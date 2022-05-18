Moody's rates Church & Dwight notes at A3

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (CHD) proposed $500 million, 30-year senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used for debt refinancing, a credit positive because it improves liquidity by addressing near term maturities and improving liquidity. CHD has $300 million of notes maturing in August 2022 and $400 million notes maturing in October 2022. Other ratings of the company and the stable outlook are not affected.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Church & Dwight's A3/Prime-2 ratings reflect its stable operating performance and free cash flow supported by broad distribution of its branded portfolio of premium and value-oriented consumer products. Product diversity is good and geographic diversity is improving though still weaker than higher rated peers. In 2021, roughly 82% of the company's revenue was generated in the US. The more limited geographic diversity creates greater exposure to US economic weakness. It also creates exposure to the product and pricing strategies of competitors and the actions of its sizable distribution partners, including Wal-Mart -- the company's largest retail client. CHD will remain acquisitive, but conservative financial policies and credit metrics provide flexibility to pursue acquisitions, fund shareholder distributions, and manage through periods of operating weakness while sustaining investments in product development and marketing. The company benefitted from the effects of the coronavirus in certain segments as consumers stocked up on many items and some continue to work from home. Revenues will continue to benefit from strong demand for everyday staples, such as personal care products, Arm & Hammer laundry detergent, or laundry additives, such as OxiClean. Demand for the company's gummy vitamins will remain strong as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness. Despite good top line growth, Moody's expects supply chain issues and inflationary pressures to be significant headwinds to operating profit over the next year, which will be partly offset with pricing and other mitigants. The company enjoys excellent liquidity.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Church & Dwight's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing inputs for its products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Church & Dwight's exposure to environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) with waste and pollution risks around land, water, raw materials, energy usage, and especially packaging waste. These risks are partially offset by good business diversity and good ability to pass on rising costs to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences to consumers. While the company does face risks associated with key inputs, including minerals, chemicals, and oil- based raw and packaging materials, its reliance on natural capital (including agricultural products) is somewhat less than that of purely food and protein companies.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Church & Dwight's exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain that supports its diverse product portfolio, and responsibly source ingredients such as palm oil and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to a number of manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low due to the large and diverse brand portfolio. While many products are used orally or are topically in contact with skin, the risk is also somewhat less than for consumer products companies that focus more heavily on ingestible products such as food. However, the company must invest to limit exposure to risks related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination.

Church & Dwight's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2) reflecting its conservative financial policies, sound governance practices and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility. Low leverage and the cash flow from a diverse geographic footprint and product portfolio provide considerable financial flexibility to invest in maintaining its market position and strong debt service capability. Church and Dwight's financial policies are conservative. That said, Church & Dwight has high event risk given the company's appetite for debt financed acquisitions, although the company's track record of efficiently integrating those acquisitions, while improving profitability and cash flow, and quickly reducing leverage help to mitigate the event risk. Church & Dwight is a widely held, publicly traded company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Church & Dwight's credit metrics will improve due to solid earnings growth and debt repayment. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will be acquisitive but will rapidly delever after debt-financed transactions.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company gains meaningfully in scale, consistently improves operating performance, and demonstrates a continued track record of successfully integrating acquisitions.

A downgrade could result from deteriorating operating performance, difficulty integrating acquisitions, a shift towards more aggressive financial policies, deterioration in liquidity of if Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, designs and markets a broad portfolio of branded household and personal care consumer products. Brands include Arm & Hammer, Trojan, First Response, Nair, OxiClean, Orajel, Waterpik, and Zicam among others. The publicly-traded company generates roughly $5.0 billion in annual revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

