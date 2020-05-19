Moody's rates Baa1 and Aaa.mx HSBC México's certificados bursátiles; stable outlook

Mexico, May 19, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") assigned
Baa1 and Aaa.mx long-term global and Mexican National Scale
senior unsecured debt ratings to HSBC México, S.A.,
Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero HSBC's
(HSBC México) proposed fifth (HSBC 20) and sixth (HSBC 20-2)
issuances of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios. The outlook
on the Baa1 rating is stable.
HSBC 20 issuance will mature in May 2023 while HSBC 20-2 issuance
will mature in May 2027, and both notes will be denominated in Mexican
pesos. The issuances will be executed in parallel and the combined
amount will total up to MXN10 billion. The HSBC 20 and HSBC 20-2
are the fifth and sixth issuances of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios
under the bank's revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles
Bancarios con Carácter Revolvente) of up to MXN40 billion or its
equivalent in inflation-indexed investment units (UDIs) or other
currencies, registered in March 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
The following ratings were assigned:
HSBC México, S.A. (6700)
The fifth issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (HSBC 20)
Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of
Baa1, stable outlook
Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured
debt rating of Aaa.mx
The sixth issuance of Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios (HSBC 20-2)
Long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of
Baa1, stable outlook
Long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured
debt rating of Aaa.mx
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's Baa1 local currency senior unsecured debt rating on HSBC México's
proposed debt issuances incorporates its fundamental credit strength,
as reflected in a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba1 and the very
high likelihood that the bank will benefit from extraordinary financial
support from its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (debt A2 negative,
BCA a2), in an event of stress. The rating also incorporates
Moody's assessment of a high probability that the bank would benefit from
support from the Mexican government. Our affiliate and government
support assessments reflect HSBC Mexico's strategic importance to the
group as well as its significant 8% market share of the system's
deposits, as of March 2020, and the risks to the stability
of the Mexican banking system that an unsupported failure of the bank
could represent.
Moody's ba1 BCA on HSBC Mexico reflects recent improvement in profitability
in the past years, resulting from enhanced risk management and expansion
into higher yielding lower-risk asset classes. The assessment
also incorporates the risks arising from the sharp economic deterioration
in Mexico, with additional pressures coming from the sudden outbreak
of the coronavirus. Although the full extent of the impact on the
bank's financial fundamentals is still uncertain, in March
2020, the bank had already increased provisions for loan losses
by 28.4% compared to 1Q19, adjusting to worsening
risk conditions. In the 1Q20, problem loans remained stable
at 1.94% of gross loans, but the trend for asset quality
is negative as the crisis unfold.
In terms of profitability, HSBC Mexico reported 0.92%
net income over tangible assets in March 2020, still not showing
the impact of lower business volumes and higher credit cost in the quarter,
which will become more visible over next quarters. The bank's
ample access to core deposits and adequate capitalization will help HSBC
Mexico to manage a period of lower business volumes and higher credit
risks, that will be partially compensated by its low funding costs
compared to other large banks in the country, supporting net interest
margins. In March 2020, Moody's adjusted tangible common
equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.6%.
The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aaa.mx indicates
issuers or issues with the strongest creditworthiness relative to other
domestic issuers.
Moody's believes HSBC Mexico's exposure to environmental risks is
low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking
sector. The bank's exposure to social risks is moderate,
consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information. As well, governance risks
are largely internal rather than externally driven, and requires
ongoing monitoring. However, we have no particular governance
concerns at this point, as the bank exhibits prudent risk management
practices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
HSBC Mexico's ba1 BCA could face upward pressure as the recent improvement
in profitability and asset quality metrics proves continued and sustained.
On the other hand, a material deterioration in the bank's
profitability or asset risks could strain the ba1 BCA. Rapid loan
growth and higher single borrower concentrations could increase asset
risks and credit costs, reducing profitability and affecting the
bank's capitalization and loss absorption capacity as negative operating
conditions persist in Mexico.
Currently, the deposit and debt ratings assigned to HSBC Mexico
have stable outlooks, with limited upward pressure likely.
Because the ratings incorporate affiliate and government support,
only a multi-notch downgrade at the parent's BCA would affect
the global scale ratings assigned to HSBC Mexico.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
HSBC México, S.A. rating is between 01 January
2015 and 31 March 2020 (source: Moody's, as well as issuer's
annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 22/04/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by HSBC México, S.A. that
during the two-month period prior to the date hereof, no
other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities
referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ceres Lisboa
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653