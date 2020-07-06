Moody's rates Ba2(hyb) Banorte's proposed AT1 capital notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2(hyb)
foreign currency junior subordinated debt rating to Banco Mercantil del
Norte, S.A.(Cayman I)'s ("Banorte") proposed
issuance of perpetual callable subordinated non-preferred non-cumulative
Additional Tier 1 capital notes, with an optional redemption on
the first call date. The Contingent Convertible Capital Notes ("the
notes") will be issued through Banorte's Cayman Islands branch,
Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A. ("Cayman Islands").
The capital notes total up to $1,500,000,000,
split into two tranches of different maturities of five and ten years.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
The following rating was assigned to Banco Mercantil del Norte,
S.A.'s Perpetual Convertible Capital Notes issued through
Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.(Cayman I):
...Long-term foreign currency junior subordinated
debt rating of Ba2(hyb)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned Ba2(hyb) rating is positioned three notches below Banorte's
baa2 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted BCA), in line
with Moody's standard notching guidance for contractual non-viability
securities and reflects both the high probability of default of these
notes as well as the high loss given default resulting from their subordination
to the bank's senior debt and deposits.
Under the terms of the notes, principal will be partially or fully
written down in the event that (i) the bank's fundamental capital ratio,
as calculated pursuant to applicable Mexican capitalization regulations,
is equal to or below 5.125%; (ii) the bank's license
is revoked, or (iii) if Mexico's Banking Stability Committee makes
a determination that Banorte requires financial assistance, prior
to the revocation of its license, in order to avoid a systemic risk.
In the case that any of the aforementioned events occur, the notes
would be written down, together with any concurrent pro rata write
down or conversion of any other subordinated non-preferred indebtedness
issued by the bank and then outstanding, in an amount sufficient
to return the bank's common equity Tier 1 (capital básico fundamental,
or CET1) ratio to the minimum level required by local regulations at that
time and to restore any countercyclical and/or systemically important
bank (D-SIB) supplemental capital requirements then in place.
Banorte will automatically cancel interest due on the notes if (a) the
bank is classified as Class II or below pursuant Articles 121 and 122
of the Mexican Banking Law, or (b) the bank would be classified
as Class II or below as a result of the applicable interest payment.
Based upon current regulations, the bank will be classified as Class
II if its capital levels fall below the following minimum thresholds:
10.5% for the Total Capital (Capital Neto) ratio,
8.5% for the Tier 1 (Capital Básico) ratio,
and 7.0% for the CET1 ratio. The bank will also be
classified as Class II if it fails to meet any additional D-SIB
and countercyclical capital supplements required by the regulator.
In addition to the contractual write-down provisions, interest
on the notes will be due and payable subject to Banorte's sole and absolute
discretion, always and for any reason, to cancel any interest
payment in whole or in part. These notes constitute subordinated
non-preferred indebtedness and will rank: (i) subordinate
and junior in right of payment and in liquidation to all of the Bank's
present and future Senior Indebtedness; (ii) pari passu without preference
among themselves and with all the Bank's present and future other unsecured
Subordinated Non-Preferred Indebtedness and; (iii) senior
only to all classes of the bank's equity or capital stock.
Despite the very high probability that the government will support Banorte's
depositors considering the bank's large deposit market share of 12.4%
in March 2020, the ratings assigned to these notes do not benefit
from uplift stemming from government support because they are intended
to provide loss absorption. Banorte has $1,650 million
total outstanding perpetual callable subordinated non-preferred
non-cumulative Tier 1 capital notes, rated Ba2(hyb),
and issued in June 2019, which will rank pari passu to the proposed
AT1 capital notes.
Moody's considers a CET1 ratio of 5.125% to be at or close
to a bank's point-of-non-viability. Under
the Mexican banking regulation, the minimum fundamental CET1 ratio
is 7%, plus an additional capital requirement of 0.9%
related to Systemically Important Bank Capital Supplement. In March
2020, Banorte reported a CET1 ratio of 13.65%,
which was 8.53% above the write-down trigger of 5.125%.
Moody's believes Banorte's exposure to environmental risks is low,
consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector.
The bank's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with
Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. Governance
is highly relevant for Banorte, as it is to all participants in
the banking industry. Governance risks are largely internal rather
than externally driven, and for Banorte, we do not have any
particular governance concerns.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Banorte's ratings, including the subordinated rating,
is likely to face downward pressure if the baseline credit assessment
weakens as a result of material decline in the banks' core capitalization
or if there is a substantial deterioration of asset quality in the event
the operating environment deteriorates sharply.
Upward rating pressure could accumulate if Banorte's asset quality is
sustained while the bank continues to seek for diversification of its
loan book into consumer lending in a very weak operating environment,
while maintaining its ample core capitalization and profitability levels.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
