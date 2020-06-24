Moody's rates Baa3 Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A.- Interbank's proposed subordinated debt issuance

New York, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term global foreign currency rating to Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A. -- Interbank's US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S subordinated notes for up to $300 million (10NC5), elegible for Tier 2 treatment under Peru's Reglamento de Deuda Subordinada aplicable a las Empresas del Sistema Financiero.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A. -- Interbank

.... Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt rating, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the proposed subordinated notes is positioned one notch below the baa2 adjusted baseline credit assessment (adjusted BCA) of Interbank, in line with Moody's standard notching guidance for plain vanilla subordinated debt ratings.

Interbank's baa2 BCA reflects the strength of the bank's retail lending franchise, its diversified loan portfolio and robust recurring profitability, which will serve the bank well as it increases provisions in the face of potential pressures on asset quality resulting from the contraction of the Peruvian economy. In Q1 2020, Interbank's 90+ days nonperforming loan ratio declined to 2.12%, from 2.46% in 2019, while net income to tangible assets fell to 1.75%, from a record-high 2.35%, as the bank built reserves against deterioration in asset quality. Interbank increased its loan loss provisions to 3.26% of gross loans, from 2.52%, in line with the economic deceleration stemming from mobility restrictions and other measures implemented at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. We expect the bank's asset quality and profitability in 2020 to be affected, despite credit and liquidity support offered by various government programs to Peruvian households and small businesses. Interbank's large base of granular, low-cost deposits and ample liquidity, and its well-established market position as a retail lender ensures ample net interest margins.

The exposure of Interbank to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the governance of Interbank. The bank exhibits an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Interbank's subordinated debt rating could face upward pressure if its baa2 adjusted BCA were to be upgraded. Given Moody's economic outlook for Peru in 2020, improvements in asset risk or capitalization, while maintaining elevated profitability, that would put upward pressure on the bank's adjusted BCA are less likely over the next 12-18 months.

Conversely, Interbank's ratings and assessments could face downward pressures if the bank experiences a material deterioration in its asset quality or if its capitalization weakens significantly. A relevant and sustained decline in profitability, which prevents capital replenishment over the medium term, could also have negative ratings implications.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

