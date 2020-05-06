Moody's rates B2(hyb) GNB Sudameris' proposed subordinated debt; review for downgrade

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a B2(hyb) long-term foreign currency subordinated debt rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. (GNB). The notes will be unsecured subordinated obligations and will rank junior to all GNB's existing and future senior obligations and will rank senior only to GNB's capital stock. The notes will be due in 2031. The B2 (hyb) debt rating is on review for downgrade, in line with the review for downgrade of GNB's baseline credit assessment. The capital securities are Basel III-compliant, and their terms and conditions have been defined so as to qualify the notes for treatment as Tier 2 capital pursuant to Colombian regulation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2(hyb); Placed Under Review for Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2(hyb) rating assigned to the new Tier 2 subordinated notes is positioned two notches below the ba3 adjusted baseline credit assessment, in line with Moody's standard notching guidance for contractual non-viability subordinated debt with a full or partial principal write-down triggered at or close to the point of non-viability.

The rating reflects the risk of a full or partial write-down of principal in the event that (1) the bank's regulatory Basic Solvency ratio (equivalent to the CET1 ratio) falls below 4.5% (which Moody's considers to be below the point of non-viability) on either an individual (i.e. treating the bank's Central American subsidiaries as investments) or fully consolidated basis; or (2) the regulators determines that the Basic Solvency ratio needs to be restored to 6.0%. The notes will only be written down in an amount sufficient to restore the Basic Solvency ratio to 6% under either circumstance.

The notes will rank (i) junior to all present and future senior indebtedness of the issuer, (ii) junior to all other present or future "preferred" subordinated indebtedness, (iii) pari passu with all other present or future unsecured Tier II subordinated indebtedness and (iv) senior to securities junior to the notes as well as to all classes of capital stock of the issuers.

GNB's ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) reflects the bank's historically low non-performing loan ratios, a result of its sizeable exposure to low-risk secured payroll loans, as well as the good performance of its commercial loan portfolio, despite GNB's exposure to higher risk SMEs. At the same time, the bank´s financial profile is still challenged by its low capitalization levels and the bank´s predominant reliance on wholesale funding.

Moody's believes GNB's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector. GNB's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Moody's sees GNB's history of frequent acquisitions, directly or through its holding company, as potentially exposing it to operational, controls and governance shortfalls.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's review for downgrade of GNB Sudameris' ratings incorporates the proposed acquisition of BBVA Paraguay, which will increase the scope and size of GNB and expose it to weaker operating conditions in Paraguay. Moody's has commented that the bank's increased presence in Paraguay can lead to a change in GNB Sudameris' weighted Macro Profile to "Moderate" from "Moderate +". The review will assess the effect that a larger presence in a potentially more volatile market could have on GNB Sudameris' asset quality and earnings that could lead to downward pressures on its baseline credit assessment (BCA). In addition, the ratings review will assess the trend in the bank's capitalization ratio resulting from recent investments in real estate, in addition to dividend payments to its holding company, Gilex Holding S.a.r.l. (issuer rating at B2), to service the holding company's debt. As of December 2019, GNB's Moody's tangible common equity had weakened to a relatively low 6.7% of risk-weighted assets, from 7.8% in December 2017.

The ratings on the Tier 2 notes are notched from GNB's adjusted BCA. As such, the ratings of the securities will move in tandem with GNB's adjusted BCA. Given the current review for downgrade, there is no upward pressure on GNB´s ratings. Conversely, GNB´s ratings could be downgraded if the exposure to potentially more volatile market conditions changes its weighted Macro Profile, and consequently, its solvency or liquidity assessment. In addition, if the bank´s capitalization levels decrease further in conjunction with the transaction, that could lead to a rating change.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

