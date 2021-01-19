Moody's rates B1 Banco Industrial's proposed Tier 2 notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a B1 foreign currency subordinated debt rating to the proposed
Tier 2 subordinated notes of Banco Industrial S.A. (Industrial).
The proposed notes will be denominated and settled in USD and will be
due in 2031. The notes are also callable after five years and the
issuance amount will be up to USD300 million.
The following ratings were assigned:
..Issuer: Banco Industrial S.A.
....Subordinated Debt, Assigned B1
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 rating assigned to Industrial's proposed Tier 2 subordinated
notes is positioned one notch below the bank's ba3 adjusted baseline
credit assessment (adjusted BCA), in line with Moody's standard
notching guidance for plain vanilla Tier 2 subordinated debt. The
notes will be junior in right of payment to all of Industrial's existing
and future senior indebtedness and will rank senior only to the bank's
capital stock or any other instrument that may qualify as Tier 1 capital.
Industrial's ba3 BCA incorporates the bank's historically sound
asset quality and strong profitability that derives from the bank's favorable
funding profile based on low-cost core deposits, as well
as substantial liquidity buffers. Industrial's weak capitalization,
however, is a key credit challenge to its baseline credit assessment.
The bank's solid risk management and business focus on low-risk
commercial loans, comprising 70% of gross loans, have
ensured relatively stable asset quality, as evidenced by nonperforming
loans (NPL) ranging between 0.8% and 1.0%
of gross loans in the past five years. However, we expect
deterioration in asset quality during the first half of 2021 because of
COVID-19 pandemic-induced loan restructurings that provided
relief to households and commercial borrowers in 2020. In order
to offset a potential rise in credit risk, the bank built prudential
provisions, raising total loan loss reserves to 2.3x NPLs
as of September 2020.
Industrial's standalone creditworthiness is constrained by its relatively
weak capitalization compared to ba3-rated peers. Despite
steadily increasing between 2015 and 2019 from 6.5% to 8.3%,
the bank's Moody's tangible common equity as a percentage of adjusted
risk weighted assets was 8.8% in September 2020.
However, the bank's consistently robust earnings will support its
capital replenishment capacity over the medium term. The bank's
regulatory capital ratios are much higher and comfortably comply with
minimum requirements, due to a 0% risk weighting of Guatemalan
government securities, which account for most of the bank's liquid
assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
At this juncture, the negative outlook on Industrial's BCA
precludes any positive pressure on the bank's ratings. However,
the outlook could be stabilized if the Government of Guatemala's sovereign
rating outlook returns to stable, provided that the bank's core
capitalization metrics remain adequate, as well as its asset quality
metrics.
The bank's deposit ratings would likely be downgraded if the Government
of Guatemala's government bond rating were downgraded because the banks'
ratings are aligned to those of the sovereign. A downgrade of the
bank's deposit rating would result in a downgrade of its subordinate
debt rating. In addition, the BCA could be under pressured
if the bank's adjusted tangible common equity ratio remained below 8%
on a sustained basis, or if asset quality deteriorated more than
expected because of the pandemic were, causing a significant reduction
in profitability and capital.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexandre Albuquerque
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653