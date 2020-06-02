Moody's rates CITGO Petroleum's proposed bonds at B3; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 (LGD3) rating to CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO Petroleum) proposed $750 million in senior secured notes due 2025. Proceeds from the transactions will be used to repay $614 million outstanding under the company's term loan B due 2021 and other general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CITGO Petroleum's B3 ratings and stable outlook primarily reflect the company's solid credit metrics for its rating category, the location of its assets in the United States (Government of United States of America, Aaa stable), and certain protections to lenders provided by credit agreements. These protections are in place to ring-fence the company from its ultimate owner, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), with clauses for limitations on increase in debt leverage, dividends, minimum cash, new business associations, change of control and proceeds from asset sales. In addition and despite the current conditions, the company's refineries continue to generate reasonable financial results, fund capital spending internally, maintain a solid liquidity profile and access to capital markets. However, Moody's notes that CITGO Petroleum remains vulnerable to US actions against Venezuela and the political situation in that country, which could affect the company's operating and financial activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

CITGO Petroleum's ratings could be upgraded if the risk arising from PDVSA's ownership, mostly related to legal procedures that could derive in change of control, asset sales or asset declines. CITGO Petroleum's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company lacks access to capital markets for refinancing debt, (2) its margins decline because of its lack of access to an optimum mix of crudes or operating inefficiencies, or (3) PDVSA exerts negative influence on management's decisions, increasing CITGO Petroleum's credit risk, although it should be noted that the current sanctions have resulted in a severing of financial and operational ties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CITGO Petroleum, headquartered In Houston, Texas, is an independent refining company with a capacity of 769,000 barrels per day (bpd) across three large refineries that have good logistical and market positions in the US Gulf Coast and Upper Midwest markets. The company is a wholesale refiner that sells a large portion of its refined products under the CITGO brand through around 4,600 independently owned and operated service stations. CITGO Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of PDVSA, the state oil company of Venezuela. As of 31 March 2020 CITGO Petroleum reported assets and last-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

