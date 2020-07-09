Moody's rates Blue Racer Midstream's proposed notes B2

Approximately $400 million of notes rated

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to Blue Racer Midstream, LLC's (Blue Racer) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. Blue Racer's other ratings, including its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and negative outlook remained unchanged.

The net proceeds from this debt offering will be used to redeem a portion of its 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 through a tender offer, which was launched simultaneously.

"This offering will reduce refinancing risk and enhance financial flexibility by pushing out a significant portion of the company's near-term maturities," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Blue Racer Midstream, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new 2025 notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of Blue Racer's existing senior unsecured notes and hence were rated the same. Blue Racer's senior unsecured notes are rated B2, one notch below the company's B1 CFR, given the company's sizeable $1 billion senior secured committed revolving credit facility, which expires in March 2022. The revolver has a priority claim and is secured by substantially all the assets of Blue Racer and its current and future material subsidiaries.

Blue Racer's B1 CFR reflects its increasing financial leverage, elevated counterparty risk arising from the weakening credit profiles of its customers, single asset concentration in the Utica and Marcellus Shale plays, and strong industry headwinds the company will face amid low natural gas prices and reduced producer spending through 2021. The rating also considers Blue Racer's remaining 2022 notes maturity and its potential capital needs to support future capital projects, as well as its private ownership. The B1 rating is supported by long-term fee-based cash flow backed by a diversified group of customers, a well-established integrated midstream operation in the liquids-rich sections of the Utica Marcellus Shale plays, a track record of significant organic expansion, and continued strong equity support from its private owners that have routinely reinvested distributions back into the company during 2016-2020 to support growth and reduce financial leverage. Blue Racer has historically exhibited good capital flexibility during weak industry conditions, and we expect management to take measures to protect the company's liquidity and balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Blue Racer's CFR could be downgraded should a sustained industry slowdown materially reduce throughput volume and EBITDA, further raise counterparty risks, or push the debt-to-EBITDA ratio above 6x. Diminished liquidity, including tightening covenant headroom or elevated refinancing risk, could also trigger a downgrade. Although a positive rating action is unlikely in 2020, the CFR could be upgraded if the company can sustain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio near 4x and an interest coverage ratio above 4x in a stable to improving industry environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Blue Racer Midstream, LLC is a private midstream company that provides gathering, processing, fractionation and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation, and marketing services to natural gas producers in the Utica and Marcellus Shale plays.

