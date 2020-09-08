Moody's rates CNX's new notes B3

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to CNX Resources Corporation's (CNX) proposed additional
$200 million 7.250% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
The outlook is negative. All other ratings of CNX are not affected.
"CNX is successfully managing its refinancing requirements and is positioning
its operations to generate free cash flow and continue to reduce leverage,"
said Elena Nadtotchi, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CNX Resources Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below
the CFR level, given the significant size of the secured credit
facility in the capital structure that has a priority claim and security
over substantially all of the company's assets. The new notes will
be rated at the same level and rank equally with CNX's existing
senior unsecured notes and benefit from the same set of guarantees by
operating subsidiaries.
CNX's B1 CFR is supported by its proactive management of liquidity,
refinancing risks and commodity price risks. CNX maintains an extensive
hedging program with minimal commodity price risk in 2020 and high coverage
in 2021-22 and beyond. In response to declining natural
gas prices, CNX reduced capital investment to keep production level
flat in 2020-2021 and should generate sizable positive FCF,
supported by its hedging revenues. Moody's expects CNX to maintain
solid leverage metrics underpinned by its hedging arrangements.
The B1 rating further reflects CNX's single basin concentration in Appalachia,
subjecting its natural gas production to material basis differentials,
that the company hedges.
CNX maintains adequate liquidity. The liquidity position is improving
and is underpinned by Moody's expectation that the E&P business will
generate sizable positive FCF in 2020-21 as it cut its capital
investment and benefits from extensive hedging. Liquidity is also
supported by its committed secured revolving credit facility that matures
in April 2024 and which, as of June 2020, had a borrowing
base of $1.9 billion. As of June 30, 2020,
CNX reported $1.2 billion availability under its secured
credit facility and full compliance under covenants. The facility
includes two financial covenants (a maximum net leverage ratio of 4.0x
and a minimum current ratio of 1x) and Moody's expects CNX to remain in
compliance with covenants though 2021.
The terms of the facility also include the springing maturity clause bringing
its maturity forward to January 2022, if more than $500 million
of CNX's senior unsecured 2022 notes remain outstanding at that time.
In 2020, CNX used its operating cash flows and executed a number
of transactions to refinance its 2022 notes, including placing $345
million 2022 convertible notes. The proceeds of the new issuance
and borrowings are expected to be used to redeem the remaining outstanding
amounts under the 2022 notes. Going forward, Moody's
expects CNX to use most of its FCF to reduce overall leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CNX's ratings may be upgraded if the company demonstrates replacement
of reserves amid modest growth in production and broader recovery in natural
gas sector and maintains solid leverage with RCF/debt above 30%
and debt/production below $10,000/boe, with sustained
solid profitability and capital returns, with LFCR maintained above
1.5x.
Deteriorating cash margins, capital returns and operating cash flow
or a substantial increase in leverage with RCF/debt declining below 20%
could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
CNX Resources Corporation is a sizable publicly traded independent exploration
and production company operating in the Appalachian Basin. It controls
substantial resources in Marcellus and Utica Shale.
The methodologies used in this rating were Independent Exploration and
Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808,
and Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
