Moody's rates Biogen's notes Baa1; stable outlook

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes issuance of Biogen Inc.
("Biogen"). There are no changes to Biogen's
existing ratings including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating, and
the outlook is unchanged at stable.
Proceeds of the offering are for general corporate purposes including
an upcoming debt maturity of $1.5 billion in September 2020.
Ratings assigned:
Issuer: Biogen Inc.
Senior unsecured, assigned Baa1
Senior unsecured shelf, assigned (P)Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Biogen's Baa1 rating reflects its solid position in the pharmaceutical
industry with $14 billion of revenue. Biogen has high profit
margins and strong credit metrics with debt/EBITDA averaging about 1x
in recent years. Biogen will maintain its leadership in multiple
sclerosis (MS), supported by a broad portfolio spanning oral drugs,
injectables, and infused products.
However, Biogen's revenue diversity is limited, with about
60% of revenue generated from MS treatments. Further,
its MS franchise has weak growth potential due to rising competition and
pricing pressure. Competition will also pressure sales of Spinraza
in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and the Rituxan franchise. Biogen
will file its experimental Alzheimer's Disease product aducanumab for
approval in 2020. This creates the potential for significant growth
to offset these pressures, but timely approval is far from certain.
Amid the moving parts to its revenue base, Biogen is likely to pursue
acquisitions to enhance its diversity and bolster its long-term
growth outlook.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. Within Biogen's
product portfolio, provider-administered drugs like Tysabri
in multiple sclerosis and Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy will face
temporary pressures. This reflects reduced access to many medical
providers during a period of social distancing. Beyond the coronavirus
outbreak, other social risks include exposure to regulatory and
legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled
in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government
budgets because of rising healthcare spending. With respect to
governance, Biogen's financial policies remain conservative
including a long history of maintaining very low financial leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA
will be sustained below 2.0x and that the company will continue
to generate strong cash flow. Factors that could lead to an upgrade
include improved product and therapeutic diversity, successful commercialization
of aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease, and greater confidence in
the company's ability to sustain strong growth. Quantitatively,
debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x could lead to an upgrade.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak sales of Tecfidera
or other key products, major pipeline setbacks, or large debt-financed
acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA
sustained above 2.0x could lead to a downgrade.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen, Inc.
is a global biopharmaceutical company with principal expertise in neurodegenerative
diseases and autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis.
Annual revenues are approximately $14 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Levesque, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653