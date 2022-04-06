Moody's rates Baa3 Banco Davivienda's proposed senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term foreign currency senior debt rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Banco Davivienda S.A. (Davivienda). The proposed notes will be denominated and settled in USD and will mature in five to ten years. The notes will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Banco de Davivienda's existing and future senior unsecured and unsubordinated external debts. The outlook on the debt rating is stable.

The following rating was assigned:

..Issuer: Banco Davivienda S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond, Assigned Baa3, stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating assigned to the notes to be issued by Davivienda incorporates the bank's fundamental credit strength, evidenced by a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba1, plus Moody's assessment of a high probability that the bank would benefit from government support in an event of financial stress, given its meaningful market share of local deposits. This results in one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of ba1 to the deposit and senior debt ratings of Baa3. The ba1 BCA reflects the bank's good access to core deposits and a long track record of steady, although modest, liquidity, combined with our view that the bank's profitability and capital metrics will continue to improve in 2022, supported by a favorable operating environment in Colombia.

In December 2021, Davivienda's problem loans, measured as Stage 3 loans under IFRS to total loans, improved to 4.27%, from 4.98% one year prior, but still remained slightly above pre-pandemic levels. This level of problem loans, however, remained below those of domestic peers in Colombia as of December 2021. At the same time, the bank maintained loan loss reserves at 106% of Stage 3 loans in year-end 2021, which will help to shield its capital position from any increase in asset risks through 2022, likely arising from inflationary pressures and higher rates that will strain on households' disposable income and on smaller companies' earnings.

Davivienda's capitalization, measured by Moody's preferred ratio of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, improved 128 basis points in 2021, to 8.95% in December, from 7.67% at year-end 2020. Despite the recent increase, we expect capital to remain stable in 2022 as Davivienda's loan book expands in line with higher credit demand, as well as due to a normalization of its dividend payout policy. This trend will be compensated by continued improvement in earnings generation in 2022, which will derive mostly from higher fee income and a reduction in provision expenses. In 2021, Davivienda's ratio of net income to tangible assets stood at 0.83%, compared with 0.30% one year prior, but was still well below the 2019 level of 1.21%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Davivienda's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality continues to improve steadily, along with a sustainable enhancement in earnings generation that could boost its current capitalization levels, that would support the acceleration of loan growth.

Davivenda's ratings could be downgraded if asset risk and profitability deteriorate and/or the bank is unable to sustain capitalization at current levels. However, the ratings would not be affected by a downgrade of the Government of Colombia's sovereign bond rating of Baa2, which is unlikely at this time given the stable outlook on the rating.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

