Moody's rates Broadcom's new Senior Notes at Baa3

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating to Broadcom Inc.'s (Broadcom) new Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 and Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 (collectively, New Notes). Broadcom intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance $1.95 billion of New Notes to redeem Broadcom's $1.02 billion principal amount of 4.70% Senior Notes due 2025 and $944 million principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, Existing Notes).

In addition, Broadcom will issue up to $2.5 billion of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2037 (Exchange Notes) in an exchange offer for a similar principal amount of certain existing tranches of senior notes issued by Broadcom and the 4.70% Senior Notes due 2027 (unrated) of CA, Inc. Broadcom will use its existing cash balances to fund the premium payments associated with the refinancing transactions.

The New Notes issuance, redemptions of Existing Notes, and the exchange offer is credit positive for Broadcom on a consolidated basis since it will extend the average maturity of its debt capital structure without adding incremental debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Broadcom Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Broadcom's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that Broadcom will continue to produce strong financial results despite the economic uncertainties stemming from the military conflict in Ukraine and related economic sanctions, as well as the industry-wide semiconductor supply chain challenges. Moody's also expects Broadcom to be committed to maintaining a conservative financial policy with leverage below 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA. As of January 30, 2022, leverage was 2.6x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Moody's anticipates that Broadcom will limit the use of debt to fund any large acquisition and to quickly return leverage to below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).

Broadcom benefits from its considerable scale as one of the world's largest semiconductor firms. Broadcom holds leading market positions in many product areas, including certain mainframe software development tools, radiofrequency filters for smartphones, and switching and routing chips used in data centers, and home gateway chipsets. In addition, Broadcom has recently adhered to a conservative financial philosophy, using free cash flow (FCF) to build cash in advance of future acquisitions, which should allow Broadcom to pursue its M&A strategy while maintaining modest leverage over time. The diversified end markets, recurring revenue provided by Broadcom's large Infrastructure Software business (24% of revenues for FQ1 January 30, 2022), and fab-lite operating model will continue to provide stability to revenue and cash flows over the long term.

Nevertheless, Broadcom has made a number of largely debt-funded acquisitions over the years, which introduces integration and execution risks and periodic spikes in financial leverage. Broadcom also has considerable exposure to the cyclical Semiconductor market (76% of revenues for the quarter ended January 30, 2022). Given the volatility of the Semiconductor segment, the moderately-high financial leverage limits financial flexibility.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of revenue growth despite the economic uncertainties related to the Ukraine military conflict and the related sanctions on Russia, and the continued supply chain challenges throughout the industry. Moody's expects Broadcom to generate at least mid-single digits percent revenue growth over the next 12 months driven by continued strong demand from cloud data centers and telecom service providers and content growth in 5G smartphones. Given the anticipated growth in revenues and profits, Moody's expects that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be maintained below 3x level over the next 12 months, absent any debt funded acquisitions.

Broadcom Technologies Inc's (BTI) 2017 Senior Notes (approximately $5.3 billion, or about 13% of total Broadcom and subsidiaries debt, as of January 30, 2022) are co-issued by BTI and Broadcom Corporation. The Baa2 rating of the 2017 Senior Notes reflects the structural seniority of the BTI notes compared to the debt issued by Broadcom. The 2017 Senior Notes benefit from a downstream guarantee from Broadcom, which is BTI's parent company and the indirect parent of Broadcom Corporation. Moody's expects that Broadcom will prioritize redemption of the remaining 2017 Senior Notes, which mature between 2023 and 2028 and have coupon rates varying from 2.650% to 3.875%.

Broadcom's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The company's moderately negative environmental risks are balanced by low social and governance risks. Although Broadcom has in the past displayed a willingness to use liberal amounts of debt to fund acquisitions, in recent years the company has pursued a more balanced financial policy. This includes the use of convertible preferred stock to limit the leverage in the November 2019 acquisition of Symantec.

Moody's expects that Broadcom will maintain an excellent liquidity profile, holding cash of at least $3 billion ($10.2 billion as of January 30, 2022). Liquidity is also supported by substantial cash flows, with Broadcom generating $7.3 billion of FCF (Moody's adjusted, after $6.4 billion in dividend payments) during the twelve months ended January 30, 2022. Broadcom's flexible cost structure based on the fab-lite manufacturing business model and large base of recurring software subscription revenues from the Infrastructure Software business (24% of revenues for the quarter ended January 30, 2022) should allow Broadcom to produce significant levels of cash flows during periods of weak demand.

Broadcom also maintains a $2 billion commercial paper (CP) program (no amounts outstanding as of January 30, 2022). The CP program is backstopped by Broadcom's $7.5 billion senior unsecured revolver due January 2026 (fully available as of January 30, 2022). The revolver is governed by a single financial maintenance covenant: minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x (as defined in the credit agreement). Moody's expects that Broadcom will remain well in compliance with this covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Broadcom:

• sustains its market leadership positions in its key Semiconductor and Infrastructure Software businesses

• maintains EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above 50%

• demonstrates a track record of maintaining leverage below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, excluding projected cost synergies) with its acquisitions

The ratings could be downgraded if Broadcom:

• does not make steady progress in reducing adjusted debt to EBITDA to the low 3x level;

• engages in further debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases such that Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain above 3.5x;

• encounters significant operating disruption integrating acquisitions or sustains a material decline in organic revenue growth

Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs, develops, manufactures and sells a broad array of analog/mixed-signal semiconductor components for wireless communications, storage, wired infrastructure, and industrial and automotive electronics, and, with the acquisition of Enterprise and CA, Inc., provides enterprise security software and information technology management software for mainframe and distributed computing systems.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Terrence Dennehy, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

