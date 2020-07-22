Moody's rates Banco BV's senior unsecured notes Ba2, outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Ba2 long-term foreign currency debt rating to
the senior unsecured notes of Banco BV (BV) in the amount of USD500 million.
The notes, which are part of BV's USD5.0 billion senior
unsecured GMTN Program, are denominated and settled in USD and are
due in July 2025. The outlook on the debt rating is stable.
The following ratings were assigned:
..Issuer: Banco BV
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2, stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 rating on the notes incorporates BV's fundamental credit
strength, as evidenced by its ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA)
and a one-notch uplift to reflect our assessment of high affiliate
support from parent Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB, Ba2
stable, ba2). BV's ratings reflect the improved profitability
metrics and steady capitalization the bank reported in 2018-2019,
resulting from its strategy to focus on secured, high-margined
lending to medium-sized companies. As for most banks in
the system, however, BV's 1Q 2020 profitability was
affected negatively by the sudden stop in economic activity triggered
by mobility restrictions in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the
build of additional loan loss provisions against rising related credit
risk. BV's problem loan ratio increased by 18 basis points
to 5.77% in 1Q 2020, while net income as a percentage
of tangible assets was 0.83%, down from 1.42%
at 4Q 2019.
We expect the bank's profitability and asset quality will remain
under pressure over the coming months reflecting the uncertainty around
the normalization of business activity and further provisioning needs,
despite the gradual recovery in the demand for car loans, its main
asset class, more recently. BV has tightened credit standards
on its car and consumer financing portfolios and has added to its prudential
provisions. In addition, BV's predominantly market-based
funding, tends to be more expensive and volatile, pressuring
profitability, a credit negative. BV has benefited from alternative
funding and liquidity support instruments provided by Brazil's central
bank to the banking system since the start of the pandemic, and
the much lower interest rates will help mitigate cost of funding.
The rating, however, is still limited by BV's Moody's
lower-than-peers' capital ratio, measured as
tangible common equity as a percentage of risk weighted assets,
at 5.27% in March 2020. The large stock of deferred
tax assets (DTAs) on BV's balance sheet and which Moody's
deduct in its calculation of the capitalization ratio to reflect loss
absorption capacity, is the main constraint to the ratings.
Sustainable profitability would allow for a credit positive gradual realization
of deferred tax assets over time.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Despite that, BV's exposure to environmental
and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent
with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector.
Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further
information. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with
BV's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management
framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on the Ba2 debt rating, which is in line with
the stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating, indicates there
is limited upward pressure on BV's ratings. BV's BCA could be raised
if the bank's asset quality and profitability would improve in a
consistent and robust pace, allowing for a reduction in its DTAs
and resulting capital replenishment.
BV's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality weakens over
the next quarters leading to sizable provisions build and much lower profitability.
BV's inability to improve profitability in the medium term or a
permanent challenge to its capitalization could lead to a downgrade of
its BCA. A deterioration in funding and a meaningful reduction
in liquid resources could also pressure its financial profile downward.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Banco BV is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and
reported BRL107.4 billion ($20.7 billion) in assets
and BRL10.0 billion ($1.9 billion) in shareholders'
equity as of 31 March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexandre Albuquerque
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653