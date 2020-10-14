Moody's rates Chobani's new term loan at B1

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed ratings of Chobani, LLC ("Chobani"), including its B1 secured debt ratings and Caa2 senior unsecured rating. Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to proposed secured bank debt instrument ratings, including a new $150 million revolving credit facility, and $500 million first lien term loan. Finally, Moody's has assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Chobani, LLC. These ratings are being moved from the parent company Chobani Global Holdings, LLC which will not be a borrower under the new facilities. The outlook is stable.

The proposed $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility will have a tenor of 3.5 years and replace the existing $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring April 2022. The proposed $500 million first lien term loan will have a tenor of 7 years and will be used to repay a portion of the $793 million outstanding under an existing first lien term loan due October 2023. The company plans to retire the remaining amount outstanding under the existing term loan through a subsequent issuance of secured notes.

Moody's expects that the remaining amount outstanding under the existing loan will be refinanced through other secured debt.

Moody's considers the proposed refinancing to be a credit positive because the company will extend its debt maturities without materially affecting its cash flow. However, the company's CFR remains at B3 because leverage is largely unchanged. Chobani's high financial leverage -- debt/EBITDA is currently about 7.9x -- is a key risk factor. Moody's expects that Chobani will be able to reduce debt/EBITDA to approaching 6.5x over the next 18 months, partly due to stronger earnings stemming from favorable retail demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....GTD Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Chobani Global Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chobani Global Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chobani's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, significant exposure to milk input price volatility, and high concentration in the U.S. Greek yogurt category, which until recently, has experienced volume declines and increasing competitive activity. While category sales have increased in recent months due to the pandemic, Moody's believes that the longer-term prospects for category growth remain weak. The ratings also reflect high execution risk in Chobani's rapid product development strategy, which is a key component of its plan for earnings growth, margin expansion and financial deleveraging.

Corporate governance remains a key credit negative, reflecting the concentrated control of the board of directors and key senior executive roles held by the founder and CEO. Chobani's credit profile is supported by good profit margins and the strong equity value of the Chobani brand that holds a leading position in the $3 billion U.S. Greek yogurt category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Chobani will make progress in reducing financial leverage through earnings growth while maintaining adequate liquidity, including positive free cash flow, over the next 12-18 months. The proposed $150 million revolving credit facility is expected to remain undrawn over this time.

Chobani's ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x, free cash flow remains negative, or if liquidity otherwise deteriorates.

Ratings could be upgraded if Chobani successfully grows earnings, is able to sustain debt/EBITDA below 7.0x beyond the current demand surge and is likely to generate sustained positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, based in Norwich, New York, is a leading manufacturer of Greek and traditional yogurt sold under the "Chobani" master brand. Annual sales approximate $1.4 billion. The company is majority owned by its CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya.

