Moody's rates B2(hyb) GNB Sudameris' proposed subordinated debt; review for downgrade

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a B2(hyb)
long-term foreign currency subordinated debt rating to the proposed
notes to be issued by Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. (GNB).
The notes will be unsecured subordinated obligations and will rank junior
to all GNB's existing and future senior obligations and will rank senior
only to GNB's capital stock. The notes will be due in 2031.
The B2 (hyb) debt rating is on review for downgrade, in line with
the review for downgrade of GNB's baseline credit assessment.
The capital securities are Basel III-compliant, and their
terms and conditions have been defined so as to qualify the notes for
treatment as Tier 2 capital pursuant to Colombian regulation.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2(hyb); Placed Under Review for Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2(hyb) rating assigned to the new Tier 2 subordinated notes is positioned
two notches below the ba3 adjusted baseline credit assessment, in
line with Moody's standard notching guidance for contractual non-viability
subordinated debt with a full or partial principal write-down triggered
at or close to the point of non-viability.
The rating reflects the risk of a full or partial write-down of
principal in the event that (1) the bank's regulatory Basic Solvency ratio
(equivalent to the CET1 ratio) falls below 4.5% (which Moody's
considers to be below the point of non-viability) on either an
individual (i.e. treating the bank's Central American subsidiaries
as investments) or fully consolidated basis; or (2) the regulators
determines that the Basic Solvency ratio needs to be restored to 6.0%.
The notes will only be written down in an amount sufficient to restore
the Basic Solvency ratio to 6% under either circumstance.
The notes will rank (i) junior to all present and future senior indebtedness
of the issuer, (ii) junior to all other present or future "preferred"
subordinated indebtedness, (iii) pari passu with all other present
or future unsecured Tier II subordinated indebtedness and (iv) senior
to securities junior to the notes as well as to all classes of capital
stock of the issuers.
GNB's ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) reflects the bank's
historically low non-performing loan ratios, a result of
its sizeable exposure to low-risk secured payroll loans,
as well as the good performance of its commercial loan portfolio,
despite GNB's exposure to higher risk SMEs. At the same time,
the bank´s financial profile is still challenged by its low capitalization
levels and the bank´s predominant reliance on wholesale funding.
Moody's believes GNB's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent
with its general assessment for the global banking sector. GNB's
exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's general
assessment for the global banking sector. As well, governance
risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Moody's
sees GNB's history of frequent acquisitions, directly or through
its holding company, as potentially exposing it to operational,
controls and governance shortfalls.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's review for downgrade of GNB Sudameris' ratings incorporates
the proposed acquisition of BBVA Paraguay, which will increase the
scope and size of GNB and expose it to weaker operating conditions in
Paraguay. Moody's has commented that the bank's increased presence
in Paraguay can lead to a change in GNB Sudameris' weighted Macro Profile
to "Moderate" from "Moderate +". The review will assess the
effect that a larger presence in a potentially more volatile market could
have on GNB Sudameris' asset quality and earnings that could lead to downward
pressures on its baseline credit assessment (BCA). In addition,
the ratings review will assess the trend in the bank's capitalization
ratio resulting from recent investments in real estate, in addition
to dividend payments to its holding company, Gilex Holding S.a.r.l.
(issuer rating at B2), to service the holding company's debt.
As of December 2019, GNB's Moody's tangible common equity had weakened
to a relatively low 6.7% of risk-weighted assets,
from 7.8% in December 2017.
The ratings on the Tier 2 notes are notched from GNB's adjusted BCA.
As such, the ratings of the securities will move in tandem with
GNB's adjusted BCA. Given the current review for downgrade,
there is no upward pressure on GNB´s ratings. Conversely,
GNB´s ratings could be downgraded if the exposure to potentially
more volatile market conditions changes its weighted Macro Profile,
and consequently, its solvency or liquidity assessment. In
addition, if the bank´s capitalization levels decrease further
in conjunction with the transaction, that could lead to a rating
change.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Diego Kashiwakura, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653