Moody's rates ChampionX's proposed secured credit facility Ba2; Outlook positive

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to ChampionX Corporation's (ChampionX) proposed senior secured credit facility consisting of a $700 million revolving credit facility due 2027 and $625 million term loan B facility due 2029. ChampionX intends to use the proceeds of this issuance to redeem the company's $140 million secured term loan due 2025, $92 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 and ChampionX Holding Inc.'s (Holding) $497 million secured term loan due 2027.

Concurrently, Moody's upgraded ChampionX's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Moody's also affirmed ChampionX's Ba2 senior secured credit facility rating, Holding's Ba2 senior secured credit facility rating and upgraded ChampionX's senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from B2. Upon the closing of the proposed issuance and repayment of its existing facilities in full, Moody's will withdraw the ratings on ChampionX's existing senior secured credit facility, its unsecured notes and Holding's senior secured term loan B. Moody's will also withdraw the outlook at Holding.

"ChampionX's upgrade reflects the company's significantly improved cash flow outlook, its reduced debt leverage and its improved business profile. Improving oilfield services (OFS) sector's outlook and higher capital spending by upstream companies also contribute to the upgrade," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company is poised to grow cash flow substantially taking advantage of OFS improving prospects. The company's very good liquidity and the potential to further reduce its debt contribute to the positive outlook."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: ChampionX Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ChampionX Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: ChampionX Holding Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: ChampionX Corporation

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ChampionX Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: ChampionX Holding Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ChampionX's Ba2 CFR reflects its highly engineered and differentiated product suite that provides a fair degree of recurring revenue from the production chemicals and artificial lift businesses and a market leading position in the polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) business. ChampionX's diversified product suite and international presence has proven to be relatively resilient through the 2020-2021 cycle and should see benefits from increased oil and gas activity. The company also has diverse geographic exposure to both North American and international markets. The company has a track record of debt reduction as demonstrated by its $373 million (or 34% of its debt balance) of debt reduction through 2020 and 2021. The company's leverage has declined from 3.5x year end 2020 to 1.8x year end 2021 as management focused on debt reduction. ChampionX's leverage and cash flow profile should strengthen through 2022 and into 2023 as global liquids production increases, drilling activity improves, and higher pricing is realized across its product line.

The company's credit profile remains constrained by its presence in the OFS sector, which is highly cyclical, fragmented, and competitive. While customer demand has increased from the low levels seen during 2020, oil and gas producers remain disciplined with their capital spending and pricing power for service providers has been elusive to date. The company is also exposed to the risks of raw material and supply chain bottlenecks in its international markets cause by renewed lockdowns.

The positive outlook is supported by ChampionX's low leverage, strong prospect of growing size, free cash flow generation with capital discipline, and resilient business through the cycle.

ChampionX's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating of SGL-1 reflects our view that the company will maintain very good liquidity. At the end of 2021, ChampionX had $256 million of cash (including $4 million restricted cash). Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, the company will have availability of $570 million under its new $700 million senior secured revolver maturing in 2027. ChampionX will be able to fund its maintenance capital spending, working capital needs, and dividends to shareholders through its operating cash flow. The secured credit facility will require the company to be in compliance with a maximum leverage covenant of 3.5x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. The company will remain in compliance with the covenants. The company's assets are fully encumbered by the secured credit facilities, subject to reinvestment rights with step downs to 50% and 0% at first lien net leverage levels of 1.5x and 1.0x, limiting the ability to raise cash through asset sales.

The company's debt capital structure will be comprised solely of senior secured debt, which includes the proposed $700 million senior secured revolver due 2027 and senior secured Term Loan B due 2029. The senior secured debt, which will make up all of the company's debt, is rated the same as the Ba2 CFR and has upstream guarantees from the borrower's direct and indirect subsidiaries. The unsecured notes which are likely to be redeemed upon closing of the proposed transaction, are rated B1, two notches below the CFR reflecting the size of the secured debt in comparison to the notes and the subordination of the notes to the secured facilities.

There are provisions for incremental debt capacity (together with any increases in commitments under the revolving credit facility) for an amount up to $250m plus an additional uncapped amount provided the consolidated first lien leverage ratio does not exceed 1.5x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $450m and 100% of EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions including the requirement that 100% of lenders consent to amendments that subordinate or have the effect of subordinating the obligations or the liens securing the obligations to any other indebtedness or other obligation (other than a DIP) unless each lender is offered the bona fide opportunity to fund its pro rata share of such financing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ChampionX's ratings would be considered for an upgrade if the company's EBITDA approaches $750 million and OFS sector fundamentals remain strong, further improving the company's financial leverage, and the company continues to generate positive free cash flow. The company also needs to maintain good liquidity and continue to reduce debt.

Ratings could be downgraded if the oil and gas sector fundamentals weaken, and ChampionX's debt/EBITDA rises above 3x.

The Woodlands, TX based ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is a provider of highly engineered technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas efficiently.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

