Moody's rates Choice Hotel's unsecured notes Baa3

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s ("Choice Hotels") planned $400 million senior unsecured note issuance. There is no change to the company's existing senior unsecured rating of Baa3 or its negative outlook. At the same time of the planned issuance, Choice Hotels is commencing a cash tender offer to purchase up to $160 million of its 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 ($400 million currently outstanding).

The proceeds of the planned unsecured note issuance will be used in part to repay Choice Hotels' $250 million unsecured term loan (unrated) and to fund the purchase of the tendered 2022 notes. The company put in place the 364 day term loan facility to bolster its liquidity in April 2020 on a precautionary basis.

Assignments:

Issuer: Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Choice Hotels' Baa3 credit profile benefits from its franchise centric business model which provides a relatively more stable earnings stream and lower capital expenditure requirements compared to lodging peers that own or lease a higher number of hotels. Choice is less reliant on business travel than some of its larger peers, which Moody's expect will recover at a slower rate than the leisure travel segment. The company also benefits from its multi-brand hotel portfolio, broad geographic diversity, and good liquidity. Choice Hotels operates under 13 brand names however it has a concentration in two brands, Comfort and Quality, which combined account for over 50% of its domestic hotel system. Choice Hotels' revenue and earnings are relatively modest versus its peers given it is a solely franchise business model. However, Moody's estimates that the company has the fifth largest hotel system in the world and its franchise base and hotel system of about 598,000 rooms is large.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that travel restrictions being put in place across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will put significant pressure on Choice Hotels' earnings in 2020. Assuming the second quarter of 2020 is the trough in terms of occupancy declines, the company's debt/EBITDA will remain within the downgrade trigger of 4.25x and the company has strong liquidity to get the company through this period of unprecedented declines in occupancy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.25x, EBITA/interest falls below 4.0x or if retained cash flow/net debt remained below 12%. Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis, EBITA/interest expense remains above 6.0x and retained cash flow/net debt exceeds 25% on a sustained basis. A higher rating would also require a financial policy that supports credit metrics remaining at these levels.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Choice) franchises 7,145 hotels representing approximately 598,000 rooms in more than 40 countries and territories outside the US. The company operates brands in the midscale, economy, and upscale segments of the industry. Choice Hotels' brands include Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, and Sleep Inn, in the midscale segment; Cambria Hotels and Ascend Hotel Collection in upscale; Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn in the economy segment, and WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites, Everhome Suites, and Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in the extended stay category. 2019 net revenues were approximately $540 million (excluding marketing and reservation fees).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.

