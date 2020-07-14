Moody's rates Carnival's second lien debt Ba1; ratings placed on review for downgrade

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Carnival Corporation's planned second lien note issuance a Ba1 rating. At the same time, Moody's placed the long term ratings of Carnival Corporation (together with Carnival plc, "Carnival") on review for downgrade, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating, Baa3 senior secured rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 remains unchanged.

The proceeds of Carnival's planned approximate $1 billion 2nd lien senior secured note offering will be used to bolster the company's liquidity while US cruise operations continue to be suspended.

"The review for downgrade will focus on Carnival's recovery prospects in 2021 given the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in the US increasing the uncertainty around the reopening of the US and the company's plans for the eventual return to service of its US operations, including what precautions will be put in place when sailings do resume and the associated incremental costs," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Carnival Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf , Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Carnival plc

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD5 from LGD4)

..Issuer: Long Beach (City of) CA

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Carnival Corporation

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3); Placed on Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carnival Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Carnival plc

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Carnival's credit profile is supported by its position as the largest worldwide cruise line in terms of revenues, fleet size and number of passengers carried, with significant geographic and brand diversification. Carnival also benefits from its good liquidity given its significant cash balances and Moody's view that over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation relative to land-based destinations as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed. In the short run, Carnival's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impact on the company's cash consumption, liquidity and credit metrics. The normal ongoing credit risks include Carnival's near term very high leverage, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies, competition with all other vacation options, and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles as well as weather related incidents and geopolitical events.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Carnival's exposure to ongoing travel restrictions and consumers health safety concerns has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the continued uncertainty around the potential recovery from the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Carnival from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Prior to the review for downgrade, the factors that could lead to a downgrade include indications over the coming months that 2021 demand recovery may be weaker than expected resulting in lower profitability or an expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above 4.5x or EBITA/interest expense was stabilized below 3.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if the level of free cash flow deficits deepen in 2020 or should liquidity deteriorate for any reason. Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is highly unlikely over the near term. However, ratings could eventually be upgraded if the company can maintain debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, and EBITA/interest expense above 5.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require a financial policy and capital structure that supports the credit profile required of an investment grade rating through inevitable industry downturns.

Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc own the world's largest passenger cruise fleet operating under multiple brands including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, and P&O Cruises, among others. Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc operate as a dual listed company. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, US and Southampton, United Kingdom. Annual net revenues for fiscal 2019 were approximately $16 billion

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

