Moody's rates Banco BV's senior unsecured notes Ba2, outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 long-term foreign currency debt rating to the senior unsecured notes of Banco BV (BV) in the amount of USD500 million. The notes, which are part of BV's USD5.0 billion senior unsecured GMTN Program, are denominated and settled in USD and are due in July 2025. The outlook on the debt rating is stable.

The following ratings were assigned:

..Issuer: Banco BV

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2, stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating on the notes incorporates BV's fundamental credit strength, as evidenced by its ba3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a one-notch uplift to reflect our assessment of high affiliate support from parent Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB, Ba2 stable, ba2). BV's ratings reflect the improved profitability metrics and steady capitalization the bank reported in 2018-2019, resulting from its strategy to focus on secured, high-margined lending to medium-sized companies. As for most banks in the system, however, BV's 1Q 2020 profitability was affected negatively by the sudden stop in economic activity triggered by mobility restrictions in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the build of additional loan loss provisions against rising related credit risk. BV's problem loan ratio increased by 18 basis points to 5.77% in 1Q 2020, while net income as a percentage of tangible assets was 0.83%, down from 1.42% at 4Q 2019.

We expect the bank's profitability and asset quality will remain under pressure over the coming months reflecting the uncertainty around the normalization of business activity and further provisioning needs, despite the gradual recovery in the demand for car loans, its main asset class, more recently. BV has tightened credit standards on its car and consumer financing portfolios and has added to its prudential provisions. In addition, BV's predominantly market-based funding, tends to be more expensive and volatile, pressuring profitability, a credit negative. BV has benefited from alternative funding and liquidity support instruments provided by Brazil's central bank to the banking system since the start of the pandemic, and the much lower interest rates will help mitigate cost of funding.

The rating, however, is still limited by BV's Moody's lower-than-peers' capital ratio, measured as tangible common equity as a percentage of risk weighted assets, at 5.27% in March 2020. The large stock of deferred tax assets (DTAs) on BV's balance sheet and which Moody's deduct in its calculation of the capitalization ratio to reflect loss absorption capacity, is the main constraint to the ratings. Sustainable profitability would allow for a credit positive gradual realization of deferred tax assets over time.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Despite that, BV's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with BV's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on the Ba2 debt rating, which is in line with the stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating, indicates there is limited upward pressure on BV's ratings. BV's BCA could be raised if the bank's asset quality and profitability would improve in a consistent and robust pace, allowing for a reduction in its DTAs and resulting capital replenishment.

BV's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality weakens over the next quarters leading to sizable provisions build and much lower profitability. BV's inability to improve profitability in the medium term or a permanent challenge to its capitalization could lead to a downgrade of its BCA. A deterioration in funding and a meaningful reduction in liquid resources could also pressure its financial profile downward.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Banco BV is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and reported BRL107.4 billion ($20.7 billion) in assets and BRL10.0 billion ($1.9 billion) in shareholders' equity as of 31 March 2020.

