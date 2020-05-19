Moody's rates Baa1 and Aaa.mx HSBC México's certificados bursátiles; stable outlook

Mexico, May 19, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") assigned Baa1 and Aaa.mx long-term global and Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings to HSBC México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero HSBC's (HSBC México) proposed fifth (HSBC 20) and sixth (HSBC 20-2) issuances of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios. The outlook on the Baa1 rating is stable.

HSBC 20 issuance will mature in May 2023 while HSBC 20-2 issuance will mature in May 2027, and both notes will be denominated in Mexican pesos. The issuances will be executed in parallel and the combined amount will total up to MXN10 billion. The HSBC 20 and HSBC 20-2 are the fifth and sixth issuances of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios under the bank's revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios con Carácter Revolvente) of up to MXN40 billion or its equivalent in inflation-indexed investment units (UDIs) or other currencies, registered in March 2019.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

The following ratings were assigned:

HSBC México, S.A. (6700)

The fifth issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (HSBC 20)

Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, stable outlook

Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

The sixth issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (HSBC 20-2)

Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, stable outlook

Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Baa1 local currency senior unsecured debt rating on HSBC México's proposed debt issuances incorporates its fundamental credit strength, as reflected in a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba1 and the very high likelihood that the bank will benefit from extraordinary financial support from its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (debt A2 negative, BCA a2), in an event of stress. The rating also incorporates Moody's assessment of a high probability that the bank would benefit from support from the Mexican government. Our affiliate and government support assessments reflect HSBC Mexico's strategic importance to the group as well as its significant 8% market share of the system's deposits, as of March 2020, and the risks to the stability of the Mexican banking system that an unsupported failure of the bank could represent.

Moody's ba1 BCA on HSBC Mexico reflects recent improvement in profitability in the past years, resulting from enhanced risk management and expansion into higher yielding lower-risk asset classes. The assessment also incorporates the risks arising from the sharp economic deterioration in Mexico, with additional pressures coming from the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus. Although the full extent of the impact on the bank's financial fundamentals is still uncertain, in March 2020, the bank had already increased provisions for loan losses by 28.4% compared to 1Q19, adjusting to worsening risk conditions. In the 1Q20, problem loans remained stable at 1.94% of gross loans, but the trend for asset quality is negative as the crisis unfold.

In terms of profitability, HSBC Mexico reported 0.92% net income over tangible assets in March 2020, still not showing the impact of lower business volumes and higher credit cost in the quarter, which will become more visible over next quarters. The bank's ample access to core deposits and adequate capitalization will help HSBC Mexico to manage a period of lower business volumes and higher credit risks, that will be partially compensated by its low funding costs compared to other large banks in the country, supporting net interest margins. In March 2020, Moody's adjusted tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.6%.

The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aaa.mx indicates issuers or issues with the strongest creditworthiness relative to other domestic issuers.

Moody's believes HSBC Mexico's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector. The bank's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and requires ongoing monitoring. However, we have no particular governance concerns at this point, as the bank exhibits prudent risk management practices.

The bank's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven, and requires ongoing monitoring. However, we have no particular governance concerns at this point, as the bank continues to enhance its risk management practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HSBC Mexico's ba1 BCA could face upward pressure as the recent improvement in profitability and asset quality metrics proves continued and sustained. On the other hand, a material deterioration in the bank's profitability or asset risks could strain the ba1 BCA. Rapid loan growth and higher single borrower concentrations could increase asset risks and credit costs, reducing profitability and affecting the bank's capitalization and loss absorption capacity as negative operating conditions persist in Mexico.

Currently, the deposit and debt ratings assigned to HSBC Mexico have stable outlooks, with limited upward pressure likely. Because the ratings incorporate affiliate and government support, only a multi-notch downgrade at the parent's BCA would affect the global scale ratings assigned to HSBC Mexico.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine HSBC México, S.A. rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 March 2020 (source: Moody's, as well as issuer's annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

