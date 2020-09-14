Moody's rates Cheniere Energy's secured notes Ba3

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:
"LNG") including a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
a Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and a Ba3 rating to
its proposed issuance of senior secured notes. Moody's also
assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3, indicating
adequate liquidity. The outlook is stable.
Cheniere intends to use the proceeds of the proposed notes issue to prepay
a portion of its $2.7 billion secured term loan.
The senior secured notes provide for a release of collateral should the
secured term loan be retired or refinanced on an unsecured basis,
in which case its Ba3 rating would be unaffected.
"While debt at Cheniere Energy is structurally subordinated to substantial
amounts of secured project level debt and intermediate holding company
debt, debt service is well supported by cash flow generated under
long-term, take-or-pay, largely investment
grade contracts across seven fully operational natural gas liquefaction
(LNG) trains," commented Andrew Brooks, Moody's
Vice President. "Moreover, as construction is finalized
on its remaining two LNG liquefaction trains, positive free cash
flow will ramp up, generating incremental funding for debt reduction
in the absence of additional capital spending."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba3
(LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Through its ownership and operation of two US-based LNG export
facilities, Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL, Baa3 stable)
and Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC (CCH, Baa3 stable),
Cheniere Energy has emerged as one of the world's largest LNG exporters,
having shipped over 1,175 LNG cargoes since its initial shipments
in 2016. Approximately 85% of its liquefaction capacity
is contracted under take-or-pay contracts whose remaining
average contract life approximates 18 years. However, by
largely debt-financing the construction of the seven operating
liquefaction trains across the two project sites (with two more under
construction), Cheniere has accumulated almost $24 billion
of secured project level debt, in addition to $4.1
billion of intermediate holding company debt at Cheniere Energy Partners,
L.P. (CQP, Ba2 stable), all of which is senior
to the $3.4 billion debt outstanding at Cheniere Energy.
On a fully consolidated basis, Cheniere's debt/EBITDA stands
at a very high 8x.
Cheniere Energy's rating further acknowledges that a combination of global
LNG supply additions over the past several years along with warmer winters
and strict COVID-19 containment measures have exerted downward
pressure on global oil, natural gas and LNG prices. As a
result, Cheniere has experienced an increase in customer LNG cargo
cancellations in 2020 to date. However, these customers continue
to be contractually obligated to pay the related fixed fees associated
with these cancelled cargoes.
SPL generates significant recurring fixed revenue and cash flow under
long term contracts with financially sound contract counterparties,
whose weighted average credit quality approximates A3. Contracted
fixed payments for its Trains 1-5 approximate $2.9
billion per year and provide for annual recurring EBITDA in excess of
$1.8 billion. Nameplate capacity across the five
operating trains aggregates 22.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),
the equivalent of about 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) of
natural gas. SPL also receives variable LNG production based payments
equal to 115% of month-end Henry Hub natural gas prices
when LNG is delivered. Projected key financial metrics through
2022, which primarily focus on SPL's ability to generate the fixed
component of its revenue stream, should result in debt-to-EBITDA
in a range of 6x-7x. Construction activities remain ongoing
at its Train-6 which is approximately two-thirds completed,
with commercial operations anticipated to commence in the second half
of 2022. SPL project debt aggregates $13.65 billion.
SPL together with contract-based import capacity and a natural
gas pipeline is held by master limited partnership CQP, which is
owned approximately 50% by Cheniere Energy, 42% by
funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. (Blackstone PE),
and 8% by the public. Blackstone PE has agreed to sell its
investment in CQP to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield
Infrastructure Fund IV in a transaction scheduled to close in 2020's
third quarter (see Moody's Issuer Comment for Blackstone CQP Holdco
LP on 8 September 2020).
CCH currently operates two 4.5 MTPA LNG liquefaction trains,
with a third train under construction that is approximately 91%
complete as of June 30. Train-3 substantial completion is
anticipated in the first half of 2021. Collectively, the
facility operates under nine offtake contracts, providing annual
recurring fixed fees of approximately $1.8 billion over
a multi-year period; the current average weighted credit profile
of CCH's nine contractual customers is in the mid-Baa rating range.
Contract structure is comparable to that of SPL, providing for fixed
reservation fees on a take-or-pay basis in addition to Henry
Hub indexed variable payments for delivered LNG. Project debt should
remain approximately $10 billion over the near-term.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil and natural gas prices have created an
unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Cheniere Energy's rating, in part, reflects the impact on
it of its exposure to globally weak natural gas prices, which leaves
it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions.
Moody's regards Cheniere Energy as having adequate liquidity as evidenced
by its SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. As of June
30, Cheniere Energy had balance sheet cash of $700 million
(in addition to $1.34 billion cash at CQP) and a $1.25
billion secured revolving credit facility under which $375 million
of borrowings was outstanding in addition to $313 million of letters
of credit. The revolver has a scheduled maturity date of December
2022. In June, Cheniere Energy closed a three-year
delay-draw secured term loan, which was upsized to $2.7
billion in July, to refinance certain upcoming maturities,
while SPL issued $2.0 billion in secured notes to refinance
certain of its upcoming debt maturities. SPL's next upcoming
maturity is its $1.0 billion of 6.25% notes
due in 2022. With the pending completion of SPL's Train-6
and CCH's Train-3, Moody's expects a significant
building of positive free cash flow to be available for debt reduction.
The proposed senior secured notes rank pari passu with Cheniere Energy's
$2.7 billion secured term loan and $1.25 billion
secured revolving credit facility. The proposed senior secured
notes are rated Ba3, equivalent to Cheniere Energy's Ba3 CFR,
and share an equivalent claim on assets as do the secured revolving credit
facility and secured term loan. The senior secured notes provide
for a release of collateral should the secured term loan be retired or
refinanced on an unsecured basis and so long as other Cheniere Energy
secured debt does not exceed $1.25 billion, in which
case its Ba3 rating would be unaffected. However, while the
senior secured notes will become unsecured obligations upon the release
of collateral, the $1.25 billion revolving credit
family will continue to remain a senior secured obligation of Cheniere
Energy, leaving the notes junior to the revolver from a collateral
and claim position. As such, the Ba3 rating on the notes
is sensitive to the extent of utilization under the company's secured
revolving credit. Should utilization of the revolver become a permanent
component of the company's debt capital structure, the Ba3
unsecured rating could be lowered by a notch.
The outlook is stable reflecting the strength and tenor of the long-term
LNG sales contracts that generate stable and predictable cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if consolidated debt/EBITDA declines towards
6.5x; rating upgrades at SPL, CCH and CQP could accelerate
upgrade potential for Cheniere Energy. Failure to improve consolidated
debt/EBITDA from 8x, a material disruption in LNG liquefaction operations,
a deviation in LNG offtake contracting strategy that weakens cash flow
certainty, or material share repurchases at the expense of debt
reduction could prompt a ratings downgrade.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston,
Texas. The Sabine Pass liquefaction export terminal is located
in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Corpus Christi liquefaction
export terminal is located in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.3437130
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew Brooks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
