Moody's rates Brunswick commercial paper at P-2; outlook is stable

23 Dec 2019
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Prime-2 commercial paper rating
to Brunswick Corporation ("Brunswick"). The Baa2 senior
unsecured rating is affirmed. The rating outlook remains stable.
The Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects Brunswick's
Baa2 senior unsecured rating and its solid liquidity profile. Cash
balances approximated $365 million as of September 30, 2019.
Moody's expects that liquidity sources will be enhanced by Brunswick
generating about $260 million of free cash flow in 2020.
Brunswick will establish a new US commercial paper (CP) program of up
to $300 million. The $400 million unsecured revolver,
which expires in September 2024, provides full coverage for the
CP program.
The revolver is provided by a diverse bank group and has same day availability.
Moody's expects Brunswick to use CP for general corporate purposes.
The revolver does not contain a Material Adverse Change (MAC) clause at
borrowings which could impede availability. Brunswick has a joint
venture with Wells Fargo for dealer financing. The credit agreement
and Wells Fargo joint venture agreement both contain a minimum interest
coverage covenant of 3 times and a maximum net debt/EBITDA covenant of
3.5 times. Having these covenants creates a degree of conditionality
to accessing the facilities. However, Moody's anticipates
considerable cushion under these covenants over the next four quarters.
Rating assigned:
Issuer: Brunswick Corporation
Commercial Paper at Prime-2
Rating affirmed:
Issuer: Brunswick Corporation
Senior unsecured rating at Baa2
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Brunswick's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong position
in the marine industry, the stability provided by its marine parts
& accessories business, and its very strong credit metrics.
The rating also reflects Brunswick's good operating performance
and strength of its distribution network. The rating benefits from
the fact that boating is a sector with relatively stable participation
trends. Because of Brunswick's sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions
and discretionary spending, Moody's expects the company's
credit metrics to be stronger than other similarly-rated consumer
durable companies. Moody's expects credit metrics to remain
strong as the company's operating performance remains solid and leisure
marine industry demand steadily grows. Brunswick's strong
liquidity and seasoned management team also support the rating.
Ratings are constrained by the discretionary nature of pleasure boats
and marine-related products, which makes Brunswick's revenues
and earnings sensitive to economic weakness.
Moody's views Brunswick as being moderately exposed to environmental,
social and governance risks. Brunswick manages environmental risks
in part through product innovation of quieter and more fuel-efficient
boat engines. From a governance perspective, the company
has a moderate financial policy, which is balanced among growing
its business through acquisitions, shareholder returns and debt
repayment. Most of Brunswick's board is independent and have
consumer product experience. The Chairman of Brunswick's
Board of Directors is an independent director.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain its strong operating performance, liquidity,
and credit metrics. This will enable the company to maintain a
solid credit profile, even in a moderate to significant economic
decline.
An upgrade is possible if Brunswick can materially increase its revenues,
and further diversify its business away from boats. Moody's
would also need to have a view that Brunswick would be able to maintain
solid earnings and cash flow in the face of economic uncertainties.
In addition, Brunswick would need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 1.5
times before Moody's would consider an upgrade.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant negative change
in boating participation and/or boat ownership trends or the company's
operating performance otherwise weakens. Debt/EBITDA sustained
above 2.5 times could also result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer
Durables Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Brunswick, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is
a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of marine engines pleasure
boats and fitness equipment. Pro forma revenues are approximately
$4.2 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kevin Cassidy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Peter H. Abdill, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
