Moody's rates Choice Hotel's unsecured notes Baa3

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s ("Choice
Hotels") planned $400 million senior unsecured note issuance.
There is no change to the company's existing senior unsecured rating
of Baa3 or its negative outlook. At the same time of the planned
issuance, Choice Hotels is commencing a cash tender offer to purchase
up to $160 million of its 5.75% senior unsecured
notes due 2022 ($400 million currently outstanding).
The proceeds of the planned unsecured note issuance will be used in part
to repay Choice Hotels' $250 million unsecured term loan
(unrated) and to fund the purchase of the tendered 2022 notes.
The company put in place the 364 day term loan facility to bolster its
liquidity in April 2020 on a precautionary basis.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Choice Hotels International, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Choice Hotels' Baa3 credit profile benefits from its franchise centric
business model which provides a relatively more stable earnings stream
and lower capital expenditure requirements compared to lodging peers that
own or lease a higher number of hotels. Choice is less reliant
on business travel than some of its larger peers, which Moody's
expect will recover at a slower rate than the leisure travel segment.
The company also benefits from its multi-brand hotel portfolio,
broad geographic diversity, and good liquidity. Choice Hotels
operates under 13 brand names however it has a concentration in two brands,
Comfort and Quality, which combined account for over 50%
of its domestic hotel system. Choice Hotels' revenue and earnings
are relatively modest versus its peers given it is a solely franchise
business model. However, Moody's estimates that the company
has the fifth largest hotel system in the world and its franchise base
and hotel system of about 598,000 rooms is large.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that travel restrictions
being put in place across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19
coronavirus will put significant pressure on Choice Hotels' earnings in
2020. Assuming the second quarter of 2020 is the trough in terms
of occupancy declines, the company's debt/EBITDA will remain
within the downgrade trigger of 4.25x and the company has strong
liquidity to get the company through this period of unprecedented declines
in occupancy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.25x,
EBITA/interest falls below 4.0x or if retained cash flow/net debt
remained below 12%. Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA
remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis, EBITA/interest expense
remains above 6.0x and retained cash flow/net debt exceeds 25%
on a sustained basis. A higher rating would also require a financial
policy that supports credit metrics remaining at these levels.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Choice) franchises 7,145
hotels representing approximately 598,000 rooms in more than 40
countries and territories outside the US. The company operates
brands in the midscale, economy, and upscale segments of the
industry. Choice Hotels' brands include Comfort, Quality,
Clarion, Clarion Pointe, and Sleep Inn, in the midscale
segment; Cambria Hotels and Ascend Hotel Collection in upscale;
Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn in the economy segment, and WoodSpring
Suites, MainStay Suites, Everhome Suites, and Suburban
Extended Stay Hotel in the extended stay category. 2019 net revenues
were approximately $540 million (excluding marketing and reservation
fees).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
