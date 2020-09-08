Moody's rates Baa2 Bladex's proposed senior notes, outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2 long-term senior unsecured debt rating to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) proposed 144A/RegS notes of up to $400 million. The outlook on the rating is stable.

The notes will be issued under Bladex's US$2.25 billion multicurrency Euro Medium Term Note program, governed by New York law.

The following rating has been assigned to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's proposed 144A/RegS notes of up to $400 million:

Long-term senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bladex's Baa2 senior debt rating reflects the bank's resilient asset quality in line with its focus on short-term lending to lower risk borrowers or structured deals that limit credit losses. Moreover, in response to worsening economic conditions in the region, the bank has shifted its loan book towards countries with better economic prospects and higher-quality borrowers. As such, exposures within investment-grade countries reached almost 60% of the total portfolio and loans to less risky financial institutions comprised 53% of gross loans. While currently Bladex does not have nonperforming loans, Moody's expects delinquencies to rise over the medium term because of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic contraction this year, although its asset quality will likely remain adequate.

In addition, Bladex's capitalization is high, with tangible common equity relative to Moody's adjusted risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) standing at a solid 21.8% as of June 2020. Capitalization has been supported by a 24% contraction in the loan book since year-end 2019, as well as lower dividends per share for the past two quarters. However, over the medium term when the loan portfolio starts to expand again, capitalization will decline closer to still solid historical levels.

The rating is constrained by Bladex's modest profitability, which has been strained by declining business volumes following the bank's de-risking strategy, combined with the short-term nature of the loan book, strong competition in the region as well as the high levels of liquidity and low interest rates. As of June 2020, Bladex return on assets stood at 1%, while low-yielding liquid assets represented about 30% of tangible banking assets.

Risks stemming from Bladex's full reliance on wholesale funding are partly offset by the bank's proven access to capital markets, diversified funding sources and stable deposits from the bank's Class A shareholders, which are represented by Latin American central banks or their designees. Despite the challenging operating environment, we do not expect a change in shareholders' historical commitment to funding Bladex.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook indicates there is limited upward pressure on Bladex's ratings at this point. Nevertheless, a sustainable improvement in Bladex's profitability, and low asset risks that could result in permanent high capitalization would be positive for the ratings, along with stability in its funding structure.

Conversely, Bladex's ratings could be downgraded if its assets quality deteriorates materially. In addition, downward ratings pressure will arise from a significant deterioration in Bladex's capitalization ratio, or volatility in the bank's funding structure or liquid assets that could result in much higher funding costs and narrower margins. The ratings could also face downward pressure if the bank expands its lending activity to risky sectors and borrowers amid weaker operating and economic conditions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bladex is a Panama-domiciled bank specialized in trade finance loans across Latin America. About 16% of the bank's shares are held by central banks in the region or their designees (class A shareholders), while 79% of the stake floats in the New York Stock Exchange.

