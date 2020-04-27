Moody's rates Biogen's notes Baa1; stable outlook

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes issuance of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen"). There are no changes to Biogen's existing ratings including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating, and the outlook is unchanged at stable.

Proceeds of the offering are for general corporate purposes including an upcoming debt maturity of $1.5 billion in September 2020.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Biogen Inc.

Senior unsecured, assigned Baa1

Senior unsecured shelf, assigned (P)Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Biogen's Baa1 rating reflects its solid position in the pharmaceutical industry with $14 billion of revenue. Biogen has high profit margins and strong credit metrics with debt/EBITDA averaging about 1x in recent years. Biogen will maintain its leadership in multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a broad portfolio spanning oral drugs, injectables, and infused products.

However, Biogen's revenue diversity is limited, with about 60% of revenue generated from MS treatments. Further, its MS franchise has weak growth potential due to rising competition and pricing pressure. Competition will also pressure sales of Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and the Rituxan franchise. Biogen will file its experimental Alzheimer's Disease product aducanumab for approval in 2020. This creates the potential for significant growth to offset these pressures, but timely approval is far from certain. Amid the moving parts to its revenue base, Biogen is likely to pursue acquisitions to enhance its diversity and bolster its long-term growth outlook.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Within Biogen's product portfolio, provider-administered drugs like Tysabri in multiple sclerosis and Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy will face temporary pressures. This reflects reduced access to many medical providers during a period of social distancing. Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. With respect to governance, Biogen's financial policies remain conservative including a long history of maintaining very low financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 2.0x and that the company will continue to generate strong cash flow. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved product and therapeutic diversity, successful commercialization of aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease, and greater confidence in the company's ability to sustain strong growth. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x could lead to an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak sales of Tecfidera or other key products, major pipeline setbacks, or large debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company with principal expertise in neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis. Annual revenues are approximately $14 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

