rated peers. Despite steadily increasing between 2015 and 2019 from 6.5% to 8.3%, the bank's Moody's tangible common equity as a percentage of adjusted risk weighted assets was 8.8% in September 2020. However, the bank's consistently robust earnings will support its capital replenishment capacity over the medium term. The bank's regulatory capital ratios are much higher and comfortably comply with minimum requirements, due to a 0% risk weighting of Guatemalan government securities, which account for most of the bank's liquid assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

At this juncture, the negative outlook on Industrial's BCA precludes any positive pressure on the bank's ratings. However, the outlook could be stabilized if the Government of Guatemala's sovereign rating outlook returns to stable, provided that the bank's core capitalization metrics remain adequate, as well as its asset quality metrics.

The bank's deposit ratings would likely be downgraded if the Government of Guatemala's government bond rating were downgraded because the banks' ratings are aligned to those of the sovereign. A downgrade of the bank's deposit rating would result in a downgrade of its subordinate debt rating. In addition, the BCA could be under pressured if the bank's adjusted tangible common equity ratio remained below 8% on a sustained basis, or if asset quality deteriorated more than expected because of the pandemic were, causing a significant reduction in profitability and capital.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

