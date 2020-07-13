Moody's rates Boise Cascade's new senior unsecured notes Ba2; outlook stable

Approximately $400 million of new rated debt
Toronto, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2
rating to Boise Cascade Company's ("Boise Cascade")
proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. Boise
Cascade intends to use the proceeds of this offering to refinance the
company's $350 million 5.625% senior unsecured
notes due 2024 and $45 million term loan due 2026. The company's
Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of
default rating (PDR), Ba2 senior unsecured debt rating and SGL-1
speculative grade liquidity rating remain unchanged. The rating
outlook remains stable.
"The refinancing is leverage neutral and Boise Cascade's existing
ratings remain unchanged, reflecting our expectations that company's
leverage (adjusted Debt to EBITDA) will be around 2.5x in 2020",
said Ed Sustar, Senior Vice President with Moody's.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Boise Cascade Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Boise Cascade (Ba1 CFR) benefits from its (1) good market positions in
North American wood products manufacturing and building products distribution
(a leading US producer of plywood and engineered wood products and wholesale
building materials distributor); (2) strong liquidity; (3) good
vertical integration; and (4) expectations that the company's adjusted
leverage will remain strong at about 2.5x in 2020 (2.2x
March 2020) as weaker demand due to the coronavirus outbreak is partially
offset by slightly higher wood product prices. Boise Cascade is
constrained: (1) by its concentration in the cyclical US home construction
and repair/remodeling end markets; (2) volatile wood product prices;
(3) lower near-term product demand as a result of the coronavirus
outbreak; and (4) low operating margins. In addition,
we expect management will continue to focus on acquisition and expansion
opportunities to further grow its more stable, but lower margin,
distribution business, which currently represents about 55%
of the company's earnings.
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, weak global economic outlook,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The paper and
forest products sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions,
the paper and forest products industry has been deemed as an essential
industry. This designation allows Boise Cascade to continue to
supply products used in infrastructure and construction projects.
Nonetheless, the impact on Boise Cascade's credit profile
could leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Boise Cascade remains vulnerable to the outbreak
as it continues to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The new unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the CFR due
to subordination to the company's senior secured debt, in
accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies methodology.
Boise Cascade has strong liquidity (SGL-1) with about $600
million of liquidity sources and no near term mandatory debt repayments.
Sources of liquidity consist of $215 million of cash (as of March
2020), revolver availability of $345 million (on a $350
million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in March
2025) and Moody's projected cash generation of about $30
million over the next four quarters (after regular dividends).
Covenant headroom is strong, and we do not expect any breaches in
the near term.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Boise Cascade will maintain
good operating performance and strong liquidity over the next 12-18
months. We expect the company's operating earnings will remain
relatively flat over the next 12 months as the benefit from operational
improvements, the ramp up of acquired distribution centers and the
flow-through of rising wood product prices (given recent capacity
curtailments) will be offset by lower sale volumes because of temporary
industrial shut downs and weaker economic activity due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
As a manufacturing company, Boise Cascade is moderately exposed
to environmental risks, such as air and water emissions, and
social risks, such as labor relations and health and safety issues.
The company has established expertise in complying with these risks,
and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning
and business models. Governance risk is low, as Boise Cascade
is a public company with clear and transparent reporting. The company
may direct some of its free cash flow to acquisitions or dividends as
its leverage is currently below its reported gross debt-to-EBITDA
target of 2.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
» Increased diversification away from the cyclical US home construction
and repair/remodeling end markets
» An unsecured capital structure
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3x (2.2x LTM as
of March 2020) and (RCF-Capex)/adjusted total debt is maintained
above 12% (11% LTM as of March 2020) based on our forward
view of financial performance
» The company maintains strong liquidity and conservative financial
policies
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
» Significant deterioration in the company's liquidity and
operating performance
» Changes in financial management policies that would materially
pressure the company's balance sheet
» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4x (2.2x LTM as of March 2020)
or (RCF-Capex)/adjusted debt approaches 5% (11% LTM
as of March 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustained metrics
The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Boise Cascade manufactures
engineered wood products and plywood and is a wholesale distributor of
a broad line of building materials, including siding, composite
decking and about 60% of the wood products that it manufactures.
The company generated 2019 sales of $4.6 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ed Sustar
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653