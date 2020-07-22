Moody's rates Baa3 Banistmo's proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa3 long-term foreign currency debt rating to
Banistmo, S.A. (Banistmo)'s proposed senior
unsecured 144A/Reg S notes for up to $500 million. Banistmo
will use the proceeds of the notes for general corporate purposes,
including funding the bank's loan growth and the refinancing of
maturing debt obligations.
Moody's has also assigned Banistmo a baa3 baseline credit assessment
(BCA) and adjusted BCA, Baa3/Prime-3 long- and short-term
foreign currency deposit ratings and Baa2/Prime-2 long-
and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings.
The outlook on Banistmo's ratings is stable.
The following ratings and assessments were assigned to Banistmo,
S.A.:
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa3
Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned baa3
Long and short-term foreign currency deposit rating,
assigned Baa3 stable/P-3
Long and short-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk
Rating, assigned Baa2/P-2
Long and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
assigned Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Banistmo, S.A.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The following ratings were assigned to Banistmo, S.A.'s
proposed foreign currency 144A/Reg S senior notes of up to $500
million:
Long term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating,
assigned Baa3 stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Banistmo's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) reflects the bank's
strong capitalization supported by continued earnings retention in recent
years, and its favorable funding structure based on a stable and
granular deposit base, which reduces liquidity risks considering
the bank's moderate liquidity buffers. Banistmo's credit
profile is, however, constrained by its weak asset quality
evidenced by continued above-peers non-performing loan ratios,
and by modest profitability reflecting the challenges brought about by
the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Panama.
Banistmo's Baa3 deposit and debt ratings are derived from its baa3
BCA. We assess a high probability of support to the bank's
deposit and debt ratings from its ultimate parent Bancolombia S.A.
(Baa2 stable, ba1) in case of need. However, Banistmo's
ratings do not benefit from uplift from affiliate support, considering
that the anchor point for assessing the ability of the parent to provide
support, its BCA, is one-notch lower than Banistmo's,
at ba1. Banistmo, which was acquired by Bancolombia S.A.
in 2013, is a diversified commercial and consumer lender based in
Panama and a relevant subsidiary of the parent, representing about
15% of its total consolidated assets. Banistmo also benefits
from Bancolombia's management expertise, risk management and
compliance practices, new product development , and measures
for operational efficiency, among others.
Banistmo is the second largest lender in Panama with an 11% market
share in terms of loans and 12% in terms of deposits, serving
around 470,000 customers. The bank holds significant market
shares in most loan segments, being particularly strong in the construction
sector (21% market share). Banistmo's loan asset class
diversification is roughly in line with that of the Panamanian banking
system -albeit with a higher exposure to the construction sector-
with the bank's main segments being residential mortgages (30%
of total loans as of March 2020), construction (15%),
industrial (10%), commercial (9%), personal
loans (8%) and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) (7%).
Banistmo's asset quality had weakened before the outset of the pandemic,
as evidenced by its 90 day past due loans increasing to 3.7%
of total gross loans in March 2020, from 2.9% as of
2019 year-end. Moreover, problem loans measured as
loans classified as stage 3 under IFRS 9 reached 7.6% of
gross loans as of March 2020, the result of certain impaired construction
loans for which the bank holds high levels of guarantees. Most
of the asset quality deterioration has been associated with the real estate
sector, while its consumer segment has maintained reasonably sound
asset quality.
High asset risks are offset by Banistmo's adequate loan loss reserves,
at 110% of past due loans as of March 2020. Under the government´s
relief program for borrowers affected by the COVID-19 crisis,
which requires payment deferrals until the end of 2020 for some loans,
Banistmo has provided tenor extensions to about 53% of its loan
book, in line with the system's average. We expect
the restructured loan book and the impact on borrowers' repayment
capacity of the economic downturn to cause further deterioration on the
bank's asset quality for the remaining of 2020 and early 2021,
although the expected strong economic recovery in Panama for 2021 will
likely help stabilize delinquencies in the medium term.
Banistmo's capital position is a key credit strength, which
we expect will sustain its credit profile amid negative pressure from
the pandemic. As of March 2020, the bank's capitalization
ratio, measured as tangible common equity (TCE) to Moody's
adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA) was 13.5%.
Continued earnings retention, reflecting the commitment of shareholders
to the bank's financial flexibility and franchise and prudent loan
growth have supported overall stable capital position. Capitalization
ratios have remained sound following the increase in expected loss provisioning
as per the introduction of IFRS 9 in 2018, and the introduction
in Panama of increased capital requirements for market and operational
risks in 2019.
The bank's profitability is moderate and below peers due to higher
provision costs, in line with recent and expected asset risk pressures.
However, the bank's inexpensive funding boosts its ample net
interest margins, which at an annualized 3.3% as of
March 2020, is among the highest in the system. Banistmo
has stable sources of fee income, which accounts for about 15%
of net revenues, and improving operating efficiency, both
of which have supported profitability in recent years. We expect
the current adverse economic environment in Panama to hurt Banistmo's
profitability in 2020, as for other banks in the system because
of higher credit costs associated to asset deterioration. Over
the medium-term, Banistmo inexpensive funding and diversified
loan book will help sustain its ample margins, supporting its profitability
prospects.
Banistmo's relatively inexpensive, granular, and more
stable retail deposits are another key credit strength. Market
funding, which accounts for 19.7% of tangible assets
as of March 2020, is also diversified between global and local issuances,
bank borrowings and interbank deposits, reducing refinancing risks.
Banistmo's funding profile mitigates potential pressure on its moderate
liquidity profile, with liquid assets representing 17.8%
of tangible assets as of March 2020, which is below peers.
We do not have any particular concerns with Banistmo's governance.
The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with
its risk appetite and in line with risk management policies and provisioning
adopted by its parent bank, Bancolombia.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressures on Banistmo's ratings could be triggered by a sustained
improvement in its asset risk profile, which could in turn support
increased and sustainable profitability, as credit costs decline,
leading to an improved capital replenishment capacity. In addition,
a strengthening of the bank's liquidity profile could also exert
positive pressure on its BCA and ratings.
Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could arise from continuing
weaknesses in its main credit metrics, beyond the expected asset
quality deterioration caused by the pandemic. Particularly,
a continued and larger than expected asset risk deterioration, especially
if it drives a sustained reduction on the bank's capital base,
could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA and ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
