Moody's rates Ba1 (hyb) NBC's additional tier 1 limited recourse capital notes

Toronto, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 (hyb) rating to National Bank of Canada's (NBC) issuance of additional tier 1 (AT1) limited recourse notes.

Assignment:

..Issuer: National Bank of Canada

Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, Assigned Ba1 (hyb)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the AT1 limited recourse notes is positioned three notches below the baa1 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted BCA) of NBC, in accordance with Moody's standard additional notching guidance for contractual non-viability perpetual securities. The assigned rating is aligned with the rating level at which Moody's would rate the securities to which the note holders have recourse in the event of non-payment by NBC of interest or principal on the notes. The standard additional notching guidance reflects the contractual terms of the underlying non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) preferred shares, including their perpetual maturity, and the loss absorption through conversion to equity at the point of non-viability. Moody's also assumes the omission of coupons on the AT1 Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 would occur at the same time as the suspension of dividends on NVCC preferred shares. It is Moody's view that the LRCNs' risks are equivalent to the risks of investing in directly issued Tier 1-qualifying Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) preferred shares, as indicated in the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' Ruling regarding Limited Recourse Capital Notes.

NBC's dominant position in commercial banking and strong second place share of market in retail banking in Québec are the primary credit strengths supporting its high ratings. The stability of the recurring earnings power of NBC's regional retail franchise is, in Moody's view, highly unlikely to be challenged. That being said, NBC's reported asset base (CAD322 billion as of 31 July 2020) and national deposit share (roughly 5%) are small relative to the other large Canadian banks whose operations are more national in scale. NBC is the Canadian bank most reliant upon inherently less stable capital markets earnings, which generated 31% of total earnings (excluding Corporate) for year-end 2019. In Moody's assessment, the Canadian economy (Government of Canada, Aaa stable) and the Quebec economy (Province of Quebec, Aa2 stable) where NBC operates primarily, will contract in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have a negative impact on NBC's asset quality and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the bank further reduced its relatively low exposure to Canadian consumer debt or significantly reduced its reliance upon capital markets earnings. The ratings could be downgraded if the bank significantly increased its reliance upon capital markets earnings, increased exposure to Canadian consumer auto and credit card debt as a percentage of total Canadian consumer loans or experienced risk management and governance failures that result in increased earnings volatility.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Beattie

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

