Moody's rates Ba2(hyb) Banorte's proposed AT1 capital notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2(hyb) foreign currency junior subordinated debt rating to Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.(Cayman I)'s ("Banorte") proposed issuance of perpetual callable subordinated non-preferred non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 capital notes, with an optional redemption on the first call date. The Contingent Convertible Capital Notes ("the notes") will be issued through Banorte's Cayman Islands branch, Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A. ("Cayman Islands"). The capital notes total up to $1,500,000,000, split into two tranches of different maturities of five and ten years.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

The following rating was assigned to Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.'s Perpetual Convertible Capital Notes issued through Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.(Cayman I):

...Long-term foreign currency junior subordinated debt rating of Ba2(hyb)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Ba2(hyb) rating is positioned three notches below Banorte's baa2 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted BCA), in line with Moody's standard notching guidance for contractual non-viability securities and reflects both the high probability of default of these notes as well as the high loss given default resulting from their subordination to the bank's senior debt and deposits.

Under the terms of the notes, principal will be partially or fully written down in the event that (i) the bank's fundamental capital ratio, as calculated pursuant to applicable Mexican capitalization regulations, is equal to or below 5.125%; (ii) the bank's license is revoked, or (iii) if Mexico's Banking Stability Committee makes a determination that Banorte requires financial assistance, prior to the revocation of its license, in order to avoid a systemic risk.

In the case that any of the aforementioned events occur, the notes would be written down, together with any concurrent pro rata write down or conversion of any other subordinated non-preferred indebtedness issued by the bank and then outstanding, in an amount sufficient to return the bank's common equity Tier 1 (capital básico fundamental, or CET1) ratio to the minimum level required by local regulations at that time and to restore any countercyclical and/or systemically important bank (D-SIB) supplemental capital requirements then in place.

Banorte will automatically cancel interest due on the notes if (a) the bank is classified as Class II or below pursuant Articles 121 and 122 of the Mexican Banking Law, or (b) the bank would be classified as Class II or below as a result of the applicable interest payment. Based upon current regulations, the bank will be classified as Class II if its capital levels fall below the following minimum thresholds: 10.5% for the Total Capital (Capital Neto) ratio, 8.5% for the Tier 1 (Capital Básico) ratio, and 7.0% for the CET1 ratio. The bank will also be classified as Class II if it fails to meet any additional D-SIB and countercyclical capital supplements required by the regulator.

In addition to the contractual write-down provisions, interest on the notes will be due and payable subject to Banorte's sole and absolute discretion, always and for any reason, to cancel any interest payment in whole or in part. These notes constitute subordinated non-preferred indebtedness and will rank: (i) subordinate and junior in right of payment and in liquidation to all of the Bank's present and future Senior Indebtedness; (ii) pari passu without preference among themselves and with all the Bank's present and future other unsecured Subordinated Non-Preferred Indebtedness and; (iii) senior only to all classes of the bank's equity or capital stock.

Despite the very high probability that the government will support Banorte's depositors considering the bank's large deposit market share of 12.4% in March 2020, the ratings assigned to these notes do not benefit from uplift stemming from government support because they are intended to provide loss absorption. Banorte has $1,650 million total outstanding perpetual callable subordinated non-preferred non-cumulative Tier 1 capital notes, rated Ba2(hyb), and issued in June 2019, which will rank pari passu to the proposed AT1 capital notes.

Moody's considers a CET1 ratio of 5.125% to be at or close to a bank's point-of-non-viability. Under the Mexican banking regulation, the minimum fundamental CET1 ratio is 7%, plus an additional capital requirement of 0.9% related to Systemically Important Bank Capital Supplement. In March 2020, Banorte reported a CET1 ratio of 13.65%, which was 8.53% above the write-down trigger of 5.125%.

Moody's believes Banorte's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector. The bank's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. Governance is highly relevant for Banorte, as it is to all participants in the banking industry. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for Banorte, we do not have any particular governance concerns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banorte's ratings, including the subordinated rating, is likely to face downward pressure if the baseline credit assessment weakens as a result of material decline in the banks' core capitalization or if there is a substantial deterioration of asset quality in the event the operating environment deteriorates sharply.

Upward rating pressure could accumulate if Banorte's asset quality is sustained while the bank continues to seek for diversification of its loan book into consumer lending in a very weak operating environment, while maintaining its ample core capitalization and profitability levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019

