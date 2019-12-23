Moody's rates Brunswick commercial paper at P-2; outlook is stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Rating Action: Moody's rates Brunswick commercial paper at P-2; outlook is stable 23 Dec 2019 New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Prime-2 commercial paper rating to Brunswick Corporation ("Brunswick"). The Baa2 senior unsecured rating is affirmed. The rating outlook remains stable. The Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects Brunswick's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and its solid liquidity profile. Cash balances approximated $365 million as of September 30, 2019. Moody's expects that liquidity sources will be enhanced by Brunswick generating about $260 million of free cash flow in 2020. Brunswick will establish a new US commercial paper (CP) program of up to $300 million. The $400 million unsecured revolver, which expires in September 2024, provides full coverage for the CP program. The revolver is provided by a diverse bank group and has same day availability. Moody's expects Brunswick to use CP for general corporate purposes. The revolver does not contain a Material Adverse Change (MAC) clause at borrowings which could impede availability. Brunswick has a joint venture with Wells Fargo for dealer financing. The credit agreement and Wells Fargo joint venture agreement both contain a minimum interest coverage covenant of 3 times and a maximum net debt/EBITDA covenant of 3.5 times. Having these covenants creates a degree of conditionality to accessing the facilities. However, Moody's anticipates considerable cushion under these covenants over the next four quarters. Rating assigned: Issuer: Brunswick Corporation Commercial Paper at Prime-2 Rating affirmed: Issuer: Brunswick Corporation Senior unsecured rating at Baa2 The outlook on all ratings is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE Brunswick's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong position in the marine industry, the stability provided by its marine parts & accessories business, and its very strong credit metrics. The rating also reflects Brunswick's good operating performance and strength of its distribution network. The rating benefits from the fact that boating is a sector with relatively stable participation trends. Because of Brunswick's sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions and discretionary spending, Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to be stronger than other similarly-rated consumer durable companies. Moody's expects credit metrics to remain strong as the company's operating performance remains solid and leisure marine industry demand steadily grows. Brunswick's strong liquidity and seasoned management team also support the rating. Ratings are constrained by the discretionary nature of pleasure boats and marine-related products, which makes Brunswick's revenues and earnings sensitive to economic weakness. Moody's views Brunswick as being moderately exposed to environmental, social and governance risks. Brunswick manages environmental risks in part through product innovation of quieter and more fuel-efficient boat engines. From a governance perspective, the company has a moderate financial policy, which is balanced among growing its business through acquisitions, shareholder returns and debt repayment. Most of Brunswick's board is independent and have consumer product experience. The Chairman of Brunswick's Board of Directors is an independent director. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its strong operating performance, liquidity, and credit metrics. This will enable the company to maintain a solid credit profile, even in a moderate to significant economic decline. An upgrade is possible if Brunswick can materially increase its revenues, and further diversify its business away from boats. Moody's would also need to have a view that Brunswick would be able to maintain solid earnings and cash flow in the face of economic uncertainties. In addition, Brunswick would need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 1.5 times before Moody's would consider an upgrade. Ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant negative change in boating participation and/or boat ownership trends or the company's operating performance otherwise weakens. Debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5 times could also result in a downgrade. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Brunswick, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of marine engines pleasure boats and fitness equipment. Pro forma revenues are approximately $4.2 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Kevin Cassidy

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



