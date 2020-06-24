Moody's rates Baa3 Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A.- Interbank's proposed subordinated debt issuance

New York, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term
global foreign currency rating to Banco Internacional del Perú
S.A.A. -- Interbank's US dollar-denominated
144A/Reg S subordinated notes for up to $300 million (10NC5),
elegible for Tier 2 treatment under Peru's Reglamento de Deuda Subordinada
aplicable a las Empresas del Sistema Financiero.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A.
-- Interbank
.... Long-term global foreign currency
subordinated debt rating, Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating assigned to the proposed subordinated notes is positioned
one notch below the baa2 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted
BCA) of Interbank, in line with Moody's standard notching guidance
for plain vanilla subordinated debt ratings.
Interbank's baa2 BCA reflects the strength of the bank's retail lending
franchise, its diversified loan portfolio and robust recurring profitability,
which will serve the bank well as it increases provisions in the face
of potential pressures on asset quality resulting from the contraction
of the Peruvian economy. In Q1 2020, Interbank's 90+
days nonperforming loan ratio declined to 2.12%, from
2.46% in 2019, while net income to tangible assets
fell to 1.75%, from a record-high 2.35%,
as the bank built reserves against deterioration in asset quality.
Interbank increased its loan loss provisions to 3.26% of
gross loans, from 2.52%, in line with the economic
deceleration stemming from mobility restrictions and other measures implemented
at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. We expect the bank's
asset quality and profitability in 2020 to be affected, despite
credit and liquidity support offered by various government programs to
Peruvian households and small businesses. Interbank's large
base of granular, low-cost deposits and ample liquidity,
and its well-established market position as a retail lender ensures
ample net interest margins.
The exposure of Interbank to environmental and social risks is low and
moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment
for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have
any particular concerns with the governance of Interbank. The bank
exhibits an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its
risk appetite.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Interbank's subordinated debt rating could face upward pressure if its
baa2 adjusted BCA were to be upgraded. Given Moody's economic outlook
for Peru in 2020, improvements in asset risk or capitalization,
while maintaining elevated profitability, that would put upward
pressure on the bank's adjusted BCA are less likely over the next
12-18 months.
Conversely, Interbank's ratings and assessments could face downward
pressures if the bank experiences a material deterioration in its asset
quality or if its capitalization weakens significantly. A relevant
and sustained decline in profitability, which prevents capital replenishment
over the medium term, could also have negative ratings implications.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
