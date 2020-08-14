Moody's rates B3's proposed BRL 3.55 billion debenture issuance Ba1 and Aaa.br

Sao Paulo, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina (MAL) has today assigned a Ba1 global scale and Aaa.br Brazilian national scale rating to B3 S.A. -- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao's proposed local currency debenture issuance. The debentures will be issued in Brazilian reals with a target issue amount of BRL 3.55 billion and the proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The planned tenor of the debentures is four years.

Assignments:

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao:

- Global local currency unsecured debt rating of Ba1

- Brazilian national scale local currency unsecured debt rating of Aaa.br

RATINGS RATIONALE

B3 S.A. -- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao's (B3) global scale and national scale unsecured debt rating of Ba1 and Aaa.br respectively stem from B3's long term senior unsecured and issuer ratings of Ba1.

B3's ratings reflect Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's creditworthiness, which incorporates the benefits to creditors from its increasing earnings, high pretax margins and cash flow generation, which will continue to be strong over the next 12 -18 months, supported by growing product diversification and scale. Our assessment also takes into consideration B3's rising but manageable leverage and the company's increased dividend payout targets, which will be maintained in 2020. B3's ratings are positioned one notch above Brazil's Ba2 sovereign rating, reflecting its strong linkages with the Brazilian sovereign.

B3 reported revenue growth of 23% and pre-tax income of BRL 3.4 billion (US$ 732 million) in 2019, an increase of over 50% versus a year earlier, illustrating its increased scale. Pre-tax margin was 50.8% up by over 700 basis points from a year earlier. Increased market volatility in the wake of coronavirus has led to record trading volumes in B3`s core businesses and helped propel strong financial performance in the first quarter 2020. Moody's expects B3 to continue to post strong financial results in 2020 as Brazil`s low interest rate environment will continue to shift investor risk appetite away from fixed income and toward equity and other riskier investments. However, capital market new issuances will tail off from 2019`s record levels of equity issuance. Moody`s also said that B3 offers services for which it has no competition, particularly in cash equities trading and post trading, and that its business model enables it to generate increased revenue during periods of market volatility, when equities and interest rate and currency derivative volumes rise.

The debenture issuance is in line with the company's 2020 guidance for leverage, as measured by Total debt / EBITDA of 1.5x, which was reaffirmed in conjunction with its 2019 results. Based on first quarter 2020 results, Moody's estimates that B3`s leverage ratio will rise from 0.9x as of December 2019 to 1.3x if the company issues BRL 3.55 billion of debentures and accounting for recent bank borrowing and the maturity of its US dollar bond that matured on 16 July 2020. Moody's also notes that B3 is issuing debt at lower rates and does not expect a meaningful change in its interest coverage ratio, as measured by EBITDA to interest expense, particularly in light of the company's EBITDA and cash flow generation anticipated in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The national scale debenture ratings are already at the highest level on the national scale for Brazil. A downgrade in B3`s global and national scale ratings could be driven by a deterioration in the company's financial profile, which, in turn, could be triggered by a decrease in its operating margin that materially reduces the company's debt-service capacity and leads its leverage to increase significantly. Negative pressure on the ratings could also arise from a deterioration in the company's risk management capabilities and execution effectiveness. A decline in Brazil's creditworthiness could also result in B3's ratings being downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

