Moody's rates Chobani's new term loan at B1

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed ratings of Chobani, LLC ("Chobani"),
including its B1 secured debt ratings and Caa2 senior unsecured rating.
Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to proposed secured bank debt instrument
ratings, including a new $150 million revolving credit facility,
and $500 million first lien term loan. Finally, Moody's
has assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD
Probability of Default Rating to Chobani, LLC. These ratings
are being moved from the parent company Chobani Global Holdings,
LLC which will not be a borrower under the new facilities. The
outlook is stable.
The proposed $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility
will have a tenor of 3.5 years and replace the existing $150
million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring April 2022.
The proposed $500 million first lien term loan will have a tenor
of 7 years and will be used to repay a portion of the $793 million
outstanding under an existing first lien term loan due October 2023.
The company plans to retire the remaining amount outstanding under the
existing term loan through a subsequent issuance of secured notes.
Moody's expects that the remaining amount outstanding under the
existing loan will be refinanced through other secured debt.
Moody's considers the proposed refinancing to be a credit positive
because the company will extend its debt maturities without materially
affecting its cash flow. However, the company's CFR
remains at B3 because leverage is largely unchanged. Chobani's
high financial leverage -- debt/EBITDA is currently about 7.9x
-- is a key risk factor. Moody's expects that Chobani
will be able to reduce debt/EBITDA to approaching 6.5x over the
next 18 months, partly due to stronger earnings stemming from favorable
retail demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Chobani, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Chobani, LLC
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan
B, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)
....GTD Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Caa2 (LGD5)
Ratings Withdrawn:
..Issuer: Chobani Global Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Chobani Global Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Withdrawn, previously
Stable
..Issuer: Chobani, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Chobani's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial
leverage, significant exposure to milk input price volatility,
and high concentration in the U.S. Greek yogurt category,
which until recently, has experienced volume declines and increasing
competitive activity. While category sales have increased in recent
months due to the pandemic, Moody's believes that the longer-term
prospects for category growth remain weak. The ratings also reflect
high execution risk in Chobani's rapid product development strategy,
which is a key component of its plan for earnings growth, margin
expansion and financial deleveraging.
Corporate governance remains a key credit negative, reflecting the
concentrated control of the board of directors and key senior executive
roles held by the founder and CEO. Chobani's credit profile is
supported by good profit margins and the strong equity value of the Chobani
brand that holds a leading position in the $3 billion U.S.
Greek yogurt category.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Chobani will
make progress in reducing financial leverage through earnings growth while
maintaining adequate liquidity, including positive free cash flow,
over the next 12-18 months. The proposed $150 million
revolving credit facility is expected to remain undrawn over this time.
Chobani's ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above
8.0x, free cash flow remains negative, or if liquidity
otherwise deteriorates.
Ratings could be upgraded if Chobani successfully grows earnings,
is able to sustain debt/EBITDA below 7.0x beyond the current demand
surge and is likely to generate sustained positive free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, based in Norwich, New
York, is a leading manufacturer of Greek and traditional yogurt
sold under the "Chobani" master brand. Annual sales approximate
$1.4 billion. The company is majority owned by its
CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Weddington, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653