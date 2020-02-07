Moody's rates Carrier Global Corporation's senior unsecured notes Baa3; outlook stable

|
|
07 Feb 2020
$9.2 billion of notes rated
New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Baa3 ratings to Carrier Global Corporation's ("Carrier")
proposed $9.2 billion issuance of senior unsecured notes.
The ratings outlook is stable. Proceeds from the rated notes,
along with at least $1.5 billion drawn on a planned $1.75
billion senior unsecured term loan, will be used to fund a distribution
paid to United Technologies Corporation ("UTC"), Carrier's
current parent, on the spinoff of Carrier from UTC, which
is expected to close Q2 2020. The notes will initially will be
guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by UTC; the
guarantee will be terminated upon the distribution to UTC.
"Carrier's long-standing market leadership will serve
the company well as it transitions to an independent public company,"
said David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President.
"However, the company will be challenged to operate with a
levered balance sheet against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive
market environment and an evolving landscape of participants in the HVAC
sector," added Berge.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Carrier Global Corporation:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Carrier Global Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
Outlook, assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Carrier's long-established
leadership position in the global building equipment industry --
specifically in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC),
security and fire suppression segments. Carrier's total revenue
in excess of $18 billion ranks the company among the largest competitors
in the space, while the breadth of product offerings on a large
installed base bolsters its ability to defend market positions.
This is important in the highly competitive building equipment sector,
as most of the company's business is derived from new equipment
sales (over 70%) which are highly cyclical, while only about
28% comes from aftermarket sales, in line with industry norms.
Moody's believes that Carrier can leverage its large installed base
to grow sales with steadier aftermarket business and reduce reliance on
new equipment. Ratings are also supported by expectations that
the company will generate stable, positive free cash flow on solid
profitability measures. Although EBITA margins -- projected
in the 14%-15% range -- somewhat lag those of
more diversified Baa-rated industrial peers, they are nonetheless
better than large HVAC competitors such as Johnson Controls International
plc (Baa2), Ingersoll-Rand Company (Baa2) and Lennox International
Inc.(Baa3). Moody's expects that Carrier will generate
approximately $700 to $800 million of free cash flow annually
over the next several years.
However, Moody's cites the company's sizeable debt levels
and high leverage that result from the separation from UTC as a key constraint
to the rating. On completion of the spinoff and under the contemplated
capital structure, Carrier will have nearly $12.5
billion of total debt (including Moody's standard adjustments),
with pro forma debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 4.0x.
While this is fairly high for the rating, Moody's expects
that this measure will be reduced to the low-3x range over the
next two years. Since Moody's anticipates only slow earnings
growth over this period, it will be incumbent upon the company to
use sufficient amounts of free cash flow to repay term debt outstanding
so that it can meet this deleveraging target.
Moody's believes that Carrier's long history as a largely
autonomous business unit within UTC supports expectations for a smooth
transition to a stand-alone company after its spinoff, reducing
the risk of disruptive and costly restructuring programs. However,
an evolving competitive landscape in the HVAC sector presents a key risk
to Carrier as it undertakes this transition. A number of companies
such as Johnson Controls and Ingersoll-Rand have restructured their
portfolios to become pure-play competitors in the HVAC --
and, in Johnson Controls' case, the fire and security
-- sector. As such, Moody's believes there will
likely be some combination of companies in this segment as they vie for
added scale. The possibility of Carrier eventually engaging in
M&A activity relating to industry consolidation presents significant
event risk to Carrier, as we believe that such an endeavor will
be highly complicated to execute while at the same time setting up an
independent company.
Moody's expects Carrier to maintain a strong liquidity profile,
supported by substantial cash reserves ($1.2 billion cash
balance expected at the spinoff) and free cash flow generation of approximately
$800 million annually over the next several years. A planned
$2.0 billion revolver expiring 2025, which will be
undrawn on close of the spinoff, will provide adequate liquidity
to cover unexpected operating needs (e.g. working capital)
or increased investments needed to support growth, precluding any
material increase in debt.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of flat revenue
growth through 2020 with EBITA margins in the 14%-15%
range and free cash flow of approximately $700 million in 2020
growing to nearly $800 million in 2021. Moody's expects
that Carrier will adopt relatively conservative financial policies during
the first few years as an independent company, undertaking no share
repurchases in 2020 and only modest (less than $500 million) buybacks
in subsequent years. Moody's also expects that the company
will prioritize the application of free cash flow towards debt repayment
to stay on track to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to the targeted
low-3x range by 2022.
Ratings could be upgraded if Carrier can materially diversify its product
and services offering, significantly decreasing its reliance on
cyclical new equipment sales while reducing volatility in its revenue
base and improving EBITA margins to reliably within the upper teens range.
The company would also need to successfully delever, with debt-to-EBITDA
sustainably in the mid-2x range or lower.
Ratings could be downgraded if Carrier cannot reduce leverage as planned,
such as if debt-to-EBITDA remains in the high-3x
range at the end of 2021, or if it appears that this measure will
not fall to the low-3.0x range by the end of 2022.
Lower ratings could also be warranted if the company initiates more aggressive
financial policies, such as if a substantial portion of its free
cash flow is deployed towards share repurchases before leverage is materially
reduced. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes
a sizeable leveraged acquisition, such as a debt-funded merger
with another competitor in the HVAC sector. A significant deterioration
in margins or a deterioration in liquidity could also prompt a downgrade.
Carrier Global Corporation, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida,
is a leading manufacturer of HVAC, building security and fire suppression
equipment, along with refrigeration equipment. Revenue for
FY 2019 was approximately $18.5 billion. Carrier
will be a publicly traded company after its spinoff from United Technologies
Corporation.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Manufacturing
Companies published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
